Jones County, MS

3 dogs, 7 birds killed in Jones County house fire

By Kaitlin Howell
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

JONES COUNTY, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Jones County firefighters responded to a house fire that killed three dogs and seven birds.

The fire happened before 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 21 at a home on Freedom Road near the Myrick community.

Officials said a building near a home was on fire, and the home also sustained damage.

Once the fire was out, firefighters discovered the building was a shed that had been converted into a home for two adults. They found the remains of the animals inside.

The Jones County Fire Council said residents should never leave electric heaters unattended.

WJTV 12

WJTV 12

