ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jared Scott Weyand passed away too soon at the young age of 42, surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, after fighting his second long battle with brain cancer. He was born June 13, 1980, in Alliance, Ohio, to David and Deanna Weyand.

