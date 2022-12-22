ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Saint Louis, MS

WLOX

Gulfport FD responds to housefire on 41st Avenue

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday, Gulfport Fire Department responded to reports of a fire in a home on 41st Avenue in west Gulfport. The fire was reportedly caused by a wood burning stove inside of the home. Three Gulfport fire trucks rushed to the home around 4:30 p.m. and quickly put the fire out. No injuries were reported.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Man dead from weather exposure in Pearl River Co.

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - One man has been pronounced dead following harsh weather conditions this weekend. Pearl River County EMA confirms a 57-year-old transient man was found dead Monday morning. A passing motorist found him near Highway 26 and I-59 in Poplarville. Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage...
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Pascagoula woman helps homeless community in Jackson County

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Not all heroes wear capes - some are just every day people with a heart to help those in need. That includes people such as Aundra Hyde. “Last week, I was watching the news, and I noticed that we were going to get some real cold weather in our area,” she said. “I just got to thinking what I could do to help the homeless people.”
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

Caring and Sharing volunteers provide Christmas meal

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Volunteers with the Mississippi nonprofit Caring and Sharing rolled up their sleeves once again to feed the community this holiday season. On Christmas day, volunteers prepared a free lunch that truly came from the heart. The tradition began in 2006, when about 100 people showed...
STONE COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Center of Hope warming shelter now open in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Several warming shelters are open Friday night as South Mississippi reaches freezing temperatures. As frigid temperatures sweep across the Gulf Coast, many need a place to lay their heads from the harsh winter conditions. “In times like this, situation is what it is. I could not...
GULFPORT, MS
NOLA.com

Slidell residents expected to line up for free trees

Keep Slidell Beautiful plans a tree giveaway in Fritchie Park on Jan. 14 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., but don't be late. The trees will be handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis. Residents will also be limited to one tree per household, and the trees are for Slidell...
SLIDELL, LA
WDAM-TV

Cats rescued Thursday in Stone County

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of cats are safe after being rescued from a property in Stone County. Southern Pines Animal Shelter was called out to help with the animals. The cats were taken from a home that seemed to be abandoned, and had several outlets for the cats...
STONE COUNTY, MS
tiremeetsroad.com

Driver on Lake Pontchartrain Causeway forced to pit maneuver a truck trying to squeeze into a lane in front of him

Is this a forced lane change on the U.S. Causeway gone too far? Commenters are divided on who’s mainly to blame. A dashcam video shared by West St. Tammany Traffic and Donuts Facebook member Amanda Perkins is getting a lot of attention, the video shows a driver on the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway (aka The Causeway) effectively pit maneuvering another truck as the truck tried to force his way into his lane.
LOUISIANA STATE
Jackson Free Press

Activists Warn Against 'World's Largest Pellet Mill' in Mississippi

LUCEDALE, Miss.—At age 82, Coe Alice Sturgis had never attended a public hearing, nor had she taken part in any environmental activism. Last week, though, the lifelong Lucedale resident testified before her community against plans to build a new wood pellet mill not far from her home in George County.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WWL-AMFM

Crash closed I-10 on Christmas Day

Cops closed all lanes of the Interstate from Downtown New Orleans toward Slidell Christmas day after a pileup. “The NOPD… is investigating an accident with injury on I-10 East at the High-rise
SLIDELL, LA
WLOX

11 kids find forever home at Jackson County mass adoption event

The Veterans Employee Resource Group spent weeks collecting socks at Ingalls shipyard. The police department is asking all monetary donations be mailed to the Southern Mississippi Planning and Development District in Gulfport. Mississippi Highway Patrol starts 'Home for the Holidays' Campaign. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Trooper Cal Robertson says...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

3 Pine Belt water associations under ‘boil-water’ notices

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - More than 1,500 customers in the Pine Belt were notified Saturday that they would need to boil water. Three, separate water associations issued notices, including two which said the issue was “system wide.”. The Glendale Utility District said the recent “inclement weather” had led...
FORREST COUNTY, MS
nomadlawyer.org

Top Rated 5 Amazing Places To Visit In Gulfport, Mississippi

If you are looking for a family vacation, you’ve come to the right place! The town of Gulfport Mississippi has several great things to offer visitors, including beaches, parks, and water recreation areas. Visitors can get up close and personal with marine life by taking a zip-line tour through...
GULFPORT, MS

