Franco Harris took stand against KKK, former Pittsburgh mayor remembers

Franco Harris took stand against KKK outside City-County Building in 1997, former mayor remembers 02:23

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Not all of Franco Harris' heroics were confined to the football field. There was also a little-known but valiant stand he took in defense of the city of Pittsburgh against the Ku Klux Klan.

To most, Harris' greatest moment was the Immaculate Reception itself in Three Rivers Stadium. But to others, his finest hour was at the entrance of the City-County Building in defiance of racial hatred.

It was April 1997. Franco had retired from the NFL but Pittsburgh remained his city. When the courts determined the Ku Klux Klan could hold a rally at the City-County Building, he camped out on the steps ready to turn them away.

"He was there just out of the sheer force of his personality and his heart, his heart said 'we can't have this in our city' and we explained to him that we couldn't tell them, no, they can't come. He said, 'well I'm not leaving,'" former Pittsburgh Mayor Tom Murphy said.

He brought food, water and a book to read, planning to spend the night. Despite the pleas of then-Mayor Murphy for his personal safety, Harris refused to budge.

Sheehan: "So you were concerned about his safety and you called Dan Rooney?"

Murphy: " We did, we called Dan and Dan talked to him."

Mr. Rooney arrived in tow with Steeler public relations director Joe Gordon and held a sit-down summit, trying to convince Harris to leave and promising to join him at a counter-demonstration the next day.

In 1997, Franco Harris camped outside the City-County Building to turn away the Ku Klux Klan coming to Pittsburgh for a rally. (Photo: KDKA)

In his autobiography, Dan Rooney recalled, "Franco said he'd think about it, and soon after I left, he packed up his belongings and quietly departed. I can't tell you how much respect I have for Franco. He is a deeply principled man, and I admire his stand against the Klan."

Sheehan: "This was his finest hour."

Murphy: "I thought it was his finest hour. It's what I remember, is he was standing for principal. We're not going to listen to this hate in our city."

KDKA-TV's Andy Sheehan interviewed Harris that day and he said it was a stand he had to make. He wanted the world to know that Pittsburgh is an inclusive city with no room for racial hatred. Another great gift he gave to us all.