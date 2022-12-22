Read full article on original website
Facebook Has Your Children's Info Thanks to This Hospital Network
One of the largest pediatric networks in the country was sending personal information about children and their parents to Facebook, The Markup found. Nemours Children’s Health, which serves nearly half a million families in the U.S., had a Facebook tracking tool on its appointment scheduling website that shared details about the appointment with Facebook.
