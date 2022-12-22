ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Youngster Jay qualifies to drive dump truck at just 13

A 13-year-old Scot who has been fascinated with dump trucks from an early age has become one of the youngest people ever qualified to drive them.Jay Currie from Cullen, Moray, has become one of the youngest, trained, articulated dump truck drivers after gaining his Construction Plant Competence Scheme articulated dump truck red card.The youngster is following in the footsteps of his brother, Jamie, who also trained as an operator in the UK after gaining his card in 2020, when he was also aged just 13.Jay sat the test on his 13th birthday and passed with a score of 49/50.He said:...
The Independent

Police officer punched through ice to try and rescue children as three die in frozen lake

Rescuers punched through ice on a frozen lake in Solihull during in a bid to rescue children, it emerged yesterday as police confirmed three boys, aged eight, 10 and 11, died after falling into the water.Another child – a six-year-old boy – remains in a critical condition in hospital.Superintendent Richard Harris from West Midlands Police described efforts to rescue the children from the lake in Babbs Mill Park in the town near Birmingham. Have you been affected by this story? Contact zoe.tidman@independent.co.uk“Police officers did go into the water,” he told a press conference. “They were joined by other...
The Independent

Shocking moment cement truck speeds down mountain road after brakes fail

Shocking footage captures a massive cement truck speeding down a mountain road after its brakes failed.The driver noticed the pedal wasn’t working as he manoeuvred the vehicle down the steep Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Khandala, western India.Local sources said he attempted to halt it - and eventually did - using the handbrake.But that was not before the truck, laden with cement, crashed into roadside barriers after a terrifying trip.Reports claim police detained the driver after the incident, and that the truck did not slip onto the road below.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Just Stop Oil activists stand in front of moving lorry in latest protestMassive fire breaks out at Moscow mall, second such blaze in four daysPolice officer treated for hypothermia after punching ice in Solihull rescue effort
Upworthy

Woman wakes up alone on a train station bench. Then, she found a note and some money in her hand

Ellie Farnfiled will forever be grateful to the good Samaritan who helped her when she really needed it. She was traveling from Redhill in Surrey to London Victoria on October 21, 2015, when she fell unconscious. To her surprise, when she woke up, she found a £10 (about $12) note and a handwritten letter from a person called Tom. According to the Independent, the note read: "I hope by the time you read this you are feeling better. You had a seizure on the train and I took you off." He apologized for having possibly hurt her leg when he walked on it "before realizing" she was on the floor "having a fit."
The Independent

Man dies walking home from pub in freezing temperatures

A body has been found in the search for a missing man in East Yorkshire, who is believed to have died walking home from a pub in freezing temperatures. Police made the discovery on farmland between Weel and Hull, and believe that the man “succumbed to the weather” during the night. The man is believed to be 53-year-old Jamieson Scott, who had not been seen since leaving a pub in Beverley on Saturday evening - when temperatures hit lows of -4C. Police have informed his family, however, no formal identification has taken place. Superintendent Rhod Troake said: “This is...
The Independent

What happened at the Shoreham Air Show disaster that killed 11 people?

An inquest into the deaths from a disaster at Shoreham Airshow that killed 11 people is due to get underway. It comes seven years after the tragedy in West Sussex, which saw a Hawker Hunter jet taking part in an aerial display crash into the A27 in the summer of 2015. The hearing will cover the deaths of the victims and is due to run for three weeks from Wednesday.The pilot of the Hawker Hunter plane, Andrew Hill, was charged with 11 counts of manslaughter by gross negligence but found not guilty on all counts in March 2019. He...
The Independent

Scientists invent ‘game-changing’ electric car battery that never loses charge capacity

Scientists have discovered a way to build next-generation batteries for electric cars that do not lose any capacity, even after hundreds of charging cycles.An international research team from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Australia and Yokohama National University in Japan claim the breakthrough could provide a viable and vastly superior alternative to current battery technologies.The researchers investigated a new type of positive electrode material with “unprecedented stability” that can be used in durable solid-state batteries.Solid-state batteries have been hailed as “game-changing” for their potential to overcome the technical limitations of lithium-ion battery packs that are currently...
Kathryn Lee

Man refuses to pay for a car accident he caused

Each year nearly over 6.5 million car accidents are reported to the police in the U.S. With such a high number of crashes, it is no surprise that many people have experienced some sort of vehicle collisional in their lives.

