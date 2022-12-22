Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3’ game

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Former West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Larry V. Starcher has died. He was 80. Starcher, who served as a Monongalia County Circuit Judge before being elected to the state’s Supreme Court, died on Saturday, according to a statement from the court. “Justice Starcher devoted his life to public service, as a circuit judge, Supreme Court justice, and law professor,” Chief Justice John Hutchison said Monday in the statement. “He was a mentor to many young lawyers, law students, and law clerks. His love for the law school was known to all. His monetary gifts were important, but his gift of teaching was the most important of all.” He was first elected as a circuit judge in 1976 and served in that role for 20 years. As a judge, he presided over asbestos injury cases and established alternative learning centers for at-risk youths. He also pioneered the use of work release and community service in place of other sentencing options for nonviolent offenders, the Supreme Court statement said.

WEST VIRGINIA STATE ・ 37 MINUTES AGO