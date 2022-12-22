ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

Game Week: UCLA vs. Pittsburgh Facts and Factors

The UCLA football team is preparing for its showdown with Pittsburgh in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. Here are the facts and factors going into the game. Location: Sun Bowl Stadium (Cap.: 51,500 - Field Turf), El Paso, TX. TV: CBS. Weather: High: 56º F, Low: 43º F |...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Long Snapper Jack Landherr Declares for NFL Draft

UCLA long snapper Jack Landherr has declared for the NFL Draft, per his Twitter. Landherr joins fellow specialist, kicker Nicholas Barr-Mira, in leaving UCLA after this season. In one offseason, UCLA will lose its starting punter and kicker (the same guy), and its starting longsnapper. Landherr was quietly one of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
LOOK: USC football signs initial Transfer Portal class

USC football announced the signing of its initial six-man transfer portal class on Friday. The program signed Oklahoma State linebacker Mason Cobb, Arizona defensive lineman Kyon Barrs, Arizona cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace, Arizona State punter Eddie Czaplicki, Georgia State linebacker Jamil Muhammad and Arizona wide receiver Dorian Singer. USC's transfer class...
LOS ANGELES, CA
BRO Exclusive: Will McClendon Talks Recovering from Knee Injury, What He Learned Sitting Out, More

UCLA guard Will McClendon talked with BRO's Dave Woods about a variety of topics, including his recovery from the knee injury, what he learned while sitting out, and what he anticipates his role growing into. This interview was facilitated thanks to the Men of Westwood NIL Collective. To contribute to the basketball Collective, please go here. 100% of proceeds to go UCLA men's basketball players.
LOS ANGELES, CA
