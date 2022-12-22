ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City residents can pick up 2023 pet licenses

By staff
KCAU 9 News
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — For pet owners in Sioux City, licenses can now be picked up for next year.

Pet licenses are set to expire by new years eve. The city of Sioux City says anybody that has licenses will get renewal notices.

Pets must be vaccinated for rabies before a license can be issued.

The cost of the license is $15.00 for neutered cats and dogs, $31.00 for unneutered cats, and $50.00 for unneutered dogs. Penalties will be added if issued after March 1.

The city announced residents can pick up the 2023 pet tags at Sioux City’s City Hall’s customer service center, animal adoption and rescue, and participating veterinarians’ offices. For more information on licensing pets, the city is urging people to visit its website or call 712-224-7387

KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

