SALT LAKE CITY — Planning to carpool on your way up to Alta Ski Area or Snowbird Resort? You may end up getting a $50 gas card. The two resorts and Visit Salt Lake — the private nonprofit that promotes Salt Lake County tourism — announced a new incentive to get skiers and snowboarders to carpool in the canyon, as yet another way to reduce traffic congestion during its busiest days of the year.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO