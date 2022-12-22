ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Dell, CA

kymkemp.com

Humboldt Office of Emergency Services Updates Resources for Earthquake Victims

Emergency sheltering and supply distribution is set to continue this week for those impacted by the Dec. 20 earthquake. The Red Cross Overnight Shelter located at the Fortuna Firemen’s Pavilion, 9 Park Street, Fortuna, CA, remains open to community members displaced from the earthquake. Services provided at the shelter include: temporary overnight sheltering, cots and blankets, hygiene kits, snacks and full meals for overnight guests, water, charging stations and portable showers.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

ABC10

No damage, injuries from 4.2 Northern California earthquake

HYDESVILLE, Calif. — A 4.2-magnitude earthquake rattled Northern California on Christmas Eve in the same county where a large quake days earlier killed two people and left widespread damage, authorities said. The quake struck at 11:33 a.m. Saturday and was centered about 5 miles (8 kilometers) east of Hydesville...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

New Fire at Residence in Rio Dell

In Rio Dell, a town hard hit by yesterday’s earthquake, a home in the 700 block of Ireland Street has caught fire. Multiple agencies have requested to respond–Loleta, Carlotta, Ferndale, and Fortuna are sending water tenders and there is a request for Ferndale to send their Type 1 engine to assist.
RIO DELL, CA
kymkemp.com

NWS Warns Humboldt Bay Residents of Minor Flooding Possibility

Get those rubber boots out…the coming storm is predicted to cause minor flooding in the Humboldt Bay Region, predicts the National Weather Service in Eureka. ‘Southerly winds are expected to increase water levels above forecast high tide levels,” states a post on Twitter. “Some minor flooding in low areas around Humboldt Bay is expected, particularly in King Salmon and Jackson Ranch Road in the Arcata Bottoms.”
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

North Coast Journal

Food Trucks and World Central Kitchen to the Rescue

Three-year-old Leilani Valverde held a partly unwrapped burrito sideways in both hands, took a bite out of the middle and came up smiling. According to her father, Christian Valverde, who brought her with him to the Rio Dell fire department Thursday morning, it was her first hot meal in two days, ever since a 6.4 magnitude earthquake near Ferndale knocked out power and water to their home.
RIO DELL, CA
kymkemp.com

30 Residences and One Commercial Structure Determined Structurally Unsafe as Inspections Continue Following 6.3 Quake

Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services (OES):. Recovery efforts continue following yesterday’s 6.4M earthquake causing significant damages to the Eel River Valley community. CURRENT SITUATION. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services (OES) remains activated and is coordinating with local, regional and...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

lostcoastoutpost.com

18-Year-Old Man Arrested For Attempted Murder This Morning After Allegedly Shooting Firearm at Fellow Motorist on 101 Near the 299 Intersection, CHP Says

On December 23, 2022, at approximately 8:25 am, the subject, later identified as Daniel Robert Logan Fernandez Ralls, was traveling on US-101 northbound, south of SR-299, in his 2014 Mercedes C350 when he was involved in a freeway violence incident with another motorist. Mr. Fernandez Ralls brandished a semi-automatic handgun...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

lostcoastoutpost.com

Man Found Dead Along Highway 299 Yesterday Believed to Be Victim of Hit-And-Run, CHP Says; Evidence Currently Points to Unknown Semi Truck as the Suspect Vehicle

On December 21, 2022, at approximately 11:53 a.m., the California Highway Patrol Humboldt Area received a call of a possibly deceased male, located on the south shoulder of eastbound SR-299, west of SR-200. Officers responded to the scene and located an adult male with fatal injuries. Officers began a suspicious death investigation and requested the Humboldt County Coroner respond to the scene. An autopsy will be conducted to assist in determining the cause and time of death.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Missing Bay Area Man Found Deceased in Humboldt Redwoods State Park

The three-day, multi-county search for 24-year-old Berkeley resident Angel Fulgado ended tragically yesterday afternoon when he was found deceased in his vehicle within the Humboldt Redwoods State Park. His wife, Michelle Salgado, was contacted by law enforcement yesterday to inform her of the devastating shocking news. Law enforcement told her...
BERKELEY, CA

