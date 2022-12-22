Read full article on original website
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Mavericks honor Dirk Nowitzki with a statue featuring his signature fadeawayJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Dallas, Texas is Opening More Homeless Shelters to Deal with the Continued Arctic Blastjustpene50Dallas, TX
Unprecedented cold leaves North Texans scrambling to fix burst pipes and clean up floodsEdy ZooDallas, TX
5 Mouthwatering Steakhouses in DallasBryan DijkhuizenDallas, TX
Grand Prairie mayor angry at Atmos as gas outages kept residents from heating homes in deep freeze
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Low gas pressure, or in some cases no gas pressure, meant residents across Texas could not heat their homes during dangerously cold temperatures as a pre-Christmas arctic blast descended upon the state. Neither Atmos Energy nor the Texas Railroad Commission, which regulates the gas industry,...
Parts of Grand Prairie dealing with low natural gas pressure amid freezing temperatures
As people work to stay warm during this extended period of freezing temperatures, one area of Grand Prairie is dealing with low natural gas pressure.
'The holidays are becoming a nightmare' | North Texas homeowners stuck in cold houses due to low gas pressure
ARLINGTON, Texas — Brothers Khurram and Amir Arien are inside, but they're both wearing coats. The electric fireplace is on, and the space heaters are plugged in. It's still not enough. "It's not sufficient to heat up the whole house," Amir Arien said. "It's just barely getting by." The...
wbap.com
City of Dallas Updating Residents on Impact of Arctic Blast
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF News ) – As the arctic blast continues to blanket the region, the City of Dallas updated residents on the storm’s impact on Friday. Officials admitted the below freezing temperatures and high winds are taking a toll on the Metroplex, but said the situation is nothing like last year’s deadly Winter Storm Uri.
Live flight cancellations, delays, status for Love Field and DFW
DALLAS — The holiday travel season has been a struggle, especially if you're flying. Thousands of cancellations have piled up across the country, as wintry weather has led to widespread issues for airlines. Even though the weather in North Texas hasn't been severe - aside from the bitter temperatures...
Christmas nightmare: Hundreds of Southwest Airlines flights canceled over the weekend
DALLAS — There were a lot of frustrated passengers trying to get home for Christmas at Dallas Love Field. On Sunday, Southwest Airlines canceled 735 flights, about 19% of flights, according to FlightAware. On Saturday, they canceled about 38% of flights, and on Friday, over 30% of flights were...
Winter weather causes power outages, leaving North Texans in the dark
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The high winds and extremely cold temperatures leading to thousands of power outages across North Texas today.Locally, the majority being seen in Dallas and Collin Counties. Homeowners say it's been a pain. "I'm in the dark," Roque Garcia said. "It's the whole neighborhood." The Princeton resident is using battery operated lights and keeping warm by the fire."It is very frustrating because we pay our electric bills to Oncor and all day it's been going in and out," he said. Leo Sanchez, in Rowlett, is experiencing the same thing. "Every seven, three minutes, ten minutes," he said. Heading into today, he already...
Grand Prairie opens warming center for residents without heat due to low natural gas pressure
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — The City of Grand Prairie has opened a warming center for residents who are experiencing low natural gas pressure and without heat. The city said the Grand Peninsula and Westchester area are experiencing "very low" natural gas pressure due to cold weather. The warming center...
How long will North Texas see below-freezing temperatures?
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you haven’t heard, it’s going to be cold in North Texas before the holiday weekend, but just how long will the region see below-freezing temperatures?. The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports a cold front will be moving into the region and dropping temperatures below-freezing Thursday. This weather could damage unprotected/exposed outdoor pipes due to the below-freezing temps.
wbap.com
Oncor: Local Issues Caused Hundreds of Power Outages Amid Plunging Temps [LISTEN]
In addition local first responder were kept busy amid the frigid temperatures. Dallas-Fort Worth (WBAP/KLIF) – Even though Oncor has responded hundreds of power outages since Thursday amid the recent Arctic cold snap, the power utility says that none of the power issues are related to the Texas grid.
Live updates: How the arctic front in North Texas is affecting traffic, travel, power & more
DALLAS — An arctic front that's been travelling across the country has reached Dallas-Fort Worth and it's expected to keep the temps around freezing until Christmas morning. Temps will quickly drop to below freezing after the front passes and the winds are very gusty. Temperatures will hit the 20s by the afternoon Thursday, and dip into the teens by the evening.
fox4news.com
Snow falls as temperatures drop across North Texas
PLANO, Texas - The arctic air arrived in North Texas Thursday morning with widespread snow flurries. The strong cold front with high winds caused temperatures to drop from the 40s to the 20s and below in just a few hours after 8 a.m. Plano was one of the many cities...
What to expect from dangerous wind chills & timing of cold front on Thursday in North Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s going to be cold outside, there’s no doubt about that as the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports dangerous wind chills alongside a cold front will be present on Thursday and Friday in North Texas. The weather center says it will...
North Texans head out for last-minute holiday shopping despite freezing temps, record-high inflation
DALLAS — Even as an arctic blast hits North Texas, shoppers bundled up and hit retail stores at Fort Worth’s Tanger Outlets for last-minute holiday shopping. “It’s last minute,” said Southlake resident Krystal Jost. "We just love it, it’s the fun of Christmas." The freezing...
Are you stuck in holiday travel hell? Share your story with WFAA here
DALLAS — Thousands of cancellations have piled up across the country, as wintry weather has led to widespread issues for airlines. And even though North Texas hasn't seen severe weather (unless you count bitterly cold temps), the airline impact is being felt here, especially at Love Field, where dozens of Southwest Airlines flights have been canceled.
Firefighters battle 3 separate fires across DFW as arctic blast hits area
DALLAS — The snow and below-freezing temperatures brought by the arctic front haven't stopped fires from happening around Dallas-Fort Worth Thursday morning. Firefighters around the metroplex have responded to three separate fires since this morning, an apartment fire and a house fire in Fort Worth, and a house fire in Dallas.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Arctic blast timeline
Dangerously cold temperatures are coming to North Texas later this week with freezing temperatures and sub-zero wind chill. Thursday morning will be cool, but nothing compared to what we expect to see later in the week. You will likely wake up to temperatures in the 40s, but don't let that...
fox4news.com
Parts of Grand Prairie experiencing natural gas shortage
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - Grand Prairie says some parts of the city are dealing with a natural gas shortage. The city's Grand Peninsula and Westchester areas are experiencing very low natural gas pressure, according to a news release from the city. Grand Prairie said Atmos had assured the city that...
Atmos Energy asking customers to lower thermostats, conserve electricity as arctic temps continue
DALLAS — Atmos Energy is asking its customers to conserve natural gas to help maintain service Friday, as the extreme cold blankets the region. This week’s arctic blast brought the coldest weather since February 2021, and by this morning temperatures were in the single digits across DFW. Atmos...
