Tesla confirms 4680 battery cell production is now enough for 1,000 cars a week
Tesla has confirmed that its 4680 battery cell production has now reached a level that can support the production of over 1,000 cars a week. The 4680 battery cell is a new format that Tesla unveiled back in 2020 as the automaker’s first cell developed from the ground up.
Weird Alibaba: A beautiful food truck on the back of a bike
You might be wondering why food trucks play such a big role in my Awesomely Weird Alibaba Electric Vehicle of the Week column. After all, they tend to pop up fairly frequently in these weekly entries. A big part of their allure seems to be the fact that Alibaba’s engineers love taking the simple concept of a food truck and making it as complicated as possible by adding as many weird things as they can. Or sometimes by subtracting, like in this case where they subtracted the truck. In its place is a bicycle-powered food truck cart.
Tesla takes delivery of army of robots to build Cybertruck
Tesla is taking delivery of a little army of Kuka robots and the timing points that they will be used to build the Cybertruck electric pickup truck. We are not talking about an army of Tesla Bots… not yet. Kuka robots are mostly industrial arm robots used in manufacturing....
This new three-passenger electric trike replaces a car for hauling kids around town
Bicycle maker Sixthreezero has just unveiled its newest e-bike, which takes the form of a rickshaw-style electric trike that comes with a mouthful of a name: the “EVRY journey Tricycle 750W with Passenger Seat.” The overloaded name underscores the heavy-hauling ability of the new e-trike, which is designed with a rear bench to carry two passengers in addition to the main rider.
