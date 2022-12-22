Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
NBC 6 Anchor Helps Give Back to Community Devastated by Duplex Fire
On the day before Christmas NBC 6 Anchor Jawan Strader along with his helpers brought smiles to over a dozen people who lost everything in a duplex Lauderhill fire. "We are gonna make sure they are blessed and have everything they need," said NBC 6 Anchor Jawan Strader. A trunk...
NBC Miami
Organizations Across South Florida Giving Back to Community for Christmas Holiday
Across South Florida on Sunday, organizations will be giving back to the community to share the Christmas spirit. The Greater Miami Jewish Federation's Volunteer Center served food at the Salvation Army Kitchen located at 1907 Northwest 38th Street in Miami. Camillus House hosted its annual Christmas lunch for those in need on Sunday, with this year's event including close to 75 additional people due to the cold weather Sunday morning across the area.
NBC Miami
South Florida Farmers Preparing for Arrival of Cold Weather This Weekend
Farmers in portions of South Miami-Dade County are taking extra steps ahead of this weekend's expected cold weather, adding it might not be too much of a headache but they are still bracing for chilly temperatures. Sam Accursio, the president of Accursio Farms, said they are not expecting too much...
NBC Miami
What's Open on Christmas Day Across South Florida
While many businesses are closing Sunday for the Christmas holiday across South Florida, some will remain open in an effort to give you a chance to get those last-minute items or if you don't feel like cooking. Most grocery stores like Publix and Winn-Dixie are closed as well as all...
NBC Miami
Shelter Dogs Become Police K-9s Through Special Program in Miami-Dade
Select dogs are being taken out of the shelter and turned into K-9s for the police department in a program Miami-Dade County is calling a win all around. A lab named Amanda is spreading holiday cheer in the community alongside Miami-Dade Officer Manny Rodriguez after being rescued from life in the shelter.
NBC Miami
BSO Detectives Searching For 16-Year-Old Missing From Cooper City
The Broward Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a 16-year-old boy missing from Cooper City. According to detectives from the BSO Missing Persons Unit, Sage Domenic Aristeo was last seen Sunday, Dec. 25, at around 4:30 p.m. near the 10000 block of Southwest 55th Lane in Cooper City.
NBC Miami
Hollywood Police Capture Suspected ‘Porch Pirate' and Return Packages for Christmas
Police in Hollywood were able to take an alleged "porch pirate" into custody before returning the packages that were taken back to the rightful owners in time for Christmas. Hollywood Police said officers got several calls starting Saturday afternoon of a suspicious person taking packages from people's front doors in the city. Officers found a person matching the description of the suspected thief in the area of North 29th Avenue.
NBC Miami
ICYMI: Dominatrix Group Demands $250K Dungeon From Fort Lauderdale Commission
Here are some of the top stories from the past week from NBC 6 News:. DeSantis ‘Czar' Used Alias, Private Email As Contractor Sought Migrant Flights' Deal. As his former client was seeking the contract to relocate migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ “public safety czar” gave Vertol Systems Company CEO James Montgomerie a private “email channel to use,” according to records released Thursday by the governor’s office.
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade Man Arrested For May Murder of Man Near Fort Lauderdale
Broward Sheriff’s Office made an arrest Friday in the murder of a man in unincorporated Central Broward back in May. William Shackelford, 43, faces a third-degree felony murder charge for an incident that occurred on the morning of Tuesday, May 3 near Fort Lauderdale, BSO says. BSO deputies responded...
