West Virginia State

WV Lottery

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) _ These West Virginia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Daily 3

9-6-8

(nine, six, eight)

Daily 4

8-0-9-4

(eight, zero, nine, four)

Lotto America

12-14-23-38-45, Star Ball: 2, ASB: 2

(twelve, fourteen, twenty-three, thirty-eight, forty-five; Star Ball: two; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $31,140,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 510,000,000

Powerball

12-15-24-34-59, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2

(twelve, fifteen, twenty-four, thirty-four, fifty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $186,000,000

