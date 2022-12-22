Three local historically African American organizations recommended for state grants
There are about a dozen “real big” trees and “real big” rocks that must be cleared to expand the cemetery at Simpson Methodist Episcopal Church, said Andrew Sewell, who as a child witnessed the construction of the New Market church.
Sewell, 86, now lives in a home between Frederick and Jefferson, but he remains involved in the maintenance of the church’s cemetery, where members of his family are buried — and where Sewell hopes he, too, will be laid to rest.
