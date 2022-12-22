ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah County, UT

Ukrainian refugees celebrating Christmas in Utah with gratitude

SALT LAKE CITY — Sitting on the couch in his Provo apartment, Legran Tadevosyan read aloud from the Bible as his wife Uliana Rohanova and their two children listened. The parents wanted their kids, 9-year-old Oleksandra and 7-year-old Daniel, to learn the story of Christmas. The family of four...
PROVO, UT
How to get $50 for carpooling up Little Cottonwood Canyon this winter

SALT LAKE CITY — Planning to carpool on your way up to Alta Ski Area or Snowbird Resort? You may end up getting a $50 gas card. The two resorts and Visit Salt Lake — the private nonprofit that promotes Salt Lake County tourism — announced a new incentive to get skiers and snowboarders to carpool in the canyon, as yet another way to reduce traffic congestion during its busiest days of the year.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Apartment fire in Murray leaves two families displaced on Christmas Day

MURRAY, Utah — A small apartment complex in Murray caught fire Sunday, forcing two families out of their home for the holiday. Crews responded to Sultan Circle at 1:25 p.m. when a caller reported smelling smoke growing stronger coming from the two condos above them. Those residents said they...
MURRAY, UT
Woman flown to hospital after injuring lower leg while sledding

ALPINE, Utah — A 48-year-old woman was rescued and taken to the hospital Friday after suffering a serious lower leg injury while sledding in Utah County. The incident happened near Horsetail Falls at approximately 2:16 p.m. Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said the rescue took...
UTAH COUNTY, UT

