ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

How far can you stretch $1 million in Georgia?

By Joseph Leonard
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EoSwi_0jqkyGim00

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As we patiently await the Mega Millions drawing and plan how we’d spend the money, a new study examined how long a million dollars would last in each state.

So, how far can you stretch a million dollars in Georgia?

GoBankingRates’ analysis says a million dollars would last you 23 years, nine months and 23 days, in the Peach State. That’s of course if you live a moderate lifestyle.

On average expenditures in Georgia are $41,964.68 per year, according to the financial news website.

Some of those expenses include; $3,955.96 on groceries, $7,356.93 on housing, $3,450.10 on utilities and $3,283.09 on transportation and $6,287.92 on healthcare.

That same analysis says a million dollars won’t stretch as far if you live in the Palmetto State. It would last you 22 years, 4 months, and 13 days.

Comments / 2

Related
atlantanewsfirst.com

LIST: Freeze leads to water issues across metro Atlanta, parts of Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -The weekend’s record-breaking freeze is wreaking havoc on water departments throughout metro Atlanta. Water pressure problems and bursting pipes are just some of the issues officials have been dealing with through the weekend. “All this stuff had water coming out of it, so it’s...
ATLANTA, GA
The Center Square

HOLIDAY - Foregone revenue from Georgia's grocery tax exemption to increase by 22% by 2027

(The Center Square) — Foregone revenues from Georgia's grocery tax exemption are estimated to increase by about 22.3% between fiscal 2023 and 2027. In fiscal 2023, the tax expenditure cost to the state is estimated at $838.4 million and is projected to increase to more than $1 billion in fiscal 2027, according to a new report, "Tax Incentive Evaluation: Georgia Sales Tax Exemption for Food for Off-Premises Consumption."
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Gov. Kemp extends state of emergency amid winter weather

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Gov. Brian Kemp has extended a winter weather-related state of emergency as freezing temperatures continue in Georgia. The executive order was first issued on Wednesday and was set to expire Monday. Instead, the state of emergency will continue until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday. “In advance of the winter weather expected this evening […]
GEORGIA STATE
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Counties with the longest life expectancy in Georgia

Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Georgia using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
GEORGIA STATE
The Albany Herald

Phoebe vs. COVID

ALBANY — Throughout the two-year run of the COVID-19 pandemic in southwest Georgia, Phoebe Putney Health System President/CEO Scott Steiner has been the face of local health care as Phoebe staff battled valiantly against the pandemic. Whether talking to local journalists, giving updates at daily community news conferences, heading...
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

When will the cold weather in Georgia end?

Santa Claus will come and go tonight, but he won’t be taking extreme cold temperatures away when he leaves. Freezing temperatures and high wind chills will remain throughout Georgia at least through Monday. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until 1 p.m. Sunday across portions of north-central and...
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Audit finds state’s video game tax credit a worthwhile investment

ATLANTA — Georgia’s tax credit for video game developers is paying off for the state’s economy, according to an audit released this week. The General Assembly created the video game tax credit in 2005 as part of a broader tax credit for film and TV productions. Eligible game developers receive a 20% income tax credit plus an additional 10% if they add the Georgia Entertainment Logo to their game, like the extra credit filmmakers get for displaying the Georgia Peach logo at the end of their movies.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Before you hire someone to clean up tree damage, Georgia’s insurance commissioner has this warning

ATLANTA — Georgia’s Insurance Commissioner issued a warning about scammers active during this severe weather cold snap. “Their timing is incredible,” said Georgia Insurance & Fire Commissioner John King. Unfortunately he is talking about grinches with great timing this holiday, crooks and criminals masquerading as legitimate contractors...
GEORGIA STATE
rolling out

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp makes 1 of his best moves

Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced his selection of various agency and state office leaders that will take effect in the coming year. Tyrone Oliver will become Georgia Department of Corrections Commissioner, effective January 1. “I am grateful that Tyrone Oliver will further his innovative approach and dedication to protecting...
GEORGIA STATE
capitol-beat.org

How Georgia’s new Medicaid work requirement program will work

ATLANTA – After years of legal wrangling, the countdown to the July 1, 2023, launch date of Georgia’s Medicaid work requirements program is underway. The new plan – officially called Pathways to Coverage – will require enrollees to complete 80 hours of work, education, job training, or community service per month to get Medicaid health insurance. Many will also have to pay a monthly premium.
GEORGIA STATE
cobbcountycourier.com

More than 500,000 Georgians could begin to lose health coverage by spring if pandemic-era Medicaid relief ends

By Jill Nolin, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. Hundreds of thousands of Georgians who have had health insurance through Medicaid during the pandemic could begin to lose their coverage this coming spring under the proposed federal spending bill unveiled this week. The...
GEORGIA STATE
accesswdun.com

Winds leave some Northeast Georgia residents without power

A blast of cold weather has come to Northeast Georgia along with strong winds that have been causing havoc on trees and power lines in the region. As of about 9:00 p.m. Friday, about 2,705 people across the region were without power. Zach Brackett, Operation and Special Projects Manager with...
HALL COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Newspaper: Georgia congressman may have illegally voted

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia congressman voted three times this year in a county where he no longer lives, possibly violating state law, state records show. Republican U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson’s congressional website shows he lives with his wife in The Rock, 63 miles away from his former home in West Point. Voter registration records […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

58K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy