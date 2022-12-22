3 dogs, 7 birds killed in Jones County house fire
JONES COUNTY, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Jones County firefighters responded to a house fire that killed three dogs and seven birds.
The fire happened before 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 21 at a home on Freedom Road near the Myrick community.
Officials said a building near a home was on fire, and the home also sustained damage.
Once the fire was out, firefighters discovered the building was a shed that had been converted into a home for two adults. They found the remains of the animals inside.
The Jones County Fire Council said residents should never leave electric heaters unattended.
