Ukrainian refugees celebrating Christmas in Utah with gratitude
SALT LAKE CITY — Sitting on the couch in his Provo apartment, Legran Tadevosyan read aloud from the Bible as his wife Uliana Rohanova and their two children listened. The parents wanted their kids, 9-year-old Oleksandra and 7-year-old Daniel, to learn the story of Christmas. The family of four...
Gleeful Choir helps dementia and Alzheimer’s patients with music
SALT LAKE CITY — There are many community choirs sharing Christmas cheer, but there’s one with a unique purpose. Giving the gift of music is not only meant for those listening but for those singing in the choir as well. The Gleeful Choir started in 2018 to help...
Local Jeep lovers and others supply gift donations to The Road Home
MIDVALE, Utah — You know you are blessed when donations heading your way require a cart the size of a Jeep. Haylee Allen, who works at The Road Home shelter in Midvale, said her team cannot help the homeless as well as they do without donations. “It is really...
Dozens of flights canceled at SLC Int’l Airport as weather wreaks havoc on US travel
SALT LAKE CITY — Hundreds of passengers are on hold as dozens of total flights destined for and flying out of Salt Lake City were delayed and or canceled Monday. As of approximately noon Monday, Flight Aware showed 72 delays and 60 cancellations for Salt Lake City alone. Nationally,...
How to get $50 for carpooling up Little Cottonwood Canyon this winter
SALT LAKE CITY — Planning to carpool on your way up to Alta Ski Area or Snowbird Resort? You may end up getting a $50 gas card. The two resorts and Visit Salt Lake — the private nonprofit that promotes Salt Lake County tourism — announced a new incentive to get skiers and snowboarders to carpool in the canyon, as yet another way to reduce traffic congestion during its busiest days of the year.
Travelers stranded as thousands of flights cancelled, delayed across the country
SALT LAKE CITY — The weather across the country has created a certain level of chaos for air travelers nationwide this Christmas Eve. The polar plunge to the east of the Rocky Mountains, and other weather complications, have made it tough for some people to make it home for the holidays without delays.
UTA bus driver hospitalized after ‘unprovoked’ attack at Millcreek Station
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A Utah Transit Authority bus driver was hospitalized Tuesday after he was attacked while on a break at the Millcreek Station. The incident happened at approximately 11 p.m. Tuesday. Carl Arky with UTA said the bus driver was standing outside the bus, taking a...
Utah County man accused of damaging home, police drone and patrol car
OREM, Utah — An Orem man who police say caused extensive damage to his home was arrested by a SWAT team on Sunday, but then continued his destructive behavior after he was taken into custody, according to police. The incident began when a 32-year-old man, whom police described as...
Apartment fire in Murray leaves two families displaced on Christmas Day
MURRAY, Utah — A small apartment complex in Murray caught fire Sunday, forcing two families out of their home for the holiday. Crews responded to Sultan Circle at 1:25 p.m. when a caller reported smelling smoke growing stronger coming from the two condos above them. Those residents said they...
West Valley man found guilty of killing woman, shooting 2 others inside car
SALT LAKE CITY — A West Valley man accused of opening fire inside a crowded car, killing a woman and injuring two others, was found guilty Thursday on all five charges against him. Jayson Chase, who turns 42 next week, is guilty of aggravated murder and two counts of...
Man in critical condition after hit-and-run in West Valley
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A man was hospitalized with critical injuries after he was hit in a hit-and-run. At approximately 9 p.m. the man was crossing a street when a white Toyota truck turned left from southbound 3600 West onto 4100 South and hit him. The light was...
Woman flown to hospital after injuring lower leg while sledding
ALPINE, Utah — A 48-year-old woman was rescued and taken to the hospital Friday after suffering a serious lower leg injury while sledding in Utah County. The incident happened near Horsetail Falls at approximately 2:16 p.m. Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said the rescue took...
