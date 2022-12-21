ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay City, MI

MLive

Bay City’s Liberty Bridge reopens to traffic, ‘a truly remarkable day,’ says mayor

BAY CITY, MI — It finally happened: Bay City’s Liberty Bridge is open to traffic after being closed for almost a year. On Thursday, Dec. 22, a special ceremony was had atop the western part of the bridge. An inbound major winter storm did not damper spirits as the crowd, which included Santa Claus and Buddy the Elf, gathered to celebrate the newly rehabilitated bridge’s reopening.
BAY CITY, MI
horseandrider.com

Multiple Strangles Cases at Michigan Barn

Ten horses at a barn in Bay County, Michigan, are ill. Four horses have tested positive for strangles since December 12. The other six horses are suspected positive. Eighteen horses have been exposed. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the Equine Disease Communication...
BAY COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

Michigan Supreme Court denies Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office appeal in murder case

LANSING, MI – The Michigan Supreme Court has denied an appeal by the Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s office, which sought to have reversed a prior ruling by the Michigan Court of Appeals ordering that statements made by an Owosso murder suspect while she was hospitalized and on multiple pain medications not be entered as evidence at a potential trial.
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Lafayette Bridge construction to begin Jan. 3

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Construction on the Lafayette Street Bridge in Bay City is set to begin Jan. 3. The Michigan Department of Transportation is investing $700,000 in maintenance repairs to the bridge. Work includes deck and sidewalk patching and joint replacements on the structure spanning the east channel of the Saginaw River, MDOT said.
BAY CITY, MI
kisswtlz.com

Hemlock Fire thanks community – fire support from around the state

After days of constant work, the grain elevator fire in Hemlock is dying down, and firefighters, as well as other officials, are thanking the community for their support during the emergency. As many as 80 fire crews from around the state reportedly responded to the fire at The Andersons grain...
HEMLOCK, MI
The Flint Journal

Here are the school, business closings in mid-Michigan for Friday, Dec. 23

Many schools and libraries across mid-Michigan are closed due to a winter storm that’s sweeping across the region. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for mid-Michigan until 4 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, with the National Weather Service noting possibly 2-3 inches of snow has already fallen in the norther part of Genesee County and winds whipping snow around in the area.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit Metro Times

Tenth House of Dank Location to Open in Lapeer

LAPEER, Mich - House of Dank, Michigan’s largest cannabis retailer is holding its opening day, Friday, December 23rd, in Lapeer. This House of Dank location will be a recreational dispensary open daily from 9am to 9pm to anyone 21 years and older with a valid picture ID.
LAPEER, MI
MLive

See the winners of Bay City’s 2022 holiday lighting contest

BAY CITY, MI - Each holiday season, Bay City residents and business owners are asked to put their decorating skills to the test for an annual lighting contest. The winners of the 2022 Mayor’s Holiday Lighting Contest were announced during a Bay City Commission meeting on Monday, Dec. 19.
BAY CITY, MI
abc12.com

I-75 reopens in Mid-Michigan after several crashes

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Traffic was at a standstill on I-75 in Mid-Michigan after crashes a series of crashes led to closures on Friday. The Michigan Department of Transportation says all southbound lanes of I-75 closed at M-84 between Saginaw and Bay City due to a crash just before 1 p.m. All lanes reopened around 4:40 p.m.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
MLive

Saginaw County man pleads to starving two pigs to death on abandoned farm

SAGINAW, MI — Accused of starving several pigs to death, a Tittabawassee Township man has pleaded guilty rather than take his chances with a jury. Craig A. Trautner, 63, on Monday, Dec. 19, appeared before Saginaw County Circuit Judge Manvel Trice III and pleaded guilty to two counts of cruelty to one animal causing death. The charge is a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
US 103.1

Bye Girl – Wendy’s On Bristol Road In Burton Closes

Wendy has left the building. The Wendy's fast food restaurant on Bristol Road (next door to Tim Horton's) has permanently closed. Much of the signage has been stripped down except for a sign on the now-empty building. The drive-thru sign is empty and two signs on two drive-thru windows read...
BURTON, MI

