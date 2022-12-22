ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The few times the Sugar Bowl has been played on New Year's Eve, drama usually ensued

Woodrow Lowe already had one bad New Year’s Eve experience in the Sugar Bowl. He certainly didn’t want to risk making it two. That’s why when Lowe realized he’d missed the Alabama team bus to the Superdome for the Crimson Tide’s Dec. 31, 1975, game against Penn State. He didn’t hesitate to run the few blocks from the Fairmont Hotel to the newly opened Dome. He actually beat the bus there.
Saints 4 downs: If the weather's really going to be bad, it's time for Taysom Hill

The New Orleans Saints will try to keep the flame lit under their tiny playoff hopes Saturday against the Cleveland Browns. If the Saints win Saturday, they’re guaranteed to stay in the playoff hunt no matter what happens the remainder of the week. Here’s four things we’ll be on the lookout for, starting with that thing everybody down here has been talking about all week.
The Saints won, and their playoff odds got worse. Here's where things stand after Week 16

There were no presents waiting for the New Orleans Saints on Christmas Day. As it relates to their unlikely playoff push, the Saints took care of their side of things Saturday by beating the Browns on a cold, blustery day in Cleveland. They just didn’t get the help they were looking for, and their already narrow path to the postseason started squeezing tighter.
Saints gift equipment staff game ball: 'Shoot, they do a lot more work than we do'

The undisputed MVP of the New Orleans Saints’ victory over the Cleveland Browns on Christmas Eve was the winning team’s equipment staff. Members of that unit ordered the team hundreds of hand and feet warmers, dozens of thermal neoprene undersuits for the players and heated vests for the coaches in preparation of Saturday’s frigid weather in Cleveland.
