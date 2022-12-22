ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58

Thawing out from the deep freeze along with a few bouts of precip this week

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Old Man Winter in addition to Santa Claus came to town this holiday weekend. Actually, the -7 degree temperature we had Friday morning made it feel like we were in the North Pole instead of southeast Wisconsin. At least now temperatures are starting to turn the corner. In fact, we could even see temps near 20 on Monday. But wait. How about near 50 by Thursday and Friday? Obviously, milder Pacific air will make its way here along with increased rain chances late in the week into the weekend. This means a wet end to the year and beginning of another one.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha County vehicle in ditch calls steady during winter storm

WAUKESHA, Wis. - As a winter storm brought snow, wind and cold to southeast Wisconsin Thursday, Dec. 22, slick roadways were a big concern. In Waukesha County, 911 dispatchers came to work prepared. At the Waukesha County Communication Center, calls came in pretty steadily all day Thursday, but considering what...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
WISN

Weather: Sun to Snow Showers

Wind Chill Advisory expires at 10 AM but stays below average and cold. Sunny throughout the day with increasing clouds ahead of snow showers. Snow Showers arrive Sunday night and end Monday morning with less than a half inch for most. Milwaukee sees its first white Christmas since 2017 -...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee winter storm preparations; officials urge caution

MILWAUKEE - With a winter storm warning looming, city of Milwaukee officials on Wednesday urged residents to remain cautious and patient in the coming days. For now, it's all hands on deck. Officials said Wednesday was all about prepping and salting; Department of Public Works crews started treating roads at noon.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin bitter cold; furnaces, boilers being pushed to limit

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - With temperatures plummeting below zero, Friday, Dec. 23 was a busy day for HVAC companies in southeast Wisconsin. After spending time out in the cold and wind, some people came back inside wondering if the heat was even on. With furnaces on the fritz or boilers that won't budge the mercury, calls for service go up.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Power outages in southeast Wisconsin; We Energies tracking closely

MILWAUKEE - We Energies and its dozens of crews are tracking power outages throughout southeast Wisconsin on Friday, Dec. 23. As of 4 p.m., the We Energies Outage Map shows there were outages affecting 2,626 customers. Report outages. If your power is out, you should avoid any downed wires. We...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fond du Lac County drifting; drivers warned about rural road dangers

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. - The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office is warning drivers about serious drifting on rural roads amid our gusting winds. Officials in a Facebook post noted that they have seen heavy drifting on north-south rural roads. Highway and township road crews are doing the best they can to keep the roads clear.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Winter storm brings dangerously cold temperatures, how to stay warm

MILWAUKEE - A winter storm brought snow, wind and rapidly plummeting temperatures just in time for the Christmas holiday weekend. Repairers of the Breach is one of two drop-in warming centers in Milwaukee, and there are other ways you can be connected with the resources you need to stay warm.
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Southeast Wisconsin winter storm watch; blizzard conditions possible

MILWAUKEE – A Winter Storm watch has been posted for all of southeast Wisconsin from 6 am Thursday, Dec. 22 through 6 on Saturday, Dec. 24. A blizzard continues to look likely across the area. Monitor the FOX6 Weather Experts forecast for frequent updates. Winter Storm Watch 6am Thursday...
WISCONSIN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha County schools announce closings ahead of winter storm

WAUKESHA COUNTY — Several school announced closings ahead of today’s winter weather. These districts have announced school closures for Thursday, Dec. 22:. Additionally, the School District of New Berlin and Oconomowoc Area School District had already planned for Thursday off. We will be updating this list as we...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee car into pond near AmFam Field, female rescued

MILWAUKEE - A female was rescued from a vehicle that spun off the on-ramp of Highway 175 northbound near Brewers Boulevard/Frederick Miller Way and into a small retention pond Thursday night, Dec. 22. It happened around 10 p.m. near American Family Field. Sheriff's officials said the female was the only...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Christmas Milwaukee garbage schedule, parking changes

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Department of Public Works will be modifying certain operations due to the Christmas holiday. Here is a list of changes that residents need to know. There will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on Friday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Dec. 26. Reminder: Collection days shift forward...
MILWAUKEE, WI

