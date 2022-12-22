ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Keith A. Zurbrugg, 84, passed away Friday, December 23, 2022, at his home. He was born June 17, 1938, to the late Edwin Elroy and Kathryn Pricilla Zurbrugg. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Toni Roose. He is...

