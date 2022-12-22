ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC Emergency Management issues travel advisory ahead of winter storm

By Finn Hoogensen, Katie Corrado, Video credit: Katie Corrado
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (PIX11) – New York City Emergency Management issued a travel advisory ahead of a winter storm in the forecast, urging New Yorkers to be prepared for hazardous weather conditions and coastal flooding.

The travel advisory goes from Thursday afternoon through Friday. An intense storm is expected to bring heavy rain, strong winds, coastal flooding, cold temperatures and possible flash freezes to the New York City area from Thursday afternoon into the weekend.

“Heavy rain in addition to a high tide will also bring moderate to major coastal flooding. We urge coastal residents to take steps to protect their property ahead of Friday morning’s high tide,” said New York City Emergency Management Commissioner Zach Iscol.

Rain will arrive in the New York City area around noon Thursday with periods of heavy rainfall likely Thursday evening into overnight. The rain will continue at times up until Friday afternoon.

In total, 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rain is expected, according to New York City Emergency Management. Black ice may form in areas with standing water as temperatures plummet this weekend.

A Coastal Flood Warning is in effect for southern Queens for the Friday morning high tide. The storm will produce widespread moderate to locally major coastal flooding with up to 3 feet of above-ground inundation in Jamaica Bay starting around 5 a.m. with peak surge expected between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m.

The neighborhoods at highest risk are Hamilton and Howard Beaches, Broad Channel and the Rockaways, according to New York City Emergency Management.

Coastal Flood Watches are in effect for Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Staten Island from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday, and for the Bronx and northern Queens from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. Widespread minor to locally moderate coastal flooding with up to 2 feet of above-ground inundation will be possible, officials said.

