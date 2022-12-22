Read full article on original website
What Carlos Correa must do if Mets deal falls through after Giants debacle
The New York Mets reportedly have concerns about Carlos Correa’s surgically repaired leg. Although the leg hasn’t given Correa much trouble during his big league career, teams are weary to dish out a long-term contract to the star shortstop. It was the primary reason for Correa’s deal with the San Francisco Giants falling apart. So what should Carlos Correa’s next course of action be if his Mets’ deal falls through as well?
Red Sox World Series Champion Pitcher Reportedly Signs With Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski saw up close what Craig Kimbrel could provide a bullpen when they won a World Series title with the Boston Red Sox in 2018. Now, Dombrowski hopes the veteran right-hander can make a similar impact for the Phillies next season. Philadelphia reportedly...
Yardbarker
Former Cleveland Pitcher Signs With The Yankees
The New York Yankees picked up a former Cleveland pitcher as they continue to make move after move this offseason. The pitcher that the Guardians lost and the Yankees picked up is Tanner Tully. Tully was a 26th-round pick in the 2016 MLB Draft and has spent his entire career...
Kiké Hernández Addresses Red Sox’s Promise Before Offseason
Kiké Hernández chimed in on one pre-offseason promise made by the Boston Red Sox front office. With Boston finishing dead last in the American League East to end their year in 2022, Hernández was reassured the front office would take a progressive approach. Now, with several additions made by the Red Sox thus far, Hernández chimed in about how that guarantee has held up.
J.D. Martinez Says Goodbye To Red Sox Nation On Instagram
The J.D. Martinez era with the Red Sox officially has come to a close. The designated hitter signed a five-year deal with Boston ahead of the 2018 season and likely will go down as Dave Dombrowski’s best offseason signing. Martinez did everything and more that was asked of him and played a big role in the Red Sox’s 2018 run to their fourth World Series title since 2004.
Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference
Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
Predicting Red Sox top prospect Marcelo Mayer’s timeline to the majors
Outlining a possible timeline for Marcelo Mayer’s Boston Red Sox debut. The Boston Red Sox have made some moves this offseason, but not all of them went over well with the fans. This free agency period has given us a good idea of top prospect Marcelo Mayer’s timeline to the Major Leagues.
NBC Sports
Chris Sale trade? Red Sox reportedly 'willing to listen' to offers
The Boston Red Sox need to get creative if they want to improve their roster this offseason. Might that include trading their oft-injured ace?. Teams are "checking on" the availability of left-hander Chris Sale, and the Red Sox "are at least willing to listen and consider" their offers, MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported Sunday.
Red Sox Reportedly Contacted Former Fan Favorite About Reunion To Open Free Agency
Should the Red Sox have made a move?
Report: Carlos Correa’s deal with Mets in jeopardy over physical
Carlos Correa seemed to have moved on to the New York Mets without much incident after the San Francisco Giants would not clear him over concerns about his physical. Now, however, the same thing is reportedly happening again. The Mets came away with concerns about Correa’s surgically repaired right leg after his physical, putting their... The post Report: Carlos Correa’s deal with Mets in jeopardy over physical appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Dodgers' Trevor Bauer Has Suspension Reduced
Trevor Bauer of the Los Angeles Dodgers had his suspension reduced Thursday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. Bauer was initially suspended for 324 games (two seasons) for violating the league’s domestic violence policy. The suspension was reduced to 194 games by a neutral arbitrator. This means he is eligible for immediate reinstatement. The Dodgers have 14 days to decide whether to put him on their 40-man roster or release him. They are expected to release him rather than deal with any fallout for his actions from the media and certain groups. Bauer will still have his salary docked for the first 50 games this season.
Red Sox Reportedly No Longer Favorites To Sign Fireballer As New Teams Emerge
A familiar face may be on the move for Boston
Pedro Martinez ‘Putting In Work’ With Red Sox’s Brayan Bello
Brayan Bello has been compared to Pedro Martinez in the past, especially when it comes to his changeup, and the Red Sox legend wants to make sure he lives up to the hype. Bello made his Major League Baseball debut last season with Boston and struggled at first to find a groove. Manager Alex Cora began to use him in a long reliever role and Bello looked to have figured it out.
Blue Jays Acquire Daulton Varsho from Diamondbacks
The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired Daulton Varsho from the Arizona Diamondbacks, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. This was a significant trade as the Jays sent one of their top prospects in, Gabriel Moreno, along with solid MLB regular Lourdes Gurriel, back to the Dbacks in this deal. The Jays and DBacks were dealing from positions of strength. The Jays had a surplus of catchers at the MLB level, and the same can be said of the Dbacks in the outfield. Varsho can also catch but can be a defensive liability at times. Moreno could instantly become one of the best catchers, both defensively and offensively, in the National League.
