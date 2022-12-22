Read full article on original website
Charles Schenher
4d ago
the ones that left their cars unlocked should be charged also especially if them firearms are used for robbery or a murder
Mobile Police looking for two suspects in Friday night shooting at hotel
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department say a shooting Friday night occurred between two male suspects firing at one another. The shooting happened around 10:54 p.m. on Dec. 23. According to Mobile Police, the suspects were shooting at one another at Extenda Suites off I-65 Service Road South. When officers arrived […]
utv44.com
MPD investigating shooting on Durant Street
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Mobile Police Department, a man was shot on Durant Street early Saturday morning. Officers responded to reports of shots fired at the 100 block of Durant Street at approximately 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Upon arrival, police say they discovered a man sitting...
WALA-TV FOX10
Caught on camera: K9 chases a suspect after high-speed chase and crash in Foley
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - Exclusive video showed one of several suspected shoplifters being taken into custody Friday following a high-speed chase and crash on the Baldwin Beach Express. Foley Police said five to six people made a run for it after their car wrecked near U.S. 90, and it was...
wtvy.com
Man accused to hitting woman following parking dispute
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man is facing a number of charges after a case of parking too close escalated to assault at a fast-food restaurant Friday morning, police said. Phillip Meredith, 43, is charged with third-degree robbery, third-degree criminal mischief, and harassment/harassing communications. According to the Mobile Police...
Five teens arrested for burglarizing, stealing cars in Pensacola
Five teenagers have been arrested and they're accused of burglarizing and stealing vehicles.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD looking for suspects after Friday night shootout
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is looking for two suspects who allegedly got into a gunfight Friday night at a hotel on the East Interstate 65 Service Road South that sent a bullet crashing through a window at another hotel. According to MPD, officers respond to the...
1 shot while sitting in his car: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said one person was shot by an unknown suspect while sitting in their car Saturday morning. Officials say the shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. at the 100 block of Durant Street. When officers arrived to the neighborhood, they said the victim was driven to University […]
WEAR
Officials: Suspect in custody after barricading themselves in a vehicle in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A suspect is in custody after allegedly barricading himself inside of a vehicle in Escambia County Saturday afternoon. The incident took place on Scenic Highway and Summit Boulevard around 3:30 p.m. According to investigators, during the incident Pensacola Police were asking residents to stay away from...
3 people dead, 2 critically injured in Christmas Day vehicle accident on Gulf Beach Highway: FHP
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Three people died and two were critically injured on Christmas day in a two-vehicle crash on Gulf Beach Hwy., according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP said at 12:23 a.m., on Dec. 25, a silver 2004 Honda sedan was traveling west on Gulf Beach Hwy., approaching Sunset Ave. A green […]
WEAR
Collision turns car on its side in Escambia County, 2 people taken to hospital
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Two people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries after a crash in Escambia County Sunday morning. The accident happened around 10 a.m. on U.S. Highway 98 and Seapine Circle. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a sedan was traveling south out of Seapine Circle when...
1 shot on General Gorgas Drive, 1 detained: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they have detained one person after allegedly shooting another man Thursday night. Police said they were called to the 2000 block of General Gorgas Drive N for a shooting. Police said the victim suffered a “non-life-threatening” gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital. Police said […]
WALA-TV FOX10
3 injured in crash on U.S. 45
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Three people were taken to the hospital following a collision on U.S. 45 and Hutton Road, according to Citronelle Fire & Rescue. According to a post on the agency’s Facebook page, units responded to the scene around midnight to a wreck with entrapment. Arriving...
THC business burglarized five times in past two months
A local business owner is running out of options to stop burglars after his store was broken into five times in the past two months.
WEAR
3 people dead, 2 critically injured after crash Christmas morning in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A crash in Escambia County has claimed the lives of three people and left two others in critical condition Sunday morning. The accident took place around 12:20 a.m. on Gulf Beach Highway near west Sunset Avenue. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 20-year-old man was traveling...
WALA-TV FOX10
1 wounded in early Saturday morning shooting in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigation an early Saturday morning shooting that sent one person to the hospital. Officers responded to the 100 block of Durant Street around 4:30 a.m. regarding one shot and found that the male victim had been taken to University Hospital by personal vehicle, authorities said.
WALA-TV FOX10
Escambia County authorities searching for thief who broke into the same business twice in one night
PENSACOLA, Fl. (WALA) - Escambia County authorities are searching for a thief who broke into the same business twice in one night. It happened at Legal Leaf in Escambia County, Florida. And it was all caught on surveillance cameras. The business has been broken into several times since October. The...
ssrnews.com
Suspect Turns Himself in After Multi-Hour, High-Speed Chase
Grayson Zachary Eagan, 29, turned himself into Santa Rosa County Jail and was booked at 11:06 p.m., December 22 after leading police on a roughly 60-mile, multi-hour chase at speeds up to 180 mph earlier that day. “The speeds were incredible,” said Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson, calling Eagan...
WALA-TV FOX10
Motorcade being held to honor fallen deputy
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (OCSO) - A motorcade will be held Monday at 2 p.m. to honor Corporal Ray Hamilton. The procession will leave Pensacola and take Highway 98 into Mary Esther. From there, officials plan to travel from Doolittle to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Hurlburt Field Road...
Man shot, car stolen at Theodore gas station: Mobile Police
THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a shooting and carjacking that occurred early Wednesday morning. According to officials, officers were called to a Circle K gas station on Rangeline Road for a person who had been shot. When officers arrived, they found that a man that the […]
YAHOO!
SRSO: Pensacola man fled through Navarre at 180 mph before turning himself in Thursday
A Pensacola man turned himself in yesterday at the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office after allegedly shooting at another vehicle then leading deputies on a high speed chase in Navarre. Grayson Zachary Eagan, 29, was charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, aggravated assault with a weapon,...
