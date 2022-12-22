ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

First New York-licensed marijuana shop opening in Greenwich Village

By Carl Campanile
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eEVE1_0jql2Yp800

It’s about time to get high in New York — legally.

The state’s first licensed marijuana shop will open for business next week — nearly two years after the law legalizing cannabis was approved, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday.

The social services group Housing Works will start selling weed and THC-infused edibles on Dec. 29 at its location at 750 Broadway in Greenwich Village, near NYU and Union Square.

The cannabis law was approved in March of 2021 by the legislature and former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Hochul has sought to speed up the process since taking over as governor in August of last year.

“We set a course just nine months ago to start New York’s adult-use cannabis market off on the right foot by prioritizing equity, and now, we’re fulfilling that goal,” Hochul said.

“The industry will continue to grow from here, creating inclusive opportunity in every corner of New York State with revenues directed to our schools and revitalizing communities.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=334iTd_0jql2Yp800
Gov. Kathy Hochul announces the first state-licensed cannabis shop will open at 750 Broadway in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village, to be run by Housing Works.
Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/S

Housing Works serves New Yorkers with HIV/AIDS and aids the homeless.

The Post reported Sunday on the Housing Works’ location for the first pot shop, a former Gap store with plenty of space to sell a multitude of marijuana products, from pre-rolled joints, to tinctures, concentrates and edibles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MN8Uq_0jql2Yp800
The first state-licensed marijuana shop will be located at 750 Broadway, Manhattan.
Helayne Seidman

The sprawling space has 4,400 square feet on the main level and 2,000 square feet downstairs.

The iconic building where the dispensary will be located, known as 1 Astor Place, was completed in 1883.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35jMbr_0jql2Yp800
The interior of 750 Broadway, a former GAP store and the site of New York’s first licensed cannabis shop.
Helayne Seidman

All proceeds from cannabis sales will be directed to the parent organization Housing Works, Inc., founded in 1990 to address the dual crises of HIV/AIDS and homelessness.

Cannabis Control Board Chairwoman Tremaine Wright said, “I’m excited that a non-profit like Housing Works, with its support for formerly incarcerated individuals, will lead the way with sales.

The start of sales through the Seeding Opportunity Initiative is just the beginning of the robust ecosystem we’re building – the equitable and inclusive market will grow from here with supports throughout to ensure licensees are able to overcome barriers and build this new industry.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N0puy_0jql2Yp800
Tremaine Wright, chairwoman of the state Cannabis Control Board, applauds the opening of the first licensed marijuana shop to be operated by Housing Works at 750 Broadway, Manhattan.
AFP via Getty Images

Said Charles King, CEO of Housing Works,  “This opportunity will not only give our team the resources to further our overall mission, but to feature and elevate products coming from LGBTQ+, BIPOC and women-led cannabis brands across the state.”

The first 36 cannabis licenses awarded — 28 to individuals and 8 not-for-profit groups — involve people who’ve had marijuana-related convictions.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime moment. That said, our nonprofit’s mission remains as urgent as ever. We are eager to take the lead as a social equity model for America’s cannabis industry, specifically with our hiring practices and continued support of individuals and communities disproportionately impacted by the unjust War on Drugs,” said Sasha Nutgent, Store Manager of Housing Works Cannabis Co.

New York’s cannabis law is a “seed to sale” program, meaning the flowered product must be grown, cultivated, manufactured and sold in New York.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d4XHE_0jql2Yp800
Ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo approved the measure legalizing cannabis in March 2021.
AP

Thus far, the state Cannabis Control Board has approved licenses for 280 New York farmers to grow cannabis.

But Housing Works and other state-licensed cannabis shops coming on line will face competition from hundreds — if not thousands — of unlicensed stores already selling pot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WxFEj_0jql2Yp800
Mayor Eric Adams said the city is cracking down on illicit cannabis shops, which threaten the viability of licensed stores.
Paul Martinka

Critics say the roll-out of New York’s cannabis program is turning into a bad trip .

One recent study claimed there are “likely tens of thousands of illicit cannabis businesses” currently operating out of bodegas, smoke shops and other storefronts in New York City — with some pop-up shops selling bad or dangerously tainted weed, a new study reveals.

The Post even discovered three unlicensed cannabis shops in sleepy Kew Gardens .

A recent survey conducted by Upper West Side Councilwoman Gale Brewer’s office revealed that 26 of the 61 bodegas, delis and smoke shops checked were illicit cannabis sellers.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams last week vowed a crackdown on the plethora of illicit cannabis shops that have sprouted up like weeds all across the five boroughs, and which now threaten the viability of state-licensed operators about to open.

