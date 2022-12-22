Read full article on original website
SFGate
Western NY death toll rises to 27 from cold, storm chaos
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The death toll from a Buffalo-area blizzard rose to 27 in western New York, authorities said Monday as the region reeled from one of the worst weather-related disasters in its history. Much of the rest of the United States was hit by ferocious winter conditions.
Low tides reveal trove of fossils on California's Central Coast
"What on Earth was it?"
SFGate
NY New York NY Zone Forecast
NYZ072-270400- New York (Manhattan)- .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening, then becoming partly. cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming. partly cloudy. Lows in...
A dozen Californians overdose on this holiday spice every year
A poison control doctor told SFGATE that "the few people who do it are very sorry and just don't want to do it again."
SFGate
Minnesota environmental reviews now include climate impact
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota environmental regulators are now requiring developers to calculate projects' effects on the climate. The state's environmental review process requires regulators to consider a project's potential impact on the land, air, water and animals. Minnesota Public Radio reported Monday that the state Environmental Quality Board voted Dec. 14 to amend the process to require developers to calculate how much carbon dioxide, methane and other greenhouse gases they'll pump into the atmosphere and list methods they considered to reduce those emissions.
SFGate
Repairs to New Milford High School roof — which has had 2 fires in a year — are 70 percent complete
NEW MILFORD — Roof work at the high school is 70 percent complete just five months after a fire broke out on the roof. “The contractor has been aggressively moving forward as the weather permits on completing the project,” Mayor Pete Bass said. The project to repair the...
SFGate
Wisconsin Republicans, Evers clash over tax cuts, schools
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans who control the state Legislature are poised to clash with newly reelected Democratic Gov. Tony Evers over tax cuts, how to fund local governments and whether to expand the private school choice program to wealthier families. But even though Evers and Republicans are...
SFGate
NY WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING HAS EXPIRED... The Lake Effect Snow Warning for northern Herkimer County was. been allowed to expire at 9 am. The lake effect snowband will. lift northward today, however some lake effect snow showers will. occur this morning mainly north of Route...
SFGate
WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. .An incoming storm system will produce a period of moderate to heavy. rainfall tonight for the coast and Coastal Mountains of southwest. Washington and northwest Oregon. ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of...
SFGate
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake strikes near Hydesville, CA
The United States Geological Survey reports a preliminary magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck 4.9 miles from Hydesville in Northern California on Saturday. The quake hit at 11:33 a.m. local time at a depth of 20 kilometers. There was no initial word on damage or injury resulting from the quake. Over 300 people reported feeling the quake on the USGS site.
SFGate
Proposal would professionalize only unsalaried legislature
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Lawmakers in New Mexico — the nation’s only unsalaried legislature — are looking for ways instill greater professionalism in their work that could result in a steady paycheck and lengthier legislative calendar. Democratic state State Rep. Joy Garratt of Albuquerque told...
