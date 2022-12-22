Read full article on original website
Joseph S. Ewanish, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph S. Ewanish, 87, passed away Wednesday morning, December 21, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital following a brief illness. Joseph was born September 1, 1935, in Warren, a son of the late Stanley and Ann Ewanish and was a lifelong area resident. He was...
Carolyn J. Stoneburner, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carolyn J. Stoneburner, 88, formerly of Hubbard, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022, at Liberty Health Care Center. Carolyn was born August 17, 1934, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Eugene and Marjorie Slagle Klingensmith. She was lifelong member of First United Methodist Church...
Richard F. “Chook” Alberini, Jr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard F. “Chook” Alberini, Jr., 62, passed away Friday, December 23, 2022, with his family by his side after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Chook was born January 15, 1960, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Richard F., Sr. and Gilda...
Cordie Lee Davis, Southington, Ohio
SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cordie Lee Davis, 87, of Southington, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at her home. She was born September 27, 1935, in Gilmer, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Bud and the late Hilda (Matheney) Stout. Cordie was a 1953 graduate of Webster...
Robert T. Fossesco, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert T. Fossesco, 83, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 22, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Robert was born June 25, 1939, in Youngstown, the son of Anthony and Josephine Szura Fossesco. Robert was a graduate of South High School. He proudly served his...
Ronald L. Hall, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald L. Hall, 74, of Cortland, Ohio, passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born November 6, 1948 in Bristolville, Ohio, a son of the Late Robert Hall and the late Lillian (Johnson) Hall. He worked at Packard Electric...
Richard Thomas Borton, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Thomas Borton, 92, died Friday, December 23, 2022, at Stonecreek Assisted Living. Richard was born on February 20, 1930, in Salem, the son of the late Arthur “Shorty” and Mary (Dicken) Borton. Richard was a 1948 graduate of Salem High School and...
Keith A. Zurbrugg, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Keith A. Zurbrugg, 84, passed away Friday, December 23, 2022, at his home. He was born June 17, 1938, to the late Edwin Elroy and Kathryn Pricilla Zurbrugg. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Toni Roose. He is...
Dorothy ” Dot” K. (Liptak) Marik, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy “Dot” Liptak Marik, 92, of Boardman passed away peacefully on Friday, December 23, 2022, with her loving family by her side. Dorothy was born May 10, 1930, in Lowellville the daughter of John and Mary Hurtuk Liptak and was lifelong area resident.
Lisa Pruitt, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lisa Pruitt, 57, of Buffalo, New York, formerly of Las Vegas, Nevada and Youngstown, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 after a long courageous battle with breast cancer. Lisa was born March 10, 1965 in Birmingham, Alabama, the daughter of Dr. Fred and...
Roy A. Stroup, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roy A. Stroup, 68, of Sebring passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022. He was born in Alliance, Ohio on February 8, 1954, the son of the late Roy and Louella Stroup. Roy served as a volunteer fire fighter for Homeworth for 22 years; he...
Ethel Jane (Grameth) Shanabager, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ethel Jane Shanabarger, 83, of Struthers, passed away on early Wednesday, December 21, 2022. She was born on February 4, 1939, in Youngstown, the daughter of Martin and Pauline (Fox) Grameth and was a lifelong area resident. Ethel was a graduate of South High School.
Judith A. Rowe, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith A. Rowe, 81, of Boardman, passed away Friday morning, December 23, 2022 at the Assumption Village. Judith was born in New Castle on October 18, 1941, a daughter of Jack and Gladys Hoover Llewellyn. She moved to the area in 1962. She worked at...
Socorro Agosto Arzuaga, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Socorro Agosto Arzuaga, 69, of Philadelphia Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at 7:37 a.m. at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Medical Center, following complications from an extended illness. He was born April 8, 1953 in San Lorenzo, Puerto Rico, the son...
Barbara J. (Gregg) Brandan, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On December 24, 2022, Barbara J (Gregg) Brandan passed peacefully from this world. She was born December 1, 1952 in Salem, the daughter of the late Ewing P. and Avril (Campbell) Gregg. A lifetime resident of the Salem area and a 1970 graduate of South...
Kenneth Lee Benner, North Benton, Ohio
NORTH BENTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth Lee Benner, 70, passed away Friday, December 23, 2022, at his home peacefully. He was born February 22, 1952, in Alliance, Ohio, son of the late Hugh and Pauline (Dallas) Benner. Kenneth was a 1970 graduate of West Branch High School. He served...
Desiree Denise Jackson, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Desiree D. Jackson, 8 months, Warren, passed away in the embrace of family on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital. Desiree was born March 20, 2022 to Wel-Naizha Jackson and Delvon Smith. Despite her short time on earth, she gave us a lifetime of love.
Louise Ellen (Oswald) Wiggers, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louise Ellen Wiggers, 80, passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Bayley Senior Care in Cincinnati. She was born April 16, 1942, in Cleveland, Ohio, daughter of the late Robert Alan and Mary Louise (Rose) Oswald. Louise was a 1960 graduate of Salem Senior High...
Michael A. Faber, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Michael A. Faber, age 84, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at O’Brien’s Memorial Nursing Home. Michael was born July 15, 1938, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Samuel and Susan (Meyers) Faber. A graduate of Farrell...
Mark S. Young, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mark S. Young, 60, of Sewickley, Pennsylvania, passed away with family at his side Tuesday afternoon, December 20, 2022, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Mark was born June 21, 1962, in Sharon, a son of Frederick A. and Marie J. (Fuoco) Young. After...
