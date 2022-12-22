ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbap.com

City of Dallas Updating Residents on Impact of Arctic Blast

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF News ) – As the arctic blast continues to blanket the region, the City of Dallas updated residents on the storm’s impact on Friday. Officials admitted the below freezing temperatures and high winds are taking a toll on the Metroplex, but said the situation is nothing like last year’s deadly Winter Storm Uri.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Live flight cancellations, delays, status for Love Field and DFW

DALLAS — The holiday travel season has been a struggle, especially if you're flying. Thousands of cancellations have piled up across the country, as wintry weather has led to widespread issues for airlines. Even though the weather in North Texas hasn't been severe - aside from the bitter temperatures...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Winter weather causes power outages, leaving North Texans in the dark

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The high winds and extremely cold temperatures leading to thousands of power outages across North Texas today.Locally, the majority being seen in Dallas and Collin Counties. Homeowners say it's been a pain. "I'm in the dark," Roque Garcia said. "It's the whole neighborhood." The Princeton resident is using battery operated lights and keeping warm by the fire."It is very frustrating because we pay our electric bills to Oncor and all day it's been going in and out," he said. Leo Sanchez, in Rowlett, is experiencing the same thing. "Every seven, three minutes, ten minutes," he said. Heading into today, he already...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
CW33

How long will North Texas see below-freezing temperatures?

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you haven’t heard, it’s going to be cold in North Texas before the holiday weekend, but just how long will the region see below-freezing temperatures?. The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports a cold front will be moving into the region and dropping temperatures below-freezing Thursday. This weather could damage unprotected/exposed outdoor pipes due to the below-freezing temps.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Snow falls as temperatures drop across North Texas

PLANO, Texas - The arctic air arrived in North Texas Thursday morning with widespread snow flurries. The strong cold front with high winds caused temperatures to drop from the 40s to the 20s and below in just a few hours after 8 a.m. Plano was one of the many cities...
PLANO, TX
WFAA

Are you stuck in holiday travel hell? Share your story with WFAA here

DALLAS — Thousands of cancellations have piled up across the country, as wintry weather has led to widespread issues for airlines. And even though North Texas hasn't seen severe weather (unless you count bitterly cold temps), the airline impact is being felt here, especially at Love Field, where dozens of Southwest Airlines flights have been canceled.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Firefighters battle 3 separate fires across DFW as arctic blast hits area

DALLAS — The snow and below-freezing temperatures brought by the arctic front haven't stopped fires from happening around Dallas-Fort Worth Thursday morning. Firefighters around the metroplex have responded to three separate fires since this morning, an apartment fire and a house fire in Fort Worth, and a house fire in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas weather: Arctic blast timeline

Dangerously cold temperatures are coming to North Texas later this week with freezing temperatures and sub-zero wind chill. Thursday morning will be cool, but nothing compared to what we expect to see later in the week. You will likely wake up to temperatures in the 40s, but don't let that...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Parts of Grand Prairie experiencing natural gas shortage

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - Grand Prairie says some parts of the city are dealing with a natural gas shortage. The city's Grand Peninsula and Westchester areas are experiencing very low natural gas pressure, according to a news release from the city. Grand Prairie said Atmos had assured the city that...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
WFAA

WFAA

Dallas, TX
51K+
Followers
312
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas local news

 https://www.wfaa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy