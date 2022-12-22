ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houghton, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WLUC

Marquette County residents still removing snow Monday following storm

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) -Now that blizzard conditions have passed, Marquette County residents are faced with removing all that snow. Homes in Ishpeming and Negaunee saw snow drifts up to their windows. Monday afternoon, people were still working to clear their driveways. Ishpeming resident Dee St. Aandre said she came...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Ishpeming Elks Lodge holds 16th annual community Christmas dinner

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ishpeming Elks Lodge made sure everyone had a Christmas feast. The 16th annual community Christmas dinner gave Marquette County residents a chance to gather with friends and family. The group had 110 takeout orders and despite the snowy roads, the group delivered 546 meals. “My...
ISHPEMING, MI
WLUC

Damaged Marquette home draws large police presence

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A section of road in South Marquette has reopened after a brief closure Tuesday evening. From about 5:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. police had the 100 block of Fisher Street in Marquette closed between Champion and Front Streets. Marquette Police and Fire, the Marquette County Sheriff’s...
MARQUETTE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy