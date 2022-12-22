ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Franco Harris took stand against KKK, former Pittsburgh mayor remembers

By Andy Sheehan
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rDygI_0jqkzqwx00

Franco Harris took stand against KKK outside City-County Building in 1997, former mayor remembers 02:23

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Not all of Franco Harris' heroics were confined to the football field. There was also a little-known but valiant stand he took in defense of the city of Pittsburgh against the Ku Klux Klan.

To most, Harris' greatest moment was the Immaculate Reception itself in Three Rivers Stadium. But to others, his finest hour was at the entrance of the City-County Building in defiance of racial hatred.

It was April 1997. Franco had retired from the NFL but Pittsburgh remained his city. When the courts determined the Ku Klux Klan could hold a rally at the City-County Building, he camped out on the steps ready to turn them away.

"He was there just out of the sheer force of his personality and his heart, his heart said 'we can't have this in our city' and we explained to him that we couldn't tell them, no, they can't come. He said, 'well I'm not leaving,'" former Pittsburgh Mayor Tom Murphy said.

He brought food, water and a book to read, planning to spend the night. Despite the pleas of then-Mayor Murphy for his personal safety, Harris refused to budge.

Sheehan: "So you were concerned about his safety and you called Dan Rooney?"

Murphy: " We did, we called Dan and Dan talked to him."

Mr. Rooney arrived in tow with Steeler public relations director Joe Gordon and held a sit-down summit, trying to convince Harris to leave and promising to join him at a counter-demonstration the next day.

In 1997, Franco Harris camped outside the City-County Building to turn away the Ku Klux Klan coming to Pittsburgh for a rally. (Photo: KDKA)

In his autobiography, Dan Rooney recalled, "Franco said he'd think about it, and soon after I left, he packed up his belongings and quietly departed. I can't tell you how much respect I have for Franco. He is a deeply principled man, and I admire his stand against the Klan."

Sheehan: "This was his finest hour."

Murphy: "I thought it was his finest hour. It's what I remember, is he was standing for principal. We're not going to listen to this hate in our city."

KDKA-TV's Andy Sheehan interviewed Harris that day and he said it was a stand he had to make. He wanted the world to know that Pittsburgh is an inclusive city with no room for racial hatred. Another great gift he gave to us all.

Comments / 15

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS News

Mayor Ed Gainey declares December 24 'Franco Harris Day'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - December 24, 2022, will forever be known as Franco Harris Day in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey made the proclamation on Saturday morning. "50 years ago today Franco Harris made the immaculate reception and led the way to the Steelers winning 4 Super Bowls," said Mayor Gainey. "Today we honor not just his talents on the field, but his success off of it. Pittsburgh will always remember him for his generosity and kind spirit. May his memory is a blessing for all of us."
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh's Black leaders reflect on Franco Harris' legacy and contributions

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The impact Franco Harris had reached far beyond the football field. He put his platform to good use for numerous causes and charities, including the services he performed within his own community. Black leaders in the city are reflecting on his life, legacy and contributions.Some say it's hard to live in Pittsburgh, let alone grow up here, without hearing about the influence Harris has had on the city. They say his impact on the community, especially minority communities, has been significant. And now with him gone, the leaders KDKA-TV's Royce Jones spoke with say they feel like an...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Khari Mosley to challenge Councilman Ricky Burgess in race this spring

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Long-time Pittsburgh City Councilman Ricky Burgess has a challenger in the spring primary.As KDKA political editor Jon Delano reports, Khari Mosley says it's time for a change.The Rev. Ricky Burgess was first elected to City Council in 2007 and has been a fixture on the city scene for years. But that hasn't stopped Khari Mosley from announcing his bid."I'm stepping into this with compassion, empathy and grace, showing we can lead in a different way," says Mosley."I really want to inspire the people in Homewood, in Larimar, in Lincoln-Lemington, in Point Breeze, Stanton Heights and Garfield to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Steelers fans brave the harsh cold ahead of Immaculate Reception anniversary game

By: Lauren Linder/KDKA-TVPITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's a game 50 years in the making. After Franco Harris led the Steelers to victory in one of the best NFL plays of all time, fans were already lining up two hours before the kick-off to celebrate the life of Franco Harris and the Immaculate Reception.Families and friends were out tailgating and taking pictures at the Immaculate Reception statue and a special ice sculpture in front of Acrisure Stadium honoring Franco Harris' No. 32 jersey, which will be retired during halftime.Fans were thinking of Franco Saturday night, who died suddenly on Wednesday.They were on...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

'Franco Harris really embodied everything about Pittsburgh:' Bill Cowher pays tribute to the late Steelers great

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The recent death of Pittsburgh Steelers running back, Franco Harris, has prompted an outpouring of support, well-wishes, condolences, and stories from players, fans, and coaches alike.That includes former head coach of the Steelers, Bill Cowher.Cowher, speaking on Harris' life and legacy, said Harris defined the 1970s, championship-winning Steelers teams."I grew up in Pittsburgh, so this was really special to me. He was a guy that I watched what the '70s Steelers did, bringing back prominence to a city, and that legacy of what the '70s teams did, Franco Harris really embodied everything about Pittsburgh, about being a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

