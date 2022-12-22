ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

Snow tapers this afternoon with warmer weather on the way

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Snow is beginning to taper off from west to east across the Tri-State today. There are slick roads across the area after a light snow fell this morning. Be aware of slick spots again tonight before the temperatures start to warm above freezing tomorrow. Despite the relatively minor accumulation (up to 1.5″), this could have more of an impact because of the short time between storms and the very cold weather.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Perfect North reopens Monday: ‘Let it snow!’

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Perfect North Slopes reopened Monday morning, just in time for light snow showers that are leaving an inch or two across the Tri-State. You can ski, snowboard and go snow tubing until midnight. It’s 17 degrees with a wind chill of 8. Perfect North in Lawrenceburg...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
Fox 19

Ohio, Kentucky give updates on winter weather damage

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It has been 48 hours since the severe winter storm brought dangerous wind chills, snow and strong winds that caused damage and widespread power outages. As temperatures remain in the single digits, officials warn people that there are still dangers to the weather. “It’s simply not safe...
OHIO STATE
Fox 19

First Alert Weather Day: Light snow expected today

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day. It will be mostly cloudy much of the day with snow showers for a period of time. The best chance for snow will be as early as 7am and continuing through the early afternoon hours. This will be a fluffy, light snow that will be very manageable. However, the snow will accumulate on cold roads, untreated roads, and some roads that still have snow and ice from last week. Despite the relatively minor accumulation (up to 1.5″), this could have more of an impact because of the short time between storms and the very cold weather.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

A sunny but cold Christmas ahead of Monday snow

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ripley and Union counties in southeast Indiana and Butler, Clinton, Highland and Warren counties in southwest Ohio until NOON on Christmas Day as wind chills could get as low as -15°. Christmas Day will have...
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
Fox 19

Cincinnati breaks record as temps fall off a cliff overnight

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Temperatures nosedived late Thursday into early Friday as the arctic front that has draped much of the nation in cold swept across the Tri-State. At one point, while the front lay over the middle of the region dividing it in two, the temperature on one side was more than 30 degrees lower than on the other.
CINCINNATI, OH
WCPO

Simply put, roads are awful; wind chills are dangerous

Heavy bands of snow fell in blizzard conditions throughout the Tri-State overnight and as expected, roads have become a problem. We are dealing with a slew of traffic issues and this problem isn't going to go away quickly. Snowfall totals are ranging from 2 to 5 inches across the Tri-State.
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Christmas trees needed for fish habitats in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WXIX) - If you’re looking for a way to recycle your Christmas tree, you can give it to the Kentucky Department of Fishing and Wildlife Resources. The KDFWR will use the discarded trees to replenish existing fish habitat sites as well as the construction of new fish habitats.
KENTUCKY STATE
Fox 19

Frigid holiday weekend ahead of Monday snow chances

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for the FOX19 NOW viewing area until Christmas Eve evening as wind chills could drop as low as -25°. Christmas Eve Saturday will be mostly cloudy and very cold. A slight chance of snow flurries are possible, though they won’t be impactful. Highs will only be in the single digits and low teens, but with wind gusts as high as 35 miles per hour, wind chills will go as low as -25°. In addition, winds will cause areas of blowing snow, which will reduce visibility at times and also create more slick spots on roadways.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Dangerously cold weather persists

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A blizzard was confirmed at CVG early this morning when winds were gusting or sustained at 35mph or higher along with visibility as low as a quarter mile or less for three hours or more. That happened between 12:31am - 3:52am. The Winter Storm Warning continues until...
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
Fox 19

Very cold holiday weekend, tracking early week snow chances

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The low and high temperatures in Cincinnati Friday through were -8º and +10º (at midnight). With wind gusts as high as 35 mph, wind chill values to drop as low as -25º in spots, still giving us dangerously cold air. Frostbite and hypothermia could occur within minutes if skin is exposed in these conditions.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Jackknifed semi, treacherous road conditions close more NKY highways

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Treacherous road conditions continue to wreak havoc on drivers in Northern Kentucky on Christmas Eve. A jackknifed semi and stalled vehicles on KY-2850 on the county line of Boone and Gallatin resulted in the road being closed, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 announced shortly after 2 p.m.
BOONE COUNTY, KY

