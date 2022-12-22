ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise State’s defensive coordinator signs a new two-year deal and gets a sizable raise

By Ron Counts
Idaho Statesman
 4 days ago

Boise State defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson has signed a new two-year deal that is expected to pay him $875,000, head coach Andy Avalos announced Wednesday.

Danielson’s base salary will be $425,000 in the first year and $450,000 in the second, which means he will remain the highest-paid assistant on Avalos’ staff.

Danielson led the staff this year with a base salary of $290,014, but new offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan is coming in next year at $400,000.

Danielson’s new contract is subject to approval by the Idaho State Board of Education.

‘Where I belong’: Boise State tight end had change of heart. Idaho lineman ready to work

“There’s no doubt Spencer is one of the brightest defensive coaches in the country,” Avalos said in a statement. “His love for our players is unquestioned, and he is a tremendous leader and developer of young men both on and off the field.”

Danielson, who has been on the Broncos’ staff since 2017, has been the defensive coordinator the past two seasons. He has led one of the most prolific units in the country. Boise State is one of 19 schools in the Football Bowl Subdivision that forced at least 20 turnovers each of the past two years.

This season, Boise State ranked highly in passing defense (No. 6, 167.7 ypg), passing efficiency defense (No. 8, 109.70), total defense (No. 9, 292.5 ypg), red zone touchdowns allowed (No. 11, 16), red zone scores allowed (tied-No. 13, 28), first downs allowed (No. 15, 204), scoring defense (No. 17, 19.5 ppg) and third down defense (No. 17, 31.5%).

Related
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Erik Chinander lands job with Boise State

As Matt Rhule keeps adding to his staff, Nebraska football fans are likely wondering where some of the former Husker coaches are ending up. When it comes to Erik Chinander, that question has now been answered. It was announced earlier this week that the former Nebraska football defensive coordinator had...
LINCOLN, NE
eastidahonews.com

The dean of the Idaho press corps signs off

BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) — Betsy Russell, the longtime president of the Idaho Press Club and a dogged and influential political journalist who covered seven Idaho governors, is retiring Jan. 1. Russell started her reporting career early, joining her high school paper and covering her own graduation. She earned...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Al’s Sporting Goods expands with purchase of Montana chain, plans new stores in Utah and Idaho

LOGAN, Utah — Al’s Sporting Goods, which started 101 years ago with a store in Logan, will have 10 stores in three states once two additional locations open early next year in St. George and Boise, Idaho. The company also recently purchased five stores in Montana. The Montana purchase was of Bob Ward’s, also a century-old sporting goods shop, with locations in Bozeman, Butte, Hamilton, Helena and Missoula, according to...
LOGAN, UT
