What’s the New Richest City in Missouri? This One & It’s Loaded
If you're looking for a city with the most bling, which one sits at the top in Missouri? There's a new #1 and the households there are completely loaded with cash. Even as a kid, I could tell that Chesterfield, Missouri was for the well-to-do. That's not a criticism, by the way. I'm happy when people find success. Sure, there might have been a little envy in that statement, too, but my point is that the people who live in Chesterfield aren't bad people because they're rich. And, boy are they rich. Only In Your State recently updated their richest cities in Missouri and good ole Chesterfield is now perched at the top at #1.
houstonherald.com
MAP: Latest conditions on the state’s roads
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. To find more information about road conditions in the state, try this Missouri Department of Transportation map. To see weather conditions in downtown Houston, Grand Cam.
KYTV
First Alert Weather: Winter Weather Advisory issued for part of the Ozarks into Monday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for part of the Ozarks into Monday morning. The watch lasts from 9 p.m. on Sunday until 6 a.m. on Monday. The Missouri counties include:. Barry, Mo. Barton, Mo. Benton, Mo. Cedar, Mo. Christian, Mo. Dade, Mo.
Light overnight snow makes roads, sidewalks slick Monday
FLORISSANT, Mo. — As Santa Claus departed town Sunday, he left behind a light dusting of snow. For people who have to get out on the day after Christmas, it is likely to affect travel. Area roadways contain some slick spots. Light snow is covering wet or frozen pavement, making sidewalks slick under foot.
How your recycled Christmas tree can help build a fish habitat in Missouri
TROY, Mo. — It may be time to take down the Christmas tree, but that tree could continue to enrich the earth. The Missouri Department of Conservation is taking tree donations from around the region. These trees won't be ground into mulch, though. They will be dropped into one of 14 lakes in the St. Louis area.
Burst pipe causes luggage logistical nightmare at St. Louis Airport
On Sunday, staff at St. Louis-Lambert International Airport delivered Christmas gifts to anxious passengers, in the form of luggage.
lakeexpo.com
OUTAGE: Thousands Of Lake Of The Ozarks Homes & Businesses Lose Power In Winter Storm
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — Thousands of homes and businesses at the Lake lost power overnight, as bitter cold and gusty winds plunged overnight temperatures into negative territory. Heating systems for homes in Osage Beach have been off for hours, with one resident saying their power went out...
krcgtv.com
Thousands without power in mid-Missouri
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Multiple power outages left thousands of mid-Missouri residents without power during brutally cold weather Friday morning. As of 8:30 AM, Ameren Missouri reported 41 outages affecting 5,217 customers in Camden County. Another 1,449 customers were without power near the west side of Jefferson City. In an...
Cursed? Another Life Perishes in Missouri’s Most Dangerous Lake
I used to shrug off mentions that there's a curse on Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks. Now that another life has been taken by what is ranked as America's most dangerous lake, I'm beginning to seriously wonder if it's true after all. Fox 2 in St. Louis is reporting that...
'It's blinking cold out there!' Severe weather affects St. Louis holiday road travel
FENTON, Mo. — Thursday's below-freezing temperatures and snowy conditions are changed people’s holiday travel plans. Drivers were eager to hit the road Friday. Many are wanting to make up lost time after Thursday. “It’s what they made Netflix for, right?" traveler Luke Dierker said. His perspective was...
Travel troubles continue for passengers at St. Louis Lambert, airports nationwide
ST. LOUIS — From delays to cancellations to long lines, this weekend has been a travel nightmare for many people across the country. According to flight tracker FlightAware, more than 16,000 flights were delayed and 5,000 flights were canceled nationwide on Christmas Eve. The story was similar for passengers...
Washington Missourian
MoDOT says construction on Highway 50 to begin in February
The Missouri Department of Transportation is preparing for construction on Highway 50 in Union. The agency has been working for years to the east and west of Union. But Stephen O’Connor, MoDOT area engineer for Franklin and Jefferson counties, said improvements will be made within the city from just west of the intersection of Highway 50 and Independence Drive 2.5 miles east to the intersection with Highway 47 south starting in late February 2023, weather permitting.
kbsi23.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol addresses holiday road safety
DEXTER, Mo. (KBSI) – As an intense round of winter weather ripped through the Show-Me State on Thursday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol worked tirelessly to help motorists battling the elements. And although the patrol has responded to over 200 calls for service, Troop E Public Information Officer Sgt....
Gateway Arch to require face masks starting Tuesday
ST. LOUIS — The Gateway Arch will require staff and visitors to wear face masks inside buildings on park grounds starting Tuesday. The Gateway Arch National Park is following National Park Service guidelines and is requiring people to wear "high-quality" masks, regardless of vaccination status. This change is because...
St. Louis warming shelters open up to help unhoused community on Christmas
ST. LOUIS — Organizations across St. Louis spent Christmas Day helping others. Days after frigid temperatures impacted the regions, more warming shelters opened across the Bi-state. Inside the St. James Bible Church on Sunday, Dec. 25, there were 40 cots covering the floor. Each of them was a temporary...
abc17news.com
Tracking light snow tonight, a few slick spots possible by morning
TONIGHT: Light snow moving in after sunset. Snow showers possible through 4:00 a.m. Accumulation between a dusting and 1". Lows in the mid-20s. TOMORROW: Flurries early with mostly cloudy skies. Cold with temperatures falling to about 20 degrees by afternoon. Wind chills in the lower teens. EXTENDED: Clouds have already...
KS, MO natural gas companies ask customers to reduce energy consumption
Natural gas companies in Kansas and Missouri are asking customers to conserve natural gas usage by reducing energy consumption as artic temperatures continue to affect the Kansas City region.
Medical experts offer warnings, advice to deal with bitter temperatures
ST. LOUIS — This week's freezing temperatures have made spending time outdoors dangerous. Medical experts are seeing these impacts and offering both warnings and advice. “This weather really makes things a lot busier.” said Dr. David K. Tan, the EMS chief at Washington University and emergency medicine physician at Barnes-Jewish Hospital.
houstonherald.com
Light snow, with freezing rain or drizzle possible this evening
The National Weather Service said early Sunday that light snow with some very light freezing rain or drizzle is expected late this evening into Monday morning. It said the highest confidence in accumulating snowfall is across central Missouri and areas east, while the highest confidence in a light glaze of ice is along and west of Highway 65.
Winter storm brings plunging temps, snowy roads, some power outages to St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — A winter storm has arrived in the St. Louis area, bringing snowy conditions on roadways and some power outages as temperatures plunge. As of 2 p.m. Thursday, the heaviest snow was moving out of the St. Louis Metropolitan Area, but a small burst of precipitation remained to the west. Most of the St. Louis area has received about an inch and a half of snow so far.
