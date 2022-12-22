ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

100.9 The Eagle

What’s the New Richest City in Missouri? This One & It’s Loaded

If you're looking for a city with the most bling, which one sits at the top in Missouri? There's a new #1 and the households there are completely loaded with cash. Even as a kid, I could tell that Chesterfield, Missouri was for the well-to-do. That's not a criticism, by the way. I'm happy when people find success. Sure, there might have been a little envy in that statement, too, but my point is that the people who live in Chesterfield aren't bad people because they're rich. And, boy are they rich. Only In Your State recently updated their richest cities in Missouri and good ole Chesterfield is now perched at the top at #1.
CHESTERFIELD, MO
houstonherald.com

MAP: Latest conditions on the state’s roads

To find more information about road conditions in the state, try this Missouri Department of Transportation map.
MISSOURI STATE
krcgtv.com

Thousands without power in mid-Missouri

NEW BLOOMFIELD — Multiple power outages left thousands of mid-Missouri residents without power during brutally cold weather Friday morning. As of 8:30 AM, Ameren Missouri reported 41 outages affecting 5,217 customers in Camden County. Another 1,449 customers were without power near the west side of Jefferson City. In an...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Washington Missourian

MoDOT says construction on Highway 50 to begin in February

The Missouri Department of Transportation is preparing for construction on Highway 50 in Union. The agency has been working for years to the east and west of Union. But Stephen O’Connor, MoDOT area engineer for Franklin and Jefferson counties, said improvements will be made within the city from just west of the intersection of Highway 50 and Independence Drive 2.5 miles east to the intersection with Highway 47 south starting in late February 2023, weather permitting.
UNION, MO
kbsi23.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol addresses holiday road safety

DEXTER, Mo. (KBSI) – As an intense round of winter weather ripped through the Show-Me State on Thursday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol worked tirelessly to help motorists battling the elements. And although the patrol has responded to over 200 calls for service, Troop E Public Information Officer Sgt....
MISSOURI STATE
5 On Your Side

Gateway Arch to require face masks starting Tuesday

ST. LOUIS — The Gateway Arch will require staff and visitors to wear face masks inside buildings on park grounds starting Tuesday. The Gateway Arch National Park is following National Park Service guidelines and is requiring people to wear "high-quality" masks, regardless of vaccination status. This change is because...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Tracking light snow tonight, a few slick spots possible by morning

TONIGHT: Light snow moving in after sunset. Snow showers possible through 4:00 a.m. Accumulation between a dusting and 1". Lows in the mid-20s. TOMORROW: Flurries early with mostly cloudy skies. Cold with temperatures falling to about 20 degrees by afternoon. Wind chills in the lower teens. EXTENDED: Clouds have already...
MISSOURI STATE
houstonherald.com

Light snow, with freezing rain or drizzle possible this evening

The National Weather Service said early Sunday that light snow with some very light freezing rain or drizzle is expected late this evening into Monday morning. It said the highest confidence in accumulating snowfall is across central Missouri and areas east, while the highest confidence in a light glaze of ice is along and west of Highway 65.
MISSOURI STATE
5 On Your Side

Winter storm brings plunging temps, snowy roads, some power outages to St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — A winter storm has arrived in the St. Louis area, bringing snowy conditions on roadways and some power outages as temperatures plunge. As of 2 p.m. Thursday, the heaviest snow was moving out of the St. Louis Metropolitan Area, but a small burst of precipitation remained to the west. Most of the St. Louis area has received about an inch and a half of snow so far.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis local news

 https://www.ksdk.com/

