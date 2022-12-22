ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

What’s new at this year’s Pennsylvania Farm Show?

By Madison Montag
YourErie
YourErie
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09lG0v_0jqkyS4G00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show will officially start on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Harrisburg. So what’s new this year?

With exciting things to eat and see, the Pennsylvania Farm Show can be a lot of fun. If you make it to the 107th farm show, be sure to check out these new exhibits and foods.

New milkshake flavor announced for 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show

Destination Dairy in the Northeast Exhibit Hall will have “Moo U,” a new interactive STEM learning area with hands-on activities for kids. Veterinarians, educators from the Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts, and the Dairy Excellence Foundation will be there to answer questions about modern dairy farming technology.

The Pennsylvania Cooperative Potato Growers, who were new to the farm show in 2022, are returning to the food court! Experience Pennsylvania Polish and Russian heritage with your taste buds by grabbing a Pennsylvania-made pierogi.

Is yoga your thing? Head over to Goat Yoga in the New Holland Arena Concourse for some interactive farm fitness! Even if you are less fitness-oriented, hang out with some adorable goats with the Friends of the Farm Show!

On the topic of fluffy friends, llamas will be at the farm show for the first time this year! Alpacas are a farm show favorite, but now llamas will be in the Equine Arena!

As for food (of which there will be plenty), you can’t go wrong with the “PA Preferred Culinary Connection” stage which is open every day, every hour of the farm show. Taste a lineup from new-to-Farm-Show and perennial favorite Pennsylvania chefs. You won’t want to miss these delicious meals!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourErie

PA Farm Show: What is the new ‘Moo U’ exhibit?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — There are lots of exciting things to do at the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show. This year’s show will feature a new interactive learning experience called “Moo U.” Located in the Northeast Exhibit Hall, Destination Dairy will feature Moo U, an interactive, STEM learning area for all kids. Through hands-on activities and […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania is located in the far east of the United States and is one of the many regions that reach freezing temperatures in the winter. North America is known for its dry and cold winters. Pennsylvania is filled with flatlands, and mountain regions that get extremely cold and touched with snow. Across the state, the temperatures plummet greatly, and in this article, you will discover the coldest place in Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

PPL opens warming centers

PPL Electric is opening warming centers in Central Pennsylvania. These warming centers will offer heat, outlets to charge devices (bring your own charging blocks and cords), hot coffee and water for any customer who loses power during the storm. Centers will be open on Saturday, Dec. 24, from 7 a.m....
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Warehouses, Ugg, Trader Joe’s, more: 51 businesses that opened in central Pa. in 2022

It’s been a busy year in central Pennsylvania for new businesses. In 2022, a vast array of new businesses, warehouses and factories opened, including a baby formula manufacturing plant, a 185,000-square-foot credit union headquarters, a car wash, a hotel, a theater, medical facilities, housing facilities, a cosmetology school, a Barstool Sportsbook, an RV center and dance studios.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wccsradio.com

CLOSURES IN EFFECT FOR CHRISTMAS DAY OBSERVANCE

For many government offices and some organizations, today is the official observance of Christmas. As such there are several closures in place today. Federal, state and local government offices are closed today, including PennDOT driver’s license centers. PA liquor stores will be open normal hours today. Many banks are closed for the day, but online banking for many of those institutions is still being offered. There will be no regular mail delivery today, and post offices are closed but priority Express packages will be delivered today.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Snow and cold; open restaurants; mom’s surprise: Good Morning, Pennsylvania

What you need to know today, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. High: 44; Low: 10. Rain and snow today; dangerously cold this weekend. The best gift: The mom of four students at Milton Hershey School surprised them yesterday, returning early from a 10-month deployment with the U.S. Army. She was scheduled to be back Jan. 15, but a change in plans gave the family an early gift.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Pennsylvania warned of rolling blackouts, asked to conserve

Pennsylvania-based PJM Interconnection ended the call for conservation from the holiday storm as of 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25. The original story can be found below. HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The operator of the mid-Atlantic electricity grid for 65 million people is calling for people to conserve electricity into Christmas morning, warning of rolling blackouts […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
phillyvoice.com

Hoagie chain Goodcents to expand into Pennsylvania with 10 stores

A new hoagie shop will soon be entering the intense field of competition in Pennsylvania, where the abundance of local delis and big sandwich chains never leaves people craving for very long. Goodcents, a Kansas City-based sub shop that's been around for more than 30 years, is planning to expand...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lancaster Farming

Touring A Quaint Town On A Horse-Drawn Carriage

MARIETTA, Pa. — The sound was what everyone noticed first. It felt out of place on a bustling city street. Clip-clop. Clip-clop. One felt compelled to turn and look, even though there’s no other creature that makes such a sound. It was obviously a horse. But what was it doing here?
MARIETTA, PA
orangeandbluepress.com

$1,658 Property Tax Rebates for Residents In Pennsylvania

$1658 Property Tax Rebates for Residents In Pennsylvania. Citizens of Pennsylvania have only two weeks left to apply for a property tax refund, which could be worth as much as $1,658. According to a report by The Sun’s Suzanne Blake on December 16, 2022, The state’s property tax refund program started distributing direct deposit payments on July 1. However, individuals can still receive a rebate through the end of the year.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. veteran gifted brand-new roof before Christmas

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Ralph Harris, who is a veteran in Claysville, was able to get a brand-new roof, just in time for Christmas, and before this brutally cold weather.He got it through a nationwide contest, Beacon of Hope, which awards deserving veteran homeowners with new roofs.Harris was the winner of the free roof.
CLAYSVILLE, PA
YourErie

PennDOT lifts vehicle restrictions, restores speed limits on I-90

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) made updates to its holiday weekend travel restrictions. The Tier 1 and right-lane-only commercial vehicle restrictions have been lifted and restored speed limits were restored on interstates in the northwest region, according to PennDOT. Due to the winter storm impacting the region on Friday, speed limits were reduced to […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

New Requirement In Place For High School Students

High school students who are set to graduate next spring now have a new requirement in order to get their diploma. Starting with the Class of 2023, students in Pennsylvania will need to complete requirements in college, career, and community readiness. Students can do that by submitting SAT scores or achieving industry certifications.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lancaster Farming

Golden Harvest Acres Owners Champion Home Cooking

’Tis the season to fill the home with the delectable Christmas smells of cinnamon, roasted nuts and brown sugar. For Sara Bobinis, the aromas of baking are what lure her into the kitchen each week for cooking projects. A banker by day, Sara and her husband, John, have operated their 14-acre Golden Harvest Acres farm in Mifflinburg, Pennsylvania, since 1998. They grow acres of garlic and a variety of vegetables. The couple sell garlic and create value-added products from their farm produce, such as jams, spreads and vinaigrettes, which they sell to restaurants and stores.
MIFFLINBURG, PA
YourErie

YourErie

19K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy