Three local historically African American organizations recommended for state grants

Mountain City Elks Lodge No. 382 plans to resurface a parking lot and renovate a concession stand that are across the street from its West All Saints Street location in Frederick. The parking lot and concession stand — which will resemble a Black high school that used to be there — are a community gathering space for fundraising events the Elks Lodge puts on. Staff photo by Jack Hogan

There are about a dozen “real big” trees and “real big” rocks that must be cleared to expand the cemetery at Simpson Methodist Episcopal Church, said Andrew Sewell, who as a child witnessed the construction of the New Market church.

Sewell, 86, now lives in a home between Frederick and Jefferson, but he remains involved in the maintenance of the church’s cemetery, where members of his family are buried — and where Sewell hopes he, too, will be laid to rest.