27 First News
Alfred “Sonny” R. Bable, Jr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alfred “Sonny” R. Bable, Jr., 82, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born August 8, 1940 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Alfred R. Bable and the late Ruth (Hunt) Bowser.
27 First News
Carolyn J. Stoneburner, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carolyn J. Stoneburner, 88, formerly of Hubbard, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022, at Liberty Health Care Center. Carolyn was born August 17, 1934, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Eugene and Marjorie Slagle Klingensmith. She was lifelong member of First United Methodist Church...
27 First News
Jared Scott Weyand, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jared Scott Weyand passed away too soon at the young age of 42, surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, after fighting his second long battle with brain cancer. He was born June 13, 1980, in Alliance, Ohio, to David and Deanna Weyand.
27 First News
Richard F. “Chook” Alberini, Jr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard F. “Chook” Alberini, Jr., 62, passed away Friday, December 23, 2022, with his family by his side after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Chook was born January 15, 1960, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Richard F., Sr. and Gilda...
27 First News
Keith A. Zurbrugg, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Keith A. Zurbrugg, 84, passed away Friday, December 23, 2022, at his home. He was born June 17, 1938, to the late Edwin Elroy and Kathryn Pricilla Zurbrugg. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Toni Roose. He is...
27 First News
Frank Thomas Mazzarino, Sr., Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank Thomas Mazzarino, Sr., 93, passed away peacefully Saturday, December 17, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Frank was born December 20, 1928, in Campbell, Ohio. He was the son of the late John and Mary (DiMichel) Mazzarino. Frank was a longtime resident of Struthers,...
27 First News
Ronald L. Hall, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald L. Hall, 74, of Cortland, Ohio, passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born November 6, 1948 in Bristolville, Ohio, a son of the Late Robert Hall and the late Lillian (Johnson) Hall. He worked at Packard Electric...
27 First News
Robert T. Fossesco, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert T. Fossesco, 83, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 22, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Robert was born June 25, 1939, in Youngstown, the son of Anthony and Josephine Szura Fossesco. Robert was a graduate of South High School. He proudly served his...
27 First News
Bob Monske, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) Robert J. Monske, 54, passed away on Thursday morning, December 22, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. Bob was born June 3, 1968, the son of Robert and Priscilla Fabry Monske. A lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley, Bob was a 1986 graduate of Crestview High School.
27 First News
Joseph S. Ewanish, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph S. Ewanish, 87, passed away Wednesday morning, December 21, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital following a brief illness. Joseph was born September 1, 1935, in Warren, a son of the late Stanley and Ann Ewanish and was a lifelong area resident. He was...
27 First News
Roy A. Stroup, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roy A. Stroup, 68, of Sebring passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022. He was born in Alliance, Ohio on February 8, 1954, the son of the late Roy and Louella Stroup. Roy served as a volunteer fire fighter for Homeworth for 22 years; he...
27 First News
Dorothy ” Dot” K. (Liptak) Marik, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy “Dot” Liptak Marik, 92, of Boardman passed away peacefully on Friday, December 23, 2022, with her loving family by her side. Dorothy was born May 10, 1930, in Lowellville the daughter of John and Mary Hurtuk Liptak and was lifelong area resident.
27 First News
Kenneth Lee Benner, North Benton, Ohio
NORTH BENTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth Lee Benner, 70, passed away Friday, December 23, 2022, at his home peacefully. He was born February 22, 1952, in Alliance, Ohio, son of the late Hugh and Pauline (Dallas) Benner. Kenneth was a 1970 graduate of West Branch High School. He served...
27 First News
Debra (Springer) Harris, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Debra Harris, 70, of Alliance, passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022 at Aultman Alliance Hospital. She was born in East Liverpool, Ohio on November 11, 1952, the daughter of the late Jay and Nedra (Wardle) Springer. Debra was a graduate of Alliance High School.
27 First News
Lisa Pruitt, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lisa Pruitt, 57, of Buffalo, New York, formerly of Las Vegas, Nevada and Youngstown, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 after a long courageous battle with breast cancer. Lisa was born March 10, 1965 in Birmingham, Alabama, the daughter of Dr. Fred and...
27 First News
William A. ‘Bill’ Suber, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – William A. ‘Bill’ Suber, 77, of Chippewa Drive died Sunday, December 25, 2022 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He was born in New Castle on April 25, 1945 a son of the late Joseph and Rosemarie (Guckert) Suber. He married...
27 First News
Barbara J. (Gregg) Brandan, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On December 24, 2022, Barbara J (Gregg) Brandan passed peacefully from this world. She was born December 1, 1952 in Salem, the daughter of the late Ewing P. and Avril (Campbell) Gregg. A lifetime resident of the Salem area and a 1970 graduate of South...
27 First News
Judith A. Rowe, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith A. Rowe, 81, of Boardman, passed away Friday morning, December 23, 2022 at the Assumption Village. Judith was born in New Castle on October 18, 1941, a daughter of Jack and Gladys Hoover Llewellyn. She moved to the area in 1962. She worked at...
27 First News
James “Jim” Robert Danko, Sr., Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Robert Danko, Sr., age 64, of Lisbon, died on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, Youngstown. He was born on October 10, 1958, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Oliver and Geraldine Hartman Danko. Jim was a...
27 First News
Desiree Denise Jackson, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Desiree D. Jackson, 8 months, Warren, passed away in the embrace of family on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital. Desiree was born March 20, 2022 to Wel-Naizha Jackson and Delvon Smith. Despite her short time on earth, she gave us a lifetime of love.
