How far can you stretch $1 million in Georgia?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As we patiently await the Mega Millions drawing and plan how we’d spend the money, a new study examined how long a million dollars would last in each state.
So, how far can you stretch a million dollars in Georgia?
GoBankingRates’ analysis says a million dollars would last you 23 years, nine months and 23 days, in the Peach State. That’s of course if you live a moderate lifestyle.
On average expenditures in Georgia are $41,964.68 per year, according to the financial news website.
Some of those expenses include; $3,955.96 on groceries, $7,356.93 on housing, $3,450.10 on utilities and $3,283.09 on transportation and $6,287.92 on healthcare.
That same analysis says a million dollars won’t stretch as far if you live in the Palmetto State. It would last you 22 years, 4 months, and 13 days.
