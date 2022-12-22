Read full article on original website
Related
Youngster Jay qualifies to drive dump truck at just 13
A 13-year-old Scot who has been fascinated with dump trucks from an early age has become one of the youngest people ever qualified to drive them.Jay Currie from Cullen, Moray, has become one of the youngest, trained, articulated dump truck drivers after gaining his Construction Plant Competence Scheme articulated dump truck red card.The youngster is following in the footsteps of his brother, Jamie, who also trained as an operator in the UK after gaining his card in 2020, when he was also aged just 13.Jay sat the test on his 13th birthday and passed with a score of 49/50.He said:...
Man Demands New Car, House With Pool, and More After His Girlfriend Wins the Lottery
Purchasing a single ticket for a 6-number lottery drawing gives you a one in 13,983,816 chance of winning. While this makes it seem nearly impossible, someone has to win, and the woman in this story did.
Carscoops
Driver Trapped In Car For 300 Miles After Cruise Control Gets Stuck On, Brakes Fail
A Chinese driver is relieved to have gotten out of a tricky situation without any injuries. The motorist, identified by AutoHome as one Mr. Luo, was at the wheel of a Haval H6 when the cruise control became stuck on and the brakes failed. Luo was driving the H6 crossover,...
A train passenger was ordered to pay $475 in damages for reclining his seat without notifying the person behind him
A student's laptop was damaged when the passenger reclined his seat without warning, ignoring warning signs, on a train bound for Wuhan.
A Tesla owner says his Model Y ordered him to pull over before it suddenly shut down, trapping him inside
Tom Exton had just begun his journey to London Thursday when his Model Y's display indicated a problem, despite a nearly full charged.
Police officer punched through ice to try and rescue children as three die in frozen lake
Rescuers punched through ice on a frozen lake in Solihull during in a bid to rescue children, it emerged yesterday as police confirmed three boys, aged eight, 10 and 11, died after falling into the water.Another child – a six-year-old boy – remains in a critical condition in hospital.Superintendent Richard Harris from West Midlands Police described efforts to rescue the children from the lake in Babbs Mill Park in the town near Birmingham. Have you been affected by this story? Contact zoe.tidman@independent.co.uk“Police officers did go into the water,” he told a press conference. “They were joined by other...
Shocking moment cement truck speeds down mountain road after brakes fail
Shocking footage captures a massive cement truck speeding down a mountain road after its brakes failed.The driver noticed the pedal wasn’t working as he manoeuvred the vehicle down the steep Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Khandala, western India.Local sources said he attempted to halt it - and eventually did - using the handbrake.But that was not before the truck, laden with cement, crashed into roadside barriers after a terrifying trip.Reports claim police detained the driver after the incident, and that the truck did not slip onto the road below.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Just Stop Oil activists stand in front of moving lorry in latest protestMassive fire breaks out at Moscow mall, second such blaze in four daysPolice officer treated for hypothermia after punching ice in Solihull rescue effort
Upworthy
Woman wakes up alone on a train station bench. Then, she found a note and some money in her hand
Ellie Farnfiled will forever be grateful to the good Samaritan who helped her when she really needed it. She was traveling from Redhill in Surrey to London Victoria on October 21, 2015, when she fell unconscious. To her surprise, when she woke up, she found a £10 (about $12) note and a handwritten letter from a person called Tom. According to the Independent, the note read: "I hope by the time you read this you are feeling better. You had a seizure on the train and I took you off." He apologized for having possibly hurt her leg when he walked on it "before realizing" she was on the floor "having a fit."
Race against time to save boy, eight, stuck down a 400ft well for 16 hours: Diggers are brought in in desperate bid to save child in India
A desperate bid is underway to save an eight-year-old boy who has been trapped inside a well for more than 16 hours. Tanmay Sahu plunged down the disused 400ft well while he was playing in the Betul district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday night. The state's disaster response force has...
Video Shows Train Derail After Plowing Through Semi-Truck at Crossing
Several residents caught on camera the dramatic moment a train crashed into a truck carrying a concrete bridge beam.
Man dies walking home from pub in freezing temperatures
A body has been found in the search for a missing man in East Yorkshire, who is believed to have died walking home from a pub in freezing temperatures. Police made the discovery on farmland between Weel and Hull, and believe that the man “succumbed to the weather” during the night. The man is believed to be 53-year-old Jamieson Scott, who had not been seen since leaving a pub in Beverley on Saturday evening - when temperatures hit lows of -4C. Police have informed his family, however, no formal identification has taken place. Superintendent Rhod Troake said: “This is...
travelnoire.com
Man Forced To Drive 320 Miles On Highway In China Until Fuel Runs Out After Car Gets Stuck In Cruise Control
A driver remained stuck on a highway in China for 320 miles after a malfunction of his car’s cruise control. According to the Daily Mail, Mr. Luo, as he was named in local reports, had no choice but to continue driving until his vehicle ran out of fuel on December 2.
Need Cash? Drive With A Bowl Of Water In Your Car
The strange life hack might leave you with more spending cash.
A Tesla in 'full-self-driving' mode caused an 8-car crash in California and injured 9 people, report says
It appears Tesla's "phantom braking" problem, already under federal investigation, may be to blame for a Thanksgiving day crash.
What happened at the Shoreham Air Show disaster that killed 11 people?
An inquest into the deaths from a disaster at Shoreham Airshow that killed 11 people is due to get underway. It comes seven years after the tragedy in West Sussex, which saw a Hawker Hunter jet taking part in an aerial display crash into the A27 in the summer of 2015. The hearing will cover the deaths of the victims and is due to run for three weeks from Wednesday.The pilot of the Hawker Hunter plane, Andrew Hill, was charged with 11 counts of manslaughter by gross negligence but found not guilty on all counts in March 2019. He...
Scientists invent ‘game-changing’ electric car battery that never loses charge capacity
Scientists have discovered a way to build next-generation batteries for electric cars that do not lose any capacity, even after hundreds of charging cycles.An international research team from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Australia and Yokohama National University in Japan claim the breakthrough could provide a viable and vastly superior alternative to current battery technologies.The researchers investigated a new type of positive electrode material with “unprecedented stability” that can be used in durable solid-state batteries.Solid-state batteries have been hailed as “game-changing” for their potential to overcome the technical limitations of lithium-ion battery packs that are currently...
What’s the Best Pickup Truck for the Money?
What makes a truck a good value for money? U.S. News picked this truck for some interesting reasons. The post What’s the Best Pickup Truck for the Money? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
M&S marketing manager, 22, admits drug dealing at London's Fabric nightclub as she is spared jail
A Marks and Spencer executive has admitted dealing drugs at a nightclub after she was caught with cocaine and ecstasy pills stuffed down her bra. Charlotte Fennessy, 22, who works in marketing and social media was arrested at Fabric in central London , days before Christmas last year.
Blacktown driver severs his own foot after not realising his car was on as he's flown to Westmead
A man in his 80s has had his foot severed by a car as it reversed out of a driveway in Sydney 's west. NSW Ambulance says paramedics responded to the accident in Blacktown at around 2pm on Wednesday with the Careflight Helicopter deployed to provide additional support.
Man refuses to pay for a car accident he caused
Each year nearly over 6.5 million car accidents are reported to the police in the U.S. With such a high number of crashes, it is no surprise that many people have experienced some sort of vehicle collisional in their lives.
Comments / 0