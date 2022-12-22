ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the West Virginia Lottery’s “Daily 3” game were:

9-6-8

(nine, six, eight)

