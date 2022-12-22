Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSOhio State
This Coffee Shop Has Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
This Cincinnatti couple continue to give away millionsAsh JurbergCincinnati, OH
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CincinattiTed RiversCincinnati, OH
Related
Fox 19
Snow tapers this afternoon with warmer weather on the way
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Snow is beginning to taper off from west to east across the Tri-State today. There are slick roads across the area after a light snow fell this morning. Be aware of slick spots again tonight before the temperatures start to warm above freezing tomorrow. Despite the relatively minor accumulation (up to 1.5″), this could have more of an impact because of the short time between storms and the very cold weather.
WLWT 5
TIMELINE: Another round of winter weather to bring 1-3 inches of snow to Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Life-threatening cold lingers through Christmas morning. SEE LATEST CLOSINGS HERE // SEE WEATHER ALERTS HERE. Santa felt right at home in Cincinnati overnight! Wind chills are around -10 this morning. Watch for slick spots and black ice overnight and early in the morning. Wind chills finally climb...
Fox 19
Perfect North reopens Monday: ‘Let it snow!’
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Perfect North Slopes reopened Monday morning, just in time for light snow showers that are leaving an inch or two across the Tri-State. You can ski, snowboard and go snow tubing until midnight. It’s 17 degrees with a wind chill of 8. Perfect North in Lawrenceburg...
Fox 19
Ohio, Kentucky give updates on winter weather damage
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It has been 48 hours since the severe winter storm brought dangerous wind chills, snow and strong winds that caused damage and widespread power outages. As temperatures remain in the single digits, officials warn people that there are still dangers to the weather. “It’s simply not safe...
Fox 19
First Alert Weather Day: Light snow expected today
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day. It will be mostly cloudy much of the day with snow showers for a period of time. The best chance for snow will be as early as 7am and continuing through the early afternoon hours. This will be a fluffy, light snow that will be very manageable. However, the snow will accumulate on cold roads, untreated roads, and some roads that still have snow and ice from last week. Despite the relatively minor accumulation (up to 1.5″), this could have more of an impact because of the short time between storms and the very cold weather.
Fox 19
A sunny but cold Christmas ahead of Monday snow
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ripley and Union counties in southeast Indiana and Butler, Clinton, Highland and Warren counties in southwest Ohio until NOON on Christmas Day as wind chills could get as low as -15°. Christmas Day will have...
dayton247now.com
CODE RED WEATHER: SNOW EMERGENCY in Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Here's the latest SNOW EMERGENCY weather alerts for every county in the Miami Valley. We will continue to update the EMERGENCY LEVEL as they are updated.
Cincinnati experiences first blizzard since 2008
We saw extended hours of 35 mph winds and 1/4 mile visibility overnight leading to Cincinnati's first official blizzard in years.
Fox 19
Cincinnati breaks record as temps fall off a cliff overnight
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Temperatures nosedived late Thursday into early Friday as the arctic front that has draped much of the nation in cold swept across the Tri-State. At one point, while the front lay over the middle of the region dividing it in two, the temperature on one side was more than 30 degrees lower than on the other.
Power outages continue to plague Tri-State after first blizzard in years
As of Saturday evening, more than 300 homes were without power around the Tri-State after Cincinnati experienced its first blizzard since 2008.
Fox 19
Kings Island’s Winterfest closed Monday night due to water line damage
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Kings Island’s Winterfest will be closed Monday night due to extensive water line damage caused by the extreme cold. The damage is in multiple locations throughout the park, according to Communications Director Chad Showalter. Showalter says they anticipate the park being back open on...
WCPO
Simply put, roads are awful; wind chills are dangerous
Heavy bands of snow fell in blizzard conditions throughout the Tri-State overnight and as expected, roads have become a problem. We are dealing with a slew of traffic issues and this problem isn't going to go away quickly. Snowfall totals are ranging from 2 to 5 inches across the Tri-State.
Fox 19
I-71 in Gallatin County reopens after major shutdown during winter storm
GLENCOE, Ky. (WXIX) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Christmas Eve that I-71 has finally reopened after being closed for multiple days. Only one lane is open on I-75 North, but all southbound lanes have been open since Friday evening, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. In addition, the...
Fox 19
Christmas trees needed for fish habitats in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WXIX) - If you’re looking for a way to recycle your Christmas tree, you can give it to the Kentucky Department of Fishing and Wildlife Resources. The KDFWR will use the discarded trees to replenish existing fish habitat sites as well as the construction of new fish habitats.
Fox 19
Frigid holiday weekend ahead of Monday snow chances
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for the FOX19 NOW viewing area until Christmas Eve evening as wind chills could drop as low as -25°. Christmas Eve Saturday will be mostly cloudy and very cold. A slight chance of snow flurries are possible, though they won’t be impactful. Highs will only be in the single digits and low teens, but with wind gusts as high as 35 miles per hour, wind chills will go as low as -25°. In addition, winds will cause areas of blowing snow, which will reduce visibility at times and also create more slick spots on roadways.
Fox 19
Dangerously cold weather persists
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A blizzard was confirmed at CVG early this morning when winds were gusting or sustained at 35mph or higher along with visibility as low as a quarter mile or less for three hours or more. That happened between 12:31am - 3:52am. The Winter Storm Warning continues until...
Fox 19
Very cold holiday weekend, tracking early week snow chances
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The low and high temperatures in Cincinnati Friday through were -8º and +10º (at midnight). With wind gusts as high as 35 mph, wind chill values to drop as low as -25º in spots, still giving us dangerously cold air. Frostbite and hypothermia could occur within minutes if skin is exposed in these conditions.
How cold is it? Friday temps break record set over 60 years ago
MIAMI VALLEY — Last night’s winter storm and today’s arctic cold has been some of the more impactful winter weather we’ve seen in the Miami Valley over the last few years. >> Snowfall totals: How much did you get in your neighborhood?. According to the National...
Fox 19
Jackknifed semi, treacherous road conditions close more NKY highways
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Treacherous road conditions continue to wreak havoc on drivers in Northern Kentucky on Christmas Eve. A jackknifed semi and stalled vehicles on KY-2850 on the county line of Boone and Gallatin resulted in the road being closed, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 announced shortly after 2 p.m.
Comments / 7