Sioux City residents can pick up 2023 pet licenses

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — For pet owners in Sioux City, licenses can now be picked up for next year.

Pets must be vaccinated for rabies before a license can be issued.

The cost of the license is $15.00 for neutered cats and dogs, $31.00 for unneutered cats, and $50.00 for unneutered dogs. Penalties will be added if issued after March 1.

The city announced residents can pick up the 2023 pet tags at Sioux City’s City Hall’s customer service center, animal adoption and rescue, and participating veterinarians’ offices. For more information on licensing pets, the city is urging people to visit its website or call 712-224-7387