'The big man was supposed to be with us:' Steelers officially retire Franco's #32

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers retired Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris' No. 32 during a bittersweet ceremony on Saturday night at halftime of their game against the Las Vegas Raiders.The long-planned honor came three days after Harris died at age 72 and one day after the 50th anniversary of "The Immaculate Reception" Harris pulled off in a playoff victory over the Raiders.Harris' widow, Dana Dokmanovich, and their son, Dok, joined Steelers president Art Rooney II on stage while many of Harris' former teammates, coaches and rivals-turned-friends stood nearby."It wasn't supposed to be like this," Rooney said. "The big man...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Steelers fans honor Franco Harris on 50th anniversary of Immaculate Reception

By: Lauren Linder/KDKA-TVPITTSBURGH (KDK) — Franco Harris led the Pittsburgh Steelers to victory in one of the best NFL plays of all time 50 years ago.On Friday and at the exact time of the historic play from Dec. 23, 1972, diehard fans remembered the Immaculate Reception, even in the bitter cold outside. On Friday, fans relived the moment together by listening to the original radio broadcast during a public event at Acrisure Stadium.They cheered and waved their Terrible Towels to commemorate the special day. Larry Sroka of Pittsburgh was at Three Rivers Stadium as a sophomore in high school when...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police called to shooting on North Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police say one person was killed after a shooting Monday on the North Side.Officials were called to the Family Dollar on Brighton Road around 3:30 p.m. for reports of a gunshot victim. When police arrived, a man was found shot multiple times.He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition but was pronounced dead. "It appears the shooting may have occurred after an altercation at a nearby business," Pittsburgh Public Safety said.It is not clear if there are any suspects. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

PTL Links: December 26, 2022

Visit the links below for more on today's guests & topicsDoug Oster, the Garden GuruHoliday Extravaganza at Pitt ImprovKyle Petty: Swerve or DieBack to the Food Torture - Facebook and InstagramRosie's WorkshopCanine Companions for Independence Pittsburgh Today Live On Social MediaFacebookTwitterInstagram
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

La'Tasha D. Mayes: Pittsburgh's People of the Year 2022 in Politics

La’Tasha D. Mayes made history this year as the first out lesbian elected to the Pennsylvania General Assembly and the first woman elected to represent her district at the state level. After decades of advancing LGBTQ+ rights, reproductive justice, and quality of life for Black women and girls in Pittsburgh, Mayes will now represent the 24th Legislative District in Harrisburg, which includes East Liberty, Highland Park, and parts of Wilkinsburg and other East End communities.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PhillyBite

What is Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Known For?

- Pittsburgh is a city in western Pennsylvania near the Western Border. The city is a center for arts and culture, with an impressive number of museums. It is a hub for businesses, technology, and sports. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Known For Its Many Attractions. In the late 19th century, Pittsburgh became...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Attorneys for accused Tree of Life shooter Robert Bowers asking for separate proceedings

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A new request from the attorneys of Robert Bowers, the man charged in the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting, are asking a judge to separate his sentencing proceedings. According to the Trib, prosecutors plan to present victim impact testimony from survivors and the 11 people killed. Bowers' attorneys want to split the proceedings into two so jurors are not improperly influenced by that testimony. The judge has not yet ruled on the defense's motion. The trial is set to begin in April. 
MORGANTOWN, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Member of church marks 70th year as organist for Christmas services

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A treasured member of the Hill Top United Methodist Church in Pittsburgh's Allentown neighborhood is making her 70th year as the organist for Christmas services. Shirley Schmunk, 91, was hired as the main organist and music director in 1952, but she's been a lifelong member of the congregation, having been baptized there as well."The church was filled in those years, just packed with people, and I just loved doing it," said Schmunk.  There are about 30 people in the pews on any given Sunday these days."I look forward to it every Sunday, no matter whose here," Schmunk said. "Big or small, it doesn't matter. We're all here to worship God."Pastor Dylan Parson said, "And this church is just a uniquely welcoming place. Doesn't matter who walks in off the street, everyone is welcome with open arms, and I think Shirley has been a large part of setting that tone for 91 years now. And that character is really deep into this place."
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Heinz History Center cancels special Immaculate Reception program

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The first event planned to celebrate the Immaculate Reception on Thursday has been canceled.The Heinz History Center canceled the "Franco Harris and the Immaculate Reception: 50 Years Later" program after Harris' death on Wednesday. The center made the decision "out of respect for his family," according to Brady Smith, the center's director of marketing and communications. Smith said ticket holders will receive more information, but the Heinz History Center and Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum will remain open Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Guests will be allowed to enter free of charge.Thursday's event was set to commemorate...
PITTSBURGH, PA
uncoveringpa.com

7 Filming Locations for Netflix’s “The Pale Blue Eye” in Pennsylvania that You Can Visit

Disclosure: This article may contain affiliate links. We will make a small commission from these links if you order something at no additional cost to you. The Netflix film, “The Pale Blue Eye”, starring actor Christian Bale was shot primarily in the Pittsburgh area, including some very recognizable spots if you’re familiar with the region.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
98K+
Followers
33K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy