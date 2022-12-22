Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLOX
Gulfport FD responds to housefire on 41st Avenue
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday, Gulfport Fire Department responded to reports of a fire in a home on 41st Avenue in west Gulfport. The fire was reportedly caused by a wood burning stove inside of the home. Three Gulfport fire trucks rushed to the home around 4:30 p.m. and quickly put the fire out. No injuries were reported.
WLOX
Harrison County Sheriff’s Department provides over 1,000 meals for the needy
Volunteers with the Mississippi nonprofit Caring and Sharing rolled up their sleeves once again to feed the community this holiday season. Enjoying our sunshine? Good! May not last all week though. Some showers moving in Friday into Saturday. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Kwanzaa celebrates African American...
WLOX
Gulfport family brings home third triplet just in time for Christmas
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s a special Christmas for one Gulfport family and their three-month old triplets. The triplets were due Dec. 21, but they were born in September. Messiah, a boy, and Ariah, a girl, were able to come home Nov. 15. But Ezra, a boy, had a...
WLOX
Man dead from weather exposure in Pearl River Co.
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - One man has been pronounced dead following harsh weather conditions this weekend. Pearl River County EMA confirms a 57-year-old transient man was found dead Monday morning. A passing motorist found him near Highway 26 and I-59 in Poplarville. Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage...
WLOX
Pascagoula woman helps homeless community in Jackson County
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Not all heroes wear capes - some are just every day people with a heart to help those in need. That includes people such as Aundra Hyde. “Last week, I was watching the news, and I noticed that we were going to get some real cold weather in our area,” she said. “I just got to thinking what I could do to help the homeless people.”
WLOX
Caring and Sharing volunteers provide Christmas meal
STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Volunteers with the Mississippi nonprofit Caring and Sharing rolled up their sleeves once again to feed the community this holiday season. On Christmas day, volunteers prepared a free lunch that truly came from the heart. The tradition began in 2006, when about 100 people showed...
WLOX
Center of Hope warming shelter now open in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Several warming shelters are open Friday night as South Mississippi reaches freezing temperatures. As frigid temperatures sweep across the Gulf Coast, many need a place to lay their heads from the harsh winter conditions. “In times like this, situation is what it is. I could not...
NOLA.com
Slidell residents expected to line up for free trees
Keep Slidell Beautiful plans a tree giveaway in Fritchie Park on Jan. 14 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., but don't be late. The trees will be handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis. Residents will also be limited to one tree per household, and the trees are for Slidell...
WDAM-TV
Cats rescued Thursday in Stone County
STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of cats are safe after being rescued from a property in Stone County. Southern Pines Animal Shelter was called out to help with the animals. The cats were taken from a home that seemed to be abandoned, and had several outlets for the cats...
tiremeetsroad.com
Driver on Lake Pontchartrain Causeway forced to pit maneuver a truck trying to squeeze into a lane in front of him
Is this a forced lane change on the U.S. Causeway gone too far? Commenters are divided on who’s mainly to blame. A dashcam video shared by West St. Tammany Traffic and Donuts Facebook member Amanda Perkins is getting a lot of attention, the video shows a driver on the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway (aka The Causeway) effectively pit maneuvering another truck as the truck tried to force his way into his lane.
Jackson Free Press
Activists Warn Against 'World's Largest Pellet Mill' in Mississippi
LUCEDALE, Miss.—At age 82, Coe Alice Sturgis had never attended a public hearing, nor had she taken part in any environmental activism. Last week, though, the lifelong Lucedale resident testified before her community against plans to build a new wood pellet mill not far from her home in George County.
Crash closed I-10 on Christmas Day
Cops closed all lanes of the Interstate from Downtown New Orleans toward Slidell Christmas day after a pileup. “The NOPD… is investigating an accident with injury on I-10 East at the High-rise
WLOX
11 kids find forever home at Jackson County mass adoption event
The Veterans Employee Resource Group spent weeks collecting socks at Ingalls shipyard. The police department is asking all monetary donations be mailed to the Southern Mississippi Planning and Development District in Gulfport. Mississippi Highway Patrol starts 'Home for the Holidays' Campaign. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Trooper Cal Robertson says...
WDAM-TV
3 Pine Belt water associations under ‘boil-water’ notices
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - More than 1,500 customers in the Pine Belt were notified Saturday that they would need to boil water. Three, separate water associations issued notices, including two which said the issue was “system wide.”. The Glendale Utility District said the recent “inclement weather” had led...
nomadlawyer.org
Top Rated 5 Amazing Places To Visit In Gulfport, Mississippi
If you are looking for a family vacation, you’ve come to the right place! The town of Gulfport Mississippi has several great things to offer visitors, including beaches, parks, and water recreation areas. Visitors can get up close and personal with marine life by taking a zip-line tour through...
WDSU
Belle Chasse artist, police officer paints portraits of fallen Bay St. Louis officers
NEW ORLEANS — On the day of a joint funeral for two fallen Bay St. Louis officers, one Belle Chasse artist is honoring their service and sacrifice. Rodney King used his time to give back through a labor of love, his art. "I know these portraits cannot bring back...
Hit and run leaves two people dead on I-10 Christmas morning
New Orleans Police say there was a hit And run early Christmas morning that left a 39-year-old man and an unknown man dead on the interstate. “The accident occurred shortly before 1:30 A.M., on Interstate-10 right before the Canal Street Exit
Man flies off expressway, found dead in Superdome parking lot
Cops say a crash sent a motorcyclist plunging to his death Thursday night in New Orleans. “The driver was ejected from his motorcycle and flew off the elevated expressway landing in a Superdome parking lot,” according to a news release.
Two fugitives wanted in several cities, arrested in Pearl River
Banks was also wanted by the Hammond Police Department for simple battery and unauthorized entry of an Inhabited Dwelling.
Sheriff: Be on lookout for men who robbed rural Mississippi truck stop
Mississippi police are looking for two suspects who entered a rural truck stop and stole large amounts of cash from the business. On Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, George County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a commercial burglary at the 4-Mile Truck Stop, in the Rocky Creek community of George County.
Comments / 0