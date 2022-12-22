ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spanish Fort, AL

Comments / 6

Charles Schenher
4d ago

the ones that left their cars unlocked should be charged also especially if them firearms are used for robbery or a murder

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police looking for two suspects in Friday night shooting at hotel

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department say a shooting Friday night occurred between two male suspects firing at one another. The shooting happened around 10:54 p.m. on Dec. 23. According to Mobile Police, the suspects were shooting at one another at Extenda Suites off I-65 Service Road South. When officers arrived […]
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

MPD investigating shooting on Durant Street

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Mobile Police Department, a man was shot on Durant Street early Saturday morning. Officers responded to reports of shots fired at the 100 block of Durant Street at approximately 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Upon arrival, police say they discovered a man sitting...
MOBILE, AL
wtvy.com

Man accused to hitting woman following parking dispute

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man is facing a number of charges after a case of parking too close escalated to assault at a fast-food restaurant Friday morning, police said. Phillip Meredith, 43, is charged with third-degree robbery, third-degree criminal mischief, and harassment/harassing communications. According to the Mobile Police...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD looking for suspects after Friday night shootout

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is looking for two suspects who allegedly got into a gunfight Friday night at a hotel on the East Interstate 65 Service Road South that sent a bullet crashing through a window at another hotel. According to MPD, officers respond to the...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

1 shot while sitting in his car: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said one person was shot by an unknown suspect while sitting in their car Saturday morning. Officials say the shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. at the 100 block of Durant Street. When officers arrived to the neighborhood, they said the victim was driven to University […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

1 shot on General Gorgas Drive, 1 detained: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they have detained one person after allegedly shooting another man Thursday night. Police said they were called to the 2000 block of General Gorgas Drive N for a shooting. Police said the victim suffered a “non-life-threatening” gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital. Police said […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

3 injured in crash on U.S. 45

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Three people were taken to the hospital following a collision on U.S. 45 and Hutton Road, according to Citronelle Fire & Rescue. According to a post on the agency’s Facebook page, units responded to the scene around midnight to a wreck with entrapment. Arriving...
CITRONELLE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

1 wounded in early Saturday morning shooting in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigation an early Saturday morning shooting that sent one person to the hospital. Officers responded to the 100 block of Durant Street around 4:30 a.m. regarding one shot and found that the male victim had been taken to University Hospital by personal vehicle, authorities said.
MOBILE, AL
ssrnews.com

Suspect Turns Himself in After Multi-Hour, High-Speed Chase

Grayson Zachary Eagan, 29, turned himself into Santa Rosa County Jail and was booked at 11:06 p.m., December 22 after leading police on a roughly 60-mile, multi-hour chase at speeds up to 180 mph earlier that day. “The speeds were incredible,” said Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson, calling Eagan...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Motorcade being held to honor fallen deputy

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (OCSO) - A motorcade will be held Monday at 2 p.m. to honor Corporal Ray Hamilton. The procession will leave Pensacola and take Highway 98 into Mary Esther. From there, officials plan to travel from Doolittle to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Hurlburt Field Road...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Man shot, car stolen at Theodore gas station: Mobile Police

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a shooting and carjacking that occurred early Wednesday morning. According to officials, officers were called to a Circle K gas station on Rangeline Road for a person who had been shot. When officers arrived, they found that a man that the […]
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy