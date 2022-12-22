ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauderhill, FL

NBC Miami

Organizations Across South Florida Giving Back to Community for Christmas Holiday

Across South Florida on Sunday, organizations will be giving back to the community to share the Christmas spirit. The Greater Miami Jewish Federation's Volunteer Center served food at the Salvation Army Kitchen located at 1907 Northwest 38th Street in Miami. Camillus House hosted its annual Christmas lunch for those in need on Sunday, with this year's event including close to 75 additional people due to the cold weather Sunday morning across the area.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

What's Open on Christmas Day Across South Florida

While many businesses are closing Sunday for the Christmas holiday across South Florida, some will remain open in an effort to give you a chance to get those last-minute items or if you don't feel like cooking. Most grocery stores like Publix and Winn-Dixie are closed as well as all...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

BSO Detectives Searching For 16-Year-Old Missing From Cooper City

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a 16-year-old boy missing from Cooper City. According to detectives from the BSO Missing Persons Unit, Sage Domenic Aristeo was last seen Sunday, Dec. 25, at around 4:30 p.m. near the 10000 block of Southwest 55th Lane in Cooper City.
COOPER CITY, FL
NBC Miami

Hollywood Police Capture Suspected ‘Porch Pirate' and Return Packages for Christmas

Police in Hollywood were able to take an alleged "porch pirate" into custody before returning the packages that were taken back to the rightful owners in time for Christmas. Hollywood Police said officers got several calls starting Saturday afternoon of a suspicious person taking packages from people's front doors in the city. Officers found a person matching the description of the suspected thief in the area of North 29th Avenue.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
NBC Miami

ICYMI: Dominatrix Group Demands $250K Dungeon From Fort Lauderdale Commission

Here are some of the top stories from the past week from NBC 6 News:. DeSantis ‘Czar' Used Alias, Private Email As Contractor Sought Migrant Flights' Deal. As his former client was seeking the contract to relocate migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ “public safety czar” gave Vertol Systems Company CEO James Montgomerie a private “email channel to use,” according to records released Thursday by the governor’s office.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

