Game Week: UCLA vs. Pittsburgh Facts and Factors
The UCLA football team is preparing for its showdown with Pittsburgh in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. Here are the facts and factors going into the game. Location: Sun Bowl Stadium (Cap.: 51,500 - Field Turf), El Paso, TX. TV: CBS. Weather: High: 56º F, Low: 43º F |...
Excerpt: Kelly on DTR and Charbonnet in the Sun Bowl, Practice for Younger Players
Check out this portion of UCLA head coach Chip Kelly's talk with the media about quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and running back Zach Charbonnet playing in the Sun Bowl as well as younger players getting extra practice gettiï¿½
Long Snapper Jack Landherr Declares for NFL Draft
UCLA long snapper Jack Landherr has declared for the NFL Draft, per his Twitter. Landherr joins fellow specialist, kicker Nicholas Barr-Mira, in leaving UCLA after this season. In one offseason, UCLA will lose its starting punter and kicker (the same guy), and its starting longsnapper. Landherr was quietly one of...
Excerpt: Cronin on Going into Pac-12 Play, Playing Without the Ball
In this excerpt, UCLA head coach Mick Cronin discusses the UC Davis game, going into the Pac-12 schedule, and players playing without the ball. For the full video interview, GO HERE.
LOOK: USC football signs initial Transfer Portal class
USC football announced the signing of its initial six-man transfer portal class on Friday. The program signed Oklahoma State linebacker Mason Cobb, Arizona defensive lineman Kyon Barrs, Arizona cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace, Arizona State punter Eddie Czaplicki, Georgia State linebacker Jamil Muhammad and Arizona wide receiver Dorian Singer. USC's transfer class...
USC’s Nick Figueroa looks ahead to Cotton Bowl before “getting away from everything” to decide future
At Cajon High in San Bernandino hailed a 6-foot-5, 270-pound strong-side defensive end that made all-league honors in his only season playing football. What proceeded was a redshirt freshman season at Cal Poly, a standout season at Riverside City College, then a transfer to USC with only two years of real experience in the sport.
BRO Exclusive: Will McClendon Talks Recovering from Knee Injury, What He Learned Sitting Out, More
UCLA guard Will McClendon talked with BRO's Dave Woods about a variety of topics, including his recovery from the knee injury, what he learned while sitting out, and what he anticipates his role growing into. This interview was facilitated thanks to the Men of Westwood NIL Collective. To contribute to the basketball Collective, please go here. 100% of proceeds to go UCLA men's basketball players.
