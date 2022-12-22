3 dogs, 7 birds killed in Jones County house fire

JONES COUNTY, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Jones County firefighters responded to a house fire that killed three dogs and seven birds.

The fire happened before 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 21 at a home on Freedom Road near the Myrick community.

Officials said a building near a home was on fire, and the home also sustained damage.

Once the fire was out, firefighters discovered the building was a shed that had been converted into a home for two adults. They found the remains of the animals inside.

The Jones County Fire Council said residents should never leave electric heaters unattended.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Daily News

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.