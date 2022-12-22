Rockets Coach Stephen Silas Believes Evaluation Of Paolo Banchero Has Transferred To NBA

Houston Rockets coach Stephen Silas believes his pre-draft evaluation of Magic's Paolo Banchero has transferred well to the NBA.

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets (9-21) will face Paolo Banchero for the second and final time this season during Wednesday's contest against the Orlando Magic (11-21). But the game will mark Banchero's first and only contest inside the Toyota Center.

The Magic have been one of the hottest teams in the league. They have won six out of their last seven games, and Banchero has led the resurgence in Orlando.

Banchero is the favorite to take home Rookie of the Year honors next April. And the success he has experienced in his first season is parallel to coach Stephen Silas' pre-draft evaluation.

"You can play positionless with him," Silas said. "Coach [Jamahl] Mosley has done a great job of putting him in spots on the floor where he can be successful. Most of the stuff that we saw him do at Duke has transferred into the NBA."

Before the Magic took the Duke prospect with the top overall selection, all signs pointed toward the Rockets drafting Banchero with the No. 3 pick.

He was a consensus top-three prospect who averaged 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.1 steals during his lone collegiate season. But on the night of the draft, the talent that led to him becoming the ACC Rookie of the Year caused Orlando to change course and select Banchero over Jabari Smith Jr.

Before falling to Houston, Smith was the projected No. 1 pick.

"He is doing more of what we saw he was capable of," coach Jamahl Mosley said. "At Duke, he played a specific position. Now, we are seeing him do more. There is a higher volume of what he is capable of."

Over their last seven games, Banchero has averaged 22.1 points on 44.7/44.1/84.2 shooting splits, 6.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals.

Banchero has extra motivation to maintain his near All-Star production in Houston, given that the Magic will be seeking revenge following an early season 134-127 loss to the Rockets .

Jalen Green scored a game-high 34 points, while Banchero added 30 points inside Amway Center on Nov. 7.

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Make sure to subscribe to our weekly podcast Bleav In The Rockets today! Click here To Listen .

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN