Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerFlint, MI
This Town in Michigan Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFrankenmuth, MI
Former Saginaw mayor's unusual will contained unusual and spiteful clauseAuthor Ed AndersonSaginaw, MI
Popular discount grocery store chain holds grand opening for new location in MichiganKristen WaltersMichigan State
Driver got paid $1,000 by Michigan City to settle tire marking caseMuhammad Junaid MustafaBay City, MI
Related
Bay City’s Liberty Bridge reopens to traffic, ‘a truly remarkable day,’ says mayor
BAY CITY, MI — It finally happened: Bay City’s Liberty Bridge is open to traffic after being closed for almost a year. On Thursday, Dec. 22, a special ceremony was had atop the western part of the bridge. An inbound major winter storm did not damper spirits as the crowd, which included Santa Claus and Buddy the Elf, gathered to celebrate the newly rehabilitated bridge’s reopening.
Flint to residents parked on public streets: Move your vehicles, please
FLINT, MI — If you’re a Flint resident who parks your vehicle on the street, the city is asking you to park somewhere else ahead of a winter storm that many expect to drop inches of snow on the city and the surrounding area. The city said in...
Detroit News
Flint official stole public money for RV, food, dental work and more, feds say
A public official who helped provide legal services for the poor in Flint stole federal money and spent the funds on travel, a recreational vehicle, dining, dental work, home décor and more, according to a federal criminal case unsealed Wednesday. Teresa Trantham of Montrose stole $25,743 from Legal Services...
Flint water settlement claimants have something’s coming in the mail but it won’t be a check
FLINT, MI -- Those who filed claims for a portion of the $626-million Flint water crisis settlement are about to get something in the mail -- just not the something they’re waiting for. Special master Deborah E. Greenspan said on Wednesday, Dec. 21, that she’s expecting letters from the...
‘Tis the season: More scam calls making rounds in Bay City
BAY CITY, MI - Another set of scam calls are making their way around Bay City. The city issued a notice on Dec. 19 warning residents that Bay City utility customers are receiving scam calls that claim that their utility services will be shut off if their bill is not paid.
horseandrider.com
Multiple Strangles Cases at Michigan Barn
Ten horses at a barn in Bay County, Michigan, are ill. Four horses have tested positive for strangles since December 12. The other six horses are suspected positive. Eighteen horses have been exposed. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the Equine Disease Communication...
Michigan Supreme Court denies Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office appeal in murder case
LANSING, MI – The Michigan Supreme Court has denied an appeal by the Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s office, which sought to have reversed a prior ruling by the Michigan Court of Appeals ordering that statements made by an Owosso murder suspect while she was hospitalized and on multiple pain medications not be entered as evidence at a potential trial.
WNEM
Lafayette Bridge construction to begin Jan. 3
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Construction on the Lafayette Street Bridge in Bay City is set to begin Jan. 3. The Michigan Department of Transportation is investing $700,000 in maintenance repairs to the bridge. Work includes deck and sidewalk patching and joint replacements on the structure spanning the east channel of the Saginaw River, MDOT said.
kisswtlz.com
Hemlock Fire thanks community – fire support from around the state
After days of constant work, the grain elevator fire in Hemlock is dying down, and firefighters, as well as other officials, are thanking the community for their support during the emergency. As many as 80 fire crews from around the state reportedly responded to the fire at The Andersons grain...
Here are the school, business closings in mid-Michigan for Friday, Dec. 23
Many schools and libraries across mid-Michigan are closed due to a winter storm that’s sweeping across the region. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for mid-Michigan until 4 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, with the National Weather Service noting possibly 2-3 inches of snow has already fallen in the norther part of Genesee County and winds whipping snow around in the area.
Decision lingering on if ex-Bay City Public Safety director will face charges after striking teen on video
BAY CITY, MI — Months since Bay City Public Safety Director Michael J. Cecchini was recorded striking a teen with a flashlight while off-duty, it remains unclear if he will face criminal charges. City officials announced Sept. 18 they had placed Cecchini on administrative leave after receiving a citizen...
Gladwin City manager, ex-Bay City mayor arrested on drunken driving charge
BAY COUNTY, MI — Earlier this month, police arrested former Bay City mayor and current Gladwin City Administrator Christopher J. Shannon on a drunken driving charge. Though Shannon yet to be arraigned on a charge, the Gladwin City Council has announced the formation of a committee to explore how to proceed.
Tenth House of Dank Location to Open in Lapeer
LAPEER, Mich - House of Dank, Michigan’s largest cannabis retailer is holding its opening day, Friday, December 23rd, in Lapeer. This House of Dank location will be a recreational dispensary open daily from 9am to 9pm to anyone 21 years and older with a valid picture ID.
Beloved 1929 Mary Crapo School Demolished In Swartz Creek, Michigan
Genesee County has said goodbye to several businesses over the years. Most recently the beloved Walli's East Building in Burton, click to see that here. And Grand Blanc is saying goodbye to Grand Blanc Appliance after nearly 70 years. Now, Miller Road in Swartz Creek is losing an iconic structure.
See the winners of Bay City’s 2022 holiday lighting contest
BAY CITY, MI - Each holiday season, Bay City residents and business owners are asked to put their decorating skills to the test for an annual lighting contest. The winners of the 2022 Mayor’s Holiday Lighting Contest were announced during a Bay City Commission meeting on Monday, Dec. 19.
abc12.com
I-75 reopens in Mid-Michigan after several crashes
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Traffic was at a standstill on I-75 in Mid-Michigan after crashes a series of crashes led to closures on Friday. The Michigan Department of Transportation says all southbound lanes of I-75 closed at M-84 between Saginaw and Bay City due to a crash just before 1 p.m. All lanes reopened around 4:40 p.m.
Saginaw County man pleads to starving two pigs to death on abandoned farm
SAGINAW, MI — Accused of starving several pigs to death, a Tittabawassee Township man has pleaded guilty rather than take his chances with a jury. Craig A. Trautner, 63, on Monday, Dec. 19, appeared before Saginaw County Circuit Judge Manvel Trice III and pleaded guilty to two counts of cruelty to one animal causing death. The charge is a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail.
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down portion of I-75 in Bay County
BAY COUNTY, MI – Southbound I-75 is closed at Westside Saginaw Road (M-84) due to several crashes, according to Bay County Central Dispatch. Several vehicles were involved in a crash on southbound I-75 between the 159 mile marker and 157 mile marker, central dispatch said in a Facebook post Friday, Dec. 23.
Numerous crashes reported on I-75 in Saginaw, Bay counties
Police are on the scene of several traffic crashes in Saginaw and Bay counties. About 4:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, a semi tractor-trailer on northbound Interstate 75 north of the 149 mile marker in Saginaw County struck the median and rolled over. The driver suffered injuries. In the hours...
Bye Girl – Wendy’s On Bristol Road In Burton Closes
Wendy has left the building. The Wendy's fast food restaurant on Bristol Road (next door to Tim Horton's) has permanently closed. Much of the signage has been stripped down except for a sign on the now-empty building. The drive-thru sign is empty and two signs on two drive-thru windows read...
Comments / 0