Comments / 5

Jack meoff
4d ago

If you look at this pic for more then 15 seconds you become violently ill

Reply(1)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

‘Scream 6’ being set in NYC is a very terrifying sign for the city

The last person Mayor Eric Adams wanted to see on a New York City subway train is Ghostface. But when Paramount announced that the upcoming film “Scream VI,” out March 10, would be set right here in New York City, the poster depicted the masked serial killer staring out of an MTA car window, knife in hand, with the ominous tagline “New York. New Rules.” Replied everybody in the five boroughs: “Just what the MTA needs — another deranged slasher.“ “Scream” is seizing a tense moment when New York’s rising crime is the talk of the nation. So, after 26 years of killing...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Curbed

The Weed Bodega Was Beautiful While It Lasted

New York will have its first legal recreational cannabis storefront up and running on December 29. The Housing Works–operated shop will take over the space previously occupied by the Gap on 8th and Broadway, a sign of hard times for traditional retail (denim, khakis) and fast times for the new (marijuana). There will be “75 to 100 unique products” on offer, including edibles and pre-rolls. Absent from the location, tragically: kaleidoscopic murals featuring the friendly, stoned faces of Rick and Morty, SpongeBob, or the Pink Panther; neon lights; décor such as a skull with a joint in its mouth; and exotic Cheetos and imported Korean Ruffles. It also won’t be open between the hours of 2 and 8 a.m., which is generally when exotic Cheetos and imported Korean Ruffles are the only things you want to eat.
New York Post

Readers react to Mayor Adams’ proposal to ‘pedestrianize’ Fifth Avenue

In attacking Mayor Eric Adams’ plan to “pedestrianize” Fifth Avenue by widening sidewalks and reducing four auto lanes to one last week, I warned that it could lead to a Times Square-like situation where pedestrian plazas made for a poorer shopping environment while enabling disorderly behavior and crime. The blowback was immediate. One reader, “Uncle Sammy” proposed on nypost.com that Fifth Avenue be used for “outdoor dining sheds and outdoor gambling pop-ups.” Less amusing were tweets by retail leasing specialist Steve Soutendijk, a managing director at Cushman & Wakefield and retail committee co-chair at the Real Estate Board of New York. Soutendijk raged of my piece, “Never...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Extell nabs former Wellington Hotel with potential plans to build up

Towering change is in store at the northeast corner of Seventh Avenue and West 55th Street. Gary Barnett’s Extell is paying $94.4 million to buy the leasehold of the former Wellington Hotel from Richard Born’s BD Hotels, according to city Finance Department records. The ambitious developer’s plans for the historic property one block south of Carnegie Hall were unknown. Barnett couldn’t immediately be reached. But sources said that Extell’s move, when completed, will be just one of a complicated set of transactions with “many moving parts” that might include air rights for a much larger building than the 27-story Wellington, which has a mere 207,000 square...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Manhattan’s trendiest neighborhoods terrorized by thieves, NYPD stats show

Manhattan’s trendiest tourist-packed neighborhoods have become increasingly terrorized by brazen thieves who are leaving shop workers stymied and scared. Grand larcenies, or thefts of $1,000 or more, have soared up to over 60% in Gotham precincts in the past year, according to the latest NYPD stats — and some business owners blame the state’s lax bail laws for dumping suspects back on the streets to strike again. “There’s a true belief out there among criminals that they’re going to get away with it,” Jim Giddon, whose Rothmans men’s clothing store in Gramercy was once robbed twice in about a week by the same...
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

New York's first legal recreational marijuana dispensary to open in Manhattan this week

NEW YORK - New York state's first legal recreational marijuana dispensary opens this week. Thursday is the opening for a recreational cannabis store in Manhattan operated by the nonprofit organization Housing Works. Located near St. Marks Place in the East Village, it's the first spot in the state to get its adult use retail license. It'll be open seven days a week from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. 
MANHATTAN, NY
NY1

New York's cannabis management director on the burgeoning adult-use industry

New York's budding cannabis industry will hit a major milestone next week with the opening of the state's first legal, adult-use dispensary near Astor Place in Manhattan. The store will be run by the non-profit Housing Works, one of 36 recipients of the dispensary licenses issued so far by the state's Cannabis Control Board. Those licenses are going both to individuals affected by past marijuana convictions and to non-profits who work with the formerly incarcerated.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

‘Missing’ Mayor Adams quips he was ‘hiding’ from Post while attending midnight mass

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who has not been seen for days amid a historic storm battering the region, was spotted attending Christmas midnight mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Manhattan on Saturday night. When probed by The Post on where he had been for the past couple of days, Hizzoner quipped he’d been “getting some rest and hiding from The Post.” But just days earlier on Tuesday night, Adams — who’s known for his late-night lifestyle — made sure to drop by and party at the New York Post’s Christmas bash in Chelsea. He then went MIA Thursday, prompting a New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

How New York City’s affordable housing problem can be solved

Today, The Post kicks off a weeklong series of op-eds offering constructive suggestions on how to improve New York City in 2023. Here, the first column looks at what can be done to solve the city’s problem of affordable housing. New York is in the throes of a “housing crisis” that never seems to end. Both our governor and mayor use the term. But our efforts to address high costs and a lack of affordability focus too narrowly — on how to provide below-market rental units in the five boroughs, whether through tax reductions or regulation of nearly a million “rent-stabilized”...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC man charged in Harlem park slashing spree that left doctor dead

A violent ex-con has been charged with a slashing spree that left two people dead — including a hard-working pediatrician found with his throat slit at a Harlem park, NYPD officials announced Monday. Roland Codrington, 35, was driving the black Mercedes Benz of beloved Manhattan pediatrician Bruce Maurice Henry — whose bloodied body was found at Marcus Garvey Park Friday — when he was nabbed on Christmas Eve, cops said. He’s also accused of stabbing patrons at an Upper East Side bar and of the slashing death of a 51-year-old man on the Lower East Side, according to police. “Three sharp-eyed officers with the 30th Precinct made the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Upstate NY blizzard death toll rises to at least 28, officials fear number will grow

The death toll from upstate New York’s monster snowstorm rose to at least 28 on Monday as officials warned the number of dead would likely grow and Gov. Kathy Hochul called it “the blizzard of the century.” Winter Storm Elliott battered counties such as Erie, which includes the city of Buffalo, and Niagara in the state’s western region over the weekend into Monday, leaving residents grappling with nearly 4 feet of snow, roads impassable for plows and thousands of households without power. Forecasters also warned that the monumental storm could bring up to a foot more snow in the area Monday. “This blizzard is the one for the ages, certainly it is the blizzard of the century,” Gov....
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

Nassau County sends help to Buffalo to return favor for Hurricane Sandy aid

Nassau County sent manpower and equipment to storm-battered Buffalo on Monday — as a way of saying “thanks” for the aid it received during Superstorm Sandy. A group of 18 volunteer public works and emergency management employees, as well as heavy equipment, was headed to the upstate city from Long Island to assist in recovery efforts there. The arrangement was set up by two local officials who had never met: Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, a Republican, and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, a Democrat, the Buffalo News reported. “In times like this, we’re all Americans and all residents of the...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Gothamist

Why coyotes aren't leaving New York City anytime soon

Two pups play at night captured by Gotham Coyote Project’s field cameras over the summer. Pups usually leave their parents’ home when they’re about six months old, but NYC coyotes sometimes choose to wait longer, up to more than one year. According to Gotham Coyote Project, the furry canids are adapting to human food, changing their family habits and swimming through the East River. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Swedish tourists robbed at NYC subway station on Christmas

Two tourists from Sweden were among at least three straphangers robbed in the city Christmas morning, police said. The targeted foreigners, a 30-year-old woman and 31-year-old man, were standing on the southbound R train platform at 25th Street in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, around 9:30 a.m. when a male crook approached them, “simulated a firearm” and demanded they hand over their things, according to the NYPD. The robber made off with the pair’s cellphones, wallets, cash and a purse, cops said. The suspect wore orange sneakers, a gray coat, blue jeans and a black face mask and had an Adidas backpack, NYPD said. The crime...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New York City struggling to process applications for food stamps

NEW YORK -- More than half all New Yorkers who apply for SNAP benefits, more commonly known as food stamps, are waiting and waiting for a response.The federal money is there, but the city has been slow to process the applications and get it to those in need.CBS2 found out why and what can be done about it.The city's Human Resources Administration -- or HRA -- is promptly processing applications for SNAP benefits less than half of the time.Henry Robinson of East New York, Brooklyn said he knows firsthand the system is difficult to navigate."I'm actually one of the individuals...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

How Much Marijuana Can You Legally Have At Home In New York State?

The first legal marijuana dispensaries will be opening up in New York State soon. If you haven't already been buying your supply from "off-market" sources, you may be inclined to stock up when they do open. But, how much marijuana can you legally store at home before you get into 'breaking the law territory'?
New York Post

‘Missing’ poster circulates asking where Eric Adams is during storm

Have you seen this mayor? A New York nonprofit has skewered hizzoner for being absent from the five boroughs during a historic winter storm. New York Communities for Change posted a tongue-and-cheek missing poster in response to a city tweet earlier this week showing city leaders — sans Adams — briefing the press about the weather. “Have you seen this man? Retweet to help us find our city’s Mayor! WheresEric #MissingMayor,” the nonprofit wrote above a “Missing Mayor” flyer which also included Adams’ height, age and weight. “LAST SEEN: Thursday, December 22nd leaving his city in the midst of a natural disaster,” the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
129K+
Followers
69K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy