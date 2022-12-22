How far can you stretch $1 million in Georgia?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As we patiently await the Mega Millions drawing and plan how we’d spend the money, a new study examined how long a million dollars would last in each state.

So, how far can you stretch a million dollars in Georgia?

GoBankingRates’ analysis says a million dollars would last you 23 years, nine months and 23 days, in the Peach State. That’s of course if you live a moderate lifestyle.

On average expenditures in Georgia are $41,964.68 per year, according to the financial news website.

Some of those expenses include; $3,955.96 on groceries, $7,356.93 on housing, $3,450.10 on utilities and $3,283.09 on transportation and $6,287.92 on healthcare.

That same analysis says a million dollars won’t stretch as far if you live in the Palmetto State. It would last you 22 years, 4 months, and 13 days.