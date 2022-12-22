ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Jurrion Dickey indicates he'll keep commitment to Oregon; Will make another announcement later

By Mitch Stephens, SBLive
 4 days ago

On the first day of early signing period for high school football players Wednesday, 5-star receiver Jurrion Dickey has broken his rout.

The Menlo-Atherton senior is an Oregon commit and told social media followers he would announce his final decision at 3 p.m. on Instagram.

On his Instagram page at that time was a picture of him in an Oregon jersey, indicating that he plans to keep his commitment to the Ducks. Thirty minutes later on Dickey's Twitter account appeared the following:

After three fantastic and productive seasons at Valley Christian-San Jose (120 catches, 2,084 yards, 31 TDs), Dickey announced in June he would be leaving the school.

Reports had him going to a Southern California high school, but eventually in August, he wound up at his hometown school Menlo-Atherton, where he immediately made a huge impact.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder accounted for 239 yards and four touchdowns, including six catches for 170 yards, in a 48-34 opening home win against Bellarmine .

But after four games (20 catches, 453 yards, six touchdowns), Dickey came down with a leg injury and never returned.

He committed to Oregon on May 2 but took an unofficial visit to Miami on June 6, starting months of speculation that he would head South. Since then he's got more offers from Texas A&M, Tennessee and Georgia.

On Oct 1, he took another unofficial offer to Oregon.

If he does join the Ducks, he'll join a terrific class which Wednesday added a surprise signing from 5-star edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei, of St. John Bosco, and a flip from Long Beach Poly 4-star cornerback Daylen Austin, who was committed to LSU.

Comments / 0

 

