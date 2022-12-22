ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watford City, ND

Crash, spill, and fire in Watford City

By Morgan DeVries
KX News
KX News
 4 days ago

WATFORD CITY, N.D. ( KXNET ) — The North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources was notified of an incident that happened on Wednesday.

According to a news release, a Top Shelf Energy truck and trailer slid into the ditch and caught fire. It was loaded with 232 bbl of crude oil.

This happened while leaving the Kellogg Ranch Federal 2-32H1, a Continental Resources well site near Watford City.

The fire department was called to the area and let the crude oil burn. The local Sheriff’s Department, Continental Resources, and Top Shelf Energy personnel all remained on scene to monitor and ensure remediation.

KX News

KX News

