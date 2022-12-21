Read full article on original website
Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Gartner, CBIZ and Huron Consulting Group
Chicago, IL – December 27, 2022 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses Gartner, Inc. IT, CBIZ, Inc. CBZ and Huron Consulting Group Inc. HURN. Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/2031732/3-stocks-from-the-flourishing-consulting-services-industry. Encouraging service activities, along with the increased adoption and success of the work-from-home trend, are enabling the Zacks Consulting Services industry to...
Beat the Market the Zacks Way: Boeing, General Electric, AmerisourceBergen, Kimberly-Clark in Focus
U.S. stocks edged higher on December 23, yet the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq registered a weekly loss as fears of a recession with the expected continuation of interest rate hikes battered investor confidence. For the week, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq declined 0.2% and 1.9%, respectively. Both indexes,...
Caterpillar and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
Chicago, IL – December 27, 2022 – Zacks Equity Research shares Caterpillar CAT as the Bull of the Day and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store CBRL as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on Tesla TSLA, Arkk Innovation ETF ARKK and Paypal PYPL.
3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You for the Rest of Your Life
A variety of factors shook up financial markets in 2022: decades-high inflation, the war between Russia and Ukraine, ongoing supply chain issues, and soaring interest rates, to name a few. With the S&P 500 index down 19.7% year to date and stocks across several sectors falling as much or more, there haven't been many places for investors to hide from negative returns.
3 EV Stocks That Could Run Hot as Tesla Falls to 52-Week Low
As Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock has gotten battered in 2022 — it’s down nearly 66% year-to-date — investors have begun to look around for better electric vehicle (EV) stocks to buy. Don’t get me wrong, almost all EV stocks are down in 2022, but Tesla was, and still...
2 No-Brainer Turnaround Stocks to Buy for 2023
There's no question about it: 2022 has been a wipeout for the stock market. With just a few days left in the calendar, 10 out of the 11 market sectors are down for the year, with energy being the lone exception. Inflation and rising interest rates torched the stock market...
Validea's Top Five Consumer Cyclical Stocks Based On Motley Fool - 12/25/2022
The following are the top rated Consumer Cyclical stocks according to Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance. MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS INC (MCFT) is a small-cap value stock in...
Want Unstoppable Stocks for 2023 and Beyond? Focus on Competitive Advantages
Competitive strategy is about being different. It means deliberately choosing a different set of activities to deliver a unique mix of value. -- Michael E. Porter. Business students, or at least business students of a certain age, will recognize the name Michael E. Porter, because he penned a seminal business book, Competitive Strategy: Techniques for Analyzing Industries and Competitors, first published in 1980 and recently in its 60th printing.
Growth Endeavors to Aid Spectrum Brands (SPB) Amid Inflation
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. SPB has been gaining from productivity actions and gains from cost-reduction actions. Also, the continued momentum in the Home & Personal care segment bodes well. In fourth-quarter fiscal 2022, sales in Spectrum Brands’ Home & Personal Care segment increased 11.5% to $344.9 million. The upside can...
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Park Hotels & Resorts, Paramount Group and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/29/22, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: PK), Paramount Group Inc (Symbol: PGRE), and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (Symbol: ARI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 1/17/23, Paramount Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0775 on 1/13/23, and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 1/13/23. As a percentage of PK's recent stock price of $11.65, this dividend works out to approximately 2.15%, so look for shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc to trade 2.15% lower — all else being equal — when PK shares open for trading on 12/29/22. Similarly, investors should look for PGRE to open 1.32% lower in price and for ARI to open 3.12% lower, all else being equal.
Wall Street Analysts See Scorpio Tankers (STNG) as a Buy: Should You Invest?
The recommendations of Wall Street analysts are often relied on by investors when deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock. Media reports about these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts changing their ratings often affect a stock's price. Do they really matter, though?. Before we discuss the reliability of brokerage...
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Centerspace, Ryman Hospitality Properties and Rithm Capital
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/29/22, Centerspace (Symbol: CSR), Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (Symbol: RHP), and Rithm Capital Corp (Symbol: RITM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Centerspace will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.73 on 1/12/23, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 1/17/23, and Rithm Capital Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 1/27/23. As a percentage of CSR's recent stock price of $60.21, this dividend works out to approximately 1.21%, so look for shares of Centerspace to trade 1.21% lower — all else being equal — when CSR shares open for trading on 12/29/22. Similarly, investors should look for RHP to open 0.30% lower in price and for RITM to open 2.94% lower, all else being equal.
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust, Ready Capital and Xenia Hotels & Resorts
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/29/22, Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (Symbol: PMT), Ready Capital Corp (Symbol: RC), and Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: XHR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 1/27/23, Ready Capital Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 1/31/23, and Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 1/13/23. As a percentage of PMT's recent stock price of $13.12, this dividend works out to approximately 3.05%, so look for shares of Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust to trade 3.05% lower — all else being equal — when PMT shares open for trading on 12/29/22. Similarly, investors should look for RC to open 3.35% lower in price and for XHR to open 0.77% lower, all else being equal.
3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now That Are Down 23% to 27%
This year has been a really challenging one for investors. The stock market is down significantly due to concerns that we could be heading toward a recession. A downturn could force many companies to reduce their cash outflows, including dividend payments to shareholders. Even top-notch dividend stocks like Dominion Energy...
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Apple Hospitality REIT and Agree Realty
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/29/22, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (Symbol: ARE), Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (Symbol: APLE), and Agree Realty Corp. (Symbol: ADC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.21 on 1/13/23, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.08 on 1/17/23, and Agree Realty Corp. will pay its monthly dividend of $0.24 on 1/13/23. As a percentage of ARE's recent stock price of $147.01, this dividend works out to approximately 0.82%, so look for shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc to trade 0.82% lower — all else being equal — when ARE shares open for trading on 12/29/22. Similarly, investors should look for APLE to open 0.50% lower in price and for ADC to open 0.34% lower, all else being equal.
Ex-Dividend Reminder: W.P. Carey, JBG SMITH Properties and DigitalBridge Group
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/29/22, W.P. Carey Inc (Symbol: WPC), JBG SMITH Properties (Symbol: JBGS), and DigitalBridge Group Inc (Symbol: DBRG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. W.P. Carey Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.065 on 1/13/23, JBG SMITH Properties will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.225 on 1/12/23, and DigitalBridge Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 1/17/23. As a percentage of WPC's recent stock price of $79.72, this dividend works out to approximately 1.34%, so look for shares of W.P. Carey Inc to trade 1.34% lower — all else being equal — when WPC shares open for trading on 12/29/22. Similarly, investors should look for JBGS to open 1.16% lower in price and for DBRG to open 0.09% lower, all else being equal.
Is Euronav (EURN) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?
The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Euronav NV (EURN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, AXIS Capital Holdings and MFA Financial
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/29/22, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (Symbol: KW), AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd (Symbol: AXS), and MFA Financial, Inc. (Symbol: MFA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 1/5/23, AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 1/18/23, and MFA Financial, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 1/31/23. As a percentage of KW's recent stock price of $15.54, this dividend works out to approximately 1.54%, so look for shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc to trade 1.54% lower — all else being equal — when KW shares open for trading on 12/29/22. Similarly, investors should look for AXS to open 0.80% lower in price and for MFA to open 3.34% lower, all else being equal.
Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (TGS) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (TGS) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings...
Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Sendas Distribuidora (ASAI) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Sponsored ADR (ASAI) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.
