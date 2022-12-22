ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspen, CO

Related
Aspen Daily News

Classic Aspen ski tale: Local boy ends up managing hometown hill

Travis Benson’s decision to get out of trading commodities and get into snowcat driving for Aspen Skiing Co. in 2006 paid dividends that he considers priceless. What was intended to be a short break from the hustle and bustle of an intense daytime job transformed into a career in the ski industry. It’s even sweeter that he’s been able to manage two of the mountains that he skied growing up in Aspen and as a young adult.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Times

Richards: Lots of Aspen memories

Thank you for posting my letter. It was an honor to see my thoughts about Ed Pfab in The Aspen Times. There is one important fact that I forgot to add that would help to identify who I am. I am the author of the book Ski Pioneers: Ernie Blake, His Friends and the Making of Taos Ski Valley. This is pertinent because, although Ski Pioneers centers around Ernie Blake and Taos Ski Valley, there are many references to and interviews in Ski Pioneers with some of the main characters that made up Aspen’s beginnings and skiing in the West, in general.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Christmas and NYE parties coming to Aspen, Snowmass

A lineup of holiday events coming to Aspen and Snowmass kicked off Thursday and will keep spirits high all season long. Viewline Resort Snowmass, Autograph Collection, launched new culinary programming Thursday including après ski parties with Moët & Chandon and more, according to a press release. The parties will feature complimentary seasonal treats in the lobby and holiday offerings at the hotel’s restaurant, Stark’s Alpine Grill. The resort is set on becoming an après-ski destination on Snowmass Mountain this winter, according to the release.
ASPEN, CO
Vail Daily

Living with the lions: In winter especially, mountain lions are all around us, even if we can’t see them

As snow blankets the Vail Valley, evidence of all four-legged residents is captured in soft footprints across the white landscape. Hooves of many shapes and sizes appear, sometimes in abundant swirls, indicating the presence of entire herds of deer and elk. Where such activity is visible, the proximity of another four-legged neighbor is inevitable. Mostly invisible, mountain lions are sometimes lurking just a couple dozen yards away. Most of the time, we never know it.
VAIL, CO
Aspen Times

One man’s trash is another man’s treasure

This week’s hidden gem isn’t a gem. It’s a gold mine. Last week, my friend Shawn told me he was up at the landfill disposing of some used motor oil. He said when he went to pay, he was given a coupon book that reduced the cost to dispose of his oil.
ASPEN, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado's private luxury ski resort will blow your mind

Unless you're highly aware of the happenings in Colorado's ski community, there's a good chance that Cimarron Mountain Club has flown under your radar. A private ski ranch located between Telluride and Crested Butte, in the San Juan Mountain's Cimarron Range, this destination spans 1,750 acres of pristine terrain. There's only one catch – it's access is limited to 13 ranch owner families and their guests.
CRESTED BUTTE, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Cold front unlikely to keep skiers and riders off the mountain

The National Weather Service (NWS) reports that a strong cold front is moving through Colorado from Wednesday evening to Friday morning, but it is not expected to affect operations at Aspen’s ski resorts. In Aspen, temperature lows are forecast around 1 degree Farenheit in the evening and a 14...
ASPEN, CO
The Denver Gazette

LIVE UPDATES: Flights canceled at DIA, I-70 open through Summit County, coldest on record since 1990, snow totals

Editor's note: We're tracking developments as an arctic mass moves across the U.S., plunging communities into dangerously sub-zero conditions. 11:45 a.m.: Several northeastern Colorado highways still remain closed CO-14 from Ault to Sterling. CO-61 between Sterling and Otis, CO-59 between County Road 2 near Haxtun and Wilson Street and I-76, US-6 between Sterling and County Road 1 near Haxtun, and US-385 between CO-23 and County Road 32 in Julesberg. Expect...
DENVER, CO
Aspen Daily News

Guest Commentary: What’s the deal with APCHA?

Everyone in Aspen loves talking about the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority. But what are they talking about?. For 40 years, APCHA has provided affordable rental and ownership housing to workers (and some retired workers) in Aspen and Pitkin County. Funded by the city of Aspen and Pitkin County, APCHA gives people from all walks of life an opportunity to live, work and contribute to the Aspen community, helping to drive our year-round economy. There are over 1,600 privately owned homes under the APCHA umbrella and over 1,300 rental