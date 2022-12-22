ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Plans Charging Stations For EVs Every 50 Miles Starting With Interstates

Texas is going to make it easier for us to purchase electric vehicles by putting charging stations every 50 miles beginning with interstates that are in Texas. According to the Texas Tribune, the state has $408 million in federal funds from the Biden Administration and the state of Texas wants to build enough charging stations to support over a million electric vehicles.
Texas Man Has Made Six Figures Suing Telemarketers Over Robocalls

Everybody hates those robocalls you get daily. Well, a Texas man has made over $100,000 suing telemarketers and tells you how simple it is for you to do the same. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, Dan Graham is a financial accounting consultant based right here in Texas. After screaming at a telemarketer last year over the phone, Graham decided that was not a healthy thing to do.
Just In Time Texas! Here Are The Top 3 Best Last Minute Gifts For Christmas

Texas if you’re anything like me when it comes to the holidays you procrastinate when it’s time to buy presents. I don’t know why every year I tell myself I’m going to buy Christmas presents early, and every year I wait till the last minute. The benefits of my years of procrastination are now that I know exactly what are the top three last-minute items to give someone for Christmas. Last-minute items don’t always mean that you’re being inconsiderate, you might just be a procrastinator like myself so here are the top three best last-minute gifts to give someone.
Where Has The Cold And Flu Medicine Gone In Central Texas?

It is an unprecedented time for Texans. With the temperatures fluctuating, and it affecting many individuals some many end up getting sick. Some simply deal with the symptoms, while others seek some type of medicine to alleviate the feelings. Unfortunately, for some in Central Texas, it may be more difficult...
Why Would The FDA Tell Texas Residents Not To Eat Oysters?

While it doesn't cross our minds, Texas does have a lot of exports of goods around the nation. One of the best examples we can think of? Well, Dr. Pepper of course. Of course, there are many more items that are sent across the nation from the Lone Star State, and since part of the state touches the Gulf of Mexico, seafood is an export from the state. Sometimes, seafood just hits the spot for many. One that might be an acquired taste is none other than oysters.
