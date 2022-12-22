MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) -Now that blizzard conditions have passed, Marquette County residents are faced with removing all that snow. Homes in Ishpeming and Negaunee saw snow drifts up to their windows. Monday afternoon, people were still working to clear their driveways. Ishpeming resident Dee St. Aandre said she came...

MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI ・ 2 HOURS AGO