40 California Post Offices Close Because of Earthquake. What Should Customers Expect?Ty D.California State
40 Northern California-Based USPS Branches Temporarily Closed Due to Humboldt Earthquake RepercussionsJoel EisenbergHumboldt County, CA
Cowgirls Rout LeTourneau In ASC OpenerHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Humboldt Office of Emergency Services Updates Resources for Earthquake Victims
Emergency sheltering and supply distribution is set to continue this week for those impacted by the Dec. 20 earthquake. The Red Cross Overnight Shelter located at the Fortuna Firemen’s Pavilion, 9 Park Street, Fortuna, CA, remains open to community members displaced from the earthquake. Services provided at the shelter include: temporary overnight sheltering, cots and blankets, hygiene kits, snacks and full meals for overnight guests, water, charging stations and portable showers.
A GoFundMe Started for Couple Who Lost Dogs in Fire Following Quake
On Tuesday, not long after the 6.4 earthquake centered near Rio Dell badly damaged many homes in the area, Chris Noonan and his partner Kalishakti’s home caught fire. According to Arcata Fire, “A pet boa constrictor was rescued from the residence, but unfortunately, two dogs succumbed to smoke inhalation prior to being rescued.”
Earthquake stopped sale of Rio Dell home, now unsafe and red-tagged
RIO DELL, Calif. - A couple from Rio Dell was in the process of selling their first home when a 6.4-magnitude earthquake rocked Humboldt County Tuesday morning, causing the house to become unsafe and uninhabitable. Shane and Jacqui McIntosh, who are both in their twenties, moved into their home on...
Christmas Chili and Cornbread at Proper Wellness in Rio Dell
No damage, injuries from 4.2 Northern California earthquake
HYDESVILLE, Calif. — A 4.2-magnitude earthquake rattled Northern California on Christmas Eve in the same county where a large quake days earlier killed two people and left widespread damage, authorities said. The quake struck at 11:33 a.m. Saturday and was centered about 5 miles (8 kilometers) east of Hydesville...
New Fire at Residence in Rio Dell
In Rio Dell, a town hard hit by yesterday’s earthquake, a home in the 700 block of Ireland Street has caught fire. Multiple agencies have requested to respond–Loleta, Carlotta, Ferndale, and Fortuna are sending water tenders and there is a request for Ferndale to send their Type 1 engine to assist.
NWS Warns Humboldt Bay Residents of Minor Flooding Possibility
Get those rubber boots out…the coming storm is predicted to cause minor flooding in the Humboldt Bay Region, predicts the National Weather Service in Eureka. ‘Southerly winds are expected to increase water levels above forecast high tide levels,” states a post on Twitter. “Some minor flooding in low areas around Humboldt Bay is expected, particularly in King Salmon and Jackson Ranch Road in the Arcata Bottoms.”
Snake Saved But Dogs Perish in House Fire Off Glendale Road Last Night, Arcata Fire Says
On 12/20/2022 at 5:04 P.M. Arcata Fire District units were dispatched to a report of a residential structure fire on the 100 Block of Timmons Lane, in the Essex area of Arcata. The residents had returned to their home and found it full of smoke with fire spreading in the living room area. One of the occupants entered the home in an attempt to rescue family pets, suffering minor smoke inhalation while doing so. The occupant denied needing any medical treatment at scene.
Food Trucks and World Central Kitchen to the Rescue
Three-year-old Leilani Valverde held a partly unwrapped burrito sideways in both hands, took a bite out of the middle and came up smiling. According to her father, Christian Valverde, who brought her with him to the Rio Dell fire department Thursday morning, it was her first hot meal in two days, ever since a 6.4 magnitude earthquake near Ferndale knocked out power and water to their home.
National Weather Service Warns of Possible Debris Flow in Northern Trinity County
With heavy rains predicted for this evening and into Tuesday, the National Weather Service in Eureka is warning residents of northeastern Trinity County of possible debris flow occurring in the area of the River Complex burn scar. “The greatest threat will exist across the Coffee Creek drainage basin,” the weather...
30 Residences and One Commercial Structure Determined Structurally Unsafe as Inspections Continue Following 6.3 Quake
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services (OES):. Recovery efforts continue following yesterday’s 6.4M earthquake causing significant damages to the Eel River Valley community. CURRENT SITUATION. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services (OES) remains activated and is coordinating with local, regional and...
Man Allegedly Fired a Handgun at Other Motorist Near Arcata on 101
This is a press release from the California Highway Patrol. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On December 23, 2022, at approximately 8:25 am, the subject, later identified as Daniel Robert Logan Fernandez Ralls,...
Free Hot Meals From Local Food Trucks for Those Affected by Tuesday’s Earthquake
Free hot meals are available Christmas Eve (Dec. 24) in the Eel River Valley thanks to World Central Kitchen. Local food trucks will be parked at Monument Middle School at 95 Center St., Rio Dell during the listed hours. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment...
18-Year-Old Man Arrested For Attempted Murder This Morning After Allegedly Shooting Firearm at Fellow Motorist on 101 Near the 299 Intersection, CHP Says
On December 23, 2022, at approximately 8:25 am, the subject, later identified as Daniel Robert Logan Fernandez Ralls, was traveling on US-101 northbound, south of SR-299, in his 2014 Mercedes C350 when he was involved in a freeway violence incident with another motorist. Mr. Fernandez Ralls brandished a semi-automatic handgun...
Fatal Hit and Run on Hwy 299
Video provided by a reader of the possible crime scene. Press release from the California Highway Patrol Humboldt Area :. On December 21, 2022, at approximately 11:53 AM, the California Highway Patrol Humboldt Area received a call of a possibly deceased male, located on the south shoulder of eastbound SR-299, west of SR-200. Officers responded to the scene and located an adult male with fatal injuries. Officers began a suspicious death investigation and requested the Humboldt County Coroner respond to the scene. An autopsy will be conducted to assist in determining the cause and time of death. Preliminarily, it is believed that during the late night hours of the 20th, and the early morning hours of the 21st, the deceased party was walking on the south shoulder of eastbound SR-299 when he was struck by an unknown vehicle. Evidence collected at the scene is consistent with the suspect vehicle having been a semi truck which may have minor to moderate damage to the front right side of the cab, to include missing mirrors.
Man Found Dead Along Highway 299 Yesterday Believed to Be Victim of Hit-And-Run, CHP Says; Evidence Currently Points to Unknown Semi Truck as the Suspect Vehicle
On December 21, 2022, at approximately 11:53 a.m., the California Highway Patrol Humboldt Area received a call of a possibly deceased male, located on the south shoulder of eastbound SR-299, west of SR-200. Officers responded to the scene and located an adult male with fatal injuries. Officers began a suspicious death investigation and requested the Humboldt County Coroner respond to the scene. An autopsy will be conducted to assist in determining the cause and time of death.
Missing Bay Area Man Found Deceased in Humboldt Redwoods State Park
The three-day, multi-county search for 24-year-old Berkeley resident Angel Fulgado ended tragically yesterday afternoon when he was found deceased in his vehicle within the Humboldt Redwoods State Park. His wife, Michelle Salgado, was contacted by law enforcement yesterday to inform her of the devastating shocking news. Law enforcement told her...
40 California Post Offices Close Because of Earthquake. What Should Customers Expect?
On Dec 20, 2022, USPS sent out an alert that services were being suspended at 40 California Post Offices and that they were being temporarily closed. Photo by(Atomic Taco/flickr)
Atmospheric River Forecast to Bring Up to Six Inches of Rain to Much of the Emerald Triangle, Strong Winds Expected
An atmospheric river (in other words…a lot of rain) is headed to the North Coast starting Monday and lasting through early Tuesday. Some areas could see flooding. According to the National Weather Service in Eureka,. A significant rainstorm will bring heavy rain and possible flooding of small rivers, streams,...
