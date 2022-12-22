Boise State’s defensive coordinator signs a new two-year deal and gets a sizable raise

Boise State defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson has signed a new two-year deal that is expected to pay him $875,000, head coach Andy Avalos announced Wednesday.

Danielson’s base salary will be $425,000 in the first year and $450,000 in the second, which means he will remain the highest-paid assistant on Avalos’ staff.

Danielson led the staff this year with a base salary of $290,014, but new offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan is coming in next year at $400,000.

Danielson’s new contract is subject to approval by the Idaho State Board of Education.

“There’s no doubt Spencer is one of the brightest defensive coaches in the country,” Avalos said in a statement. “His love for our players is unquestioned, and he is a tremendous leader and developer of young men both on and off the field.”

Danielson, who has been on the Broncos’ staff since 2017, has been the defensive coordinator the past two seasons. He has led one of the most prolific units in the country. Boise State is one of 19 schools in the Football Bowl Subdivision that forced at least 20 turnovers each of the past two years.

This season, Boise State ranked highly in passing defense (No. 6, 167.7 ypg), passing efficiency defense (No. 8, 109.70), total defense (No. 9, 292.5 ypg), red zone touchdowns allowed (No. 11, 16), red zone scores allowed (tied-No. 13, 28), first downs allowed (No. 15, 204), scoring defense (No. 17, 19.5 ppg) and third down defense (No. 17, 31.5%).