Meshell Hale: "Black widow" accused of poisoning ex-husband and live-in boyfriend convicted of second-degree murderLavinia ThompsonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Goodwood GrillM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Mike Anderson's Seafood RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
The few times the Sugar Bowl has been played on New Year's Eve, drama usually ensued
Woodrow Lowe already had one bad New Year’s Eve experience in the Sugar Bowl. He certainly didn’t want to risk making it two. That’s why when Lowe realized he’d missed the Alabama team bus to the Superdome for the Crimson Tide’s Dec. 31, 1975, game against Penn State. He didn’t hesitate to run the few blocks from the Fairmont Hotel to the newly opened Dome. He actually beat the bus there.
Saints 4 downs: If the weather's really going to be bad, it's time for Taysom Hill
The New Orleans Saints will try to keep the flame lit under their tiny playoff hopes Saturday against the Cleveland Browns. If the Saints win Saturday, they’re guaranteed to stay in the playoff hunt no matter what happens the remainder of the week. Here’s four things we’ll be on the lookout for, starting with that thing everybody down here has been talking about all week.
Live updates: Saints battle the Browns in frigid conditions in Cleveland
The New Orleans Saints will take on the Browns in frigid conditions Saturday in Cleveland, Ohio, with the road team in a must-win situation to stay alive in the postseason chase. The two teams will kick off at noon at FirstEnergy Stadium with the temperatue not supposed to get above...
Mike Leach Was Happily Married for 30 Years — Meet His Wife
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach died on Dec. 12, 2022. The coach enjoyed a prolific career at the highest levels. Throughout his career, he was the head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State, and Mississippi State. Article continues below advertisement. Off the field, Mike was married to his wife,...
Jeff Duncan: Saints better off without Deshaun Watson, regardless of what happens Saturday
It’s impossible to avoid the What If? game when the New Orleans Saints play the Cleveland Browns on Saturday. Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson was the object of the Saints’ affection in March. They launched a full-court press in an effort to trade for him and make him the face of the franchise.
Cornerback Marshon Lattimore among Saints inactives again Saturday for Browns game
Once again, cornerback Marshon Lattimore will not play in the New Orleans Saints’ game. Saturday’s Week 16 contest against the Cleveland Browns in Ohio marks his 10th absence. Lattimore’s last time suiting up was Oct. 9, Week 5 against the Seattle Seahawks. Along with Lattimore (abdomen), wide...
Chargers-Colts set to light it up on MNF, plus a Keenan Allen prop: Best bets for Dec. 26
Each day, one of our experts at Bet.NOLA.com will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks in Louisiana are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer. A reminder for those who...
A couple of Christmas Eve NFL player props: Best bets for Dec. 24
Each day, one of our experts at Bet.NOLA.com will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks in Louisiana are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer. A reminder for those who...
The Saints won, and their playoff odds got worse. Here's where things stand after Week 16
There were no presents waiting for the New Orleans Saints on Christmas Day. As it relates to their unlikely playoff push, the Saints took care of their side of things Saturday by beating the Browns on a cold, blustery day in Cleveland. They just didn’t get the help they were looking for, and their already narrow path to the postseason started squeezing tighter.
When the Saints unleashed Taysom Hill, the game started trending the right way vs. Browns
The clock didn’t strike “Taysom time” until the New Orleans Saints’ fifth offensive drive Saturday at FirstEnergy Stadium, their final series in the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns. The bell then rang for the rest of the day as the Saints defeated the Browns 17-10...
Saints still undefeated in Christmas Eve road games. More stats, facts from win vs. Browns
MARCHING ON: For the 2022 NFL season, The Times-Picayune’s Terrin Waack will provide select stellar stats, obscure facts and notable quotes from the most recent game to show how the New Orleans Saints marched against their opponent. The New Orleans Saints won against the Cleveland Browns, 17-10, on Saturday...
Jeff Duncan: Saints show they don't need a roof over their head to display grit
In the grand scheme of things, the New Orleans Saints’ 17-10 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Saturday probably won’t mean much. The Saints’ playoff hopes continue to be microscopic this season, so the game likely will be a footnote in an otherwise disappointing season. But one...
Saints gift equipment staff game ball: 'Shoot, they do a lot more work than we do'
The undisputed MVP of the New Orleans Saints’ victory over the Cleveland Browns on Christmas Eve was the winning team’s equipment staff. Members of that unit ordered the team hundreds of hand and feet warmers, dozens of thermal neoprene undersuits for the players and heated vests for the coaches in preparation of Saturday’s frigid weather in Cleveland.
