Two Businesses, One Great Combo In Hutto, Texas, Have You Seen It?
We've discussed in the past some of the brands that are from Texas that everyone in the nation recognizes. They are loved so much, that Texans show their love in many ways, such as this Christmas Tree decorated in a familiar orange. But what about combinations of Texas brands?. It's...
Game On! Houston, Texas Airport Presses Start On New Amenity
Air travel can just be the worst sometimes can't it? Flights change gates, people are generally a little more short tempered. sometimes even the little ones are just crying all the time due to various reasons. So for this reason, sometimes we need a little bit of a break during our time in the airport.
Texas Plans Charging Stations For EVs Every 50 Miles Starting With Interstates
Texas is going to make it easier for us to purchase electric vehicles by putting charging stations every 50 miles beginning with interstates that are in Texas. According to the Texas Tribune, the state has $408 million in federal funds from the Biden Administration and the state of Texas wants to build enough charging stations to support over a million electric vehicles.
What’s the Difference Between Hemp and Marijuana According to Texas Laws?
Hemp was legalized in Texas in 2019, but Marijuana was not. So what marijuana products are legal under the Hemp Law in Texas?. According to the Texas Tribune, confusion is rampant in prosecution cases since Texas lawmakers legalized some forms of marijuana but not others. Enforcement varies from city to...
Texas Man Has Made Six Figures Suing Telemarketers Over Robocalls
Everybody hates those robocalls you get daily. Well, a Texas man has made over $100,000 suing telemarketers and tells you how simple it is for you to do the same. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, Dan Graham is a financial accounting consultant based right here in Texas. After screaming at a telemarketer last year over the phone, Graham decided that was not a healthy thing to do.
Time To Put Up And Square Up: Is Mutual Combat Allowed In Texas?
We've had those moments in life where someone is getting on our nerves. Sometimes, it even gets heated to an unexpected point. The thought that might cross your mind could even be "man, this person might need a reality check!" It could over the mutual want of one item. There's...
Wait, Texas Water Is What Color? Why In The World Is It Like That?
Sometimes with a state as big as Texas, you might not remember that the state does indeed touch both land and sea. But yes, Texas does indeed a body of water, and that body of water is none other than the Gulf of Mexico. However, there is something rather...off about...
Just In Time Texas! Here Are The Top 3 Best Last Minute Gifts For Christmas
Texas if you’re anything like me when it comes to the holidays you procrastinate when it’s time to buy presents. I don’t know why every year I tell myself I’m going to buy Christmas presents early, and every year I wait till the last minute. The benefits of my years of procrastination are now that I know exactly what are the top three last-minute items to give someone for Christmas. Last-minute items don’t always mean that you’re being inconsiderate, you might just be a procrastinator like myself so here are the top three best last-minute gifts to give someone.
Where Has The Cold And Flu Medicine Gone In Central Texas?
It is an unprecedented time for Texans. With the temperatures fluctuating, and it affecting many individuals some many end up getting sick. Some simply deal with the symptoms, while others seek some type of medicine to alleviate the feelings. Unfortunately, for some in Central Texas, it may be more difficult...
Why Would The FDA Tell Texas Residents Not To Eat Oysters?
While it doesn't cross our minds, Texas does have a lot of exports of goods around the nation. One of the best examples we can think of? Well, Dr. Pepper of course. Of course, there are many more items that are sent across the nation from the Lone Star State, and since part of the state touches the Gulf of Mexico, seafood is an export from the state. Sometimes, seafood just hits the spot for many. One that might be an acquired taste is none other than oysters.
Megan Thee Stallion’s Former Bodyguard Has Gone ‘Missing’ Before His Scheduled Testimony at Tory Lanez Trial
Megan Thee Stallion's former bodyguard has reportedly gone missing before his scheduled testimony at Tory Lanez's trial yesterday. Megan Thee Stallion's lawyer, Alex Spiro, has confirmed with XXL on Saturday (Dec. 17) that the Houston rapper's ex-bodyguard, Justin Edison, was expected to testify on Friday (Dec. 16) at trial but didn't show up.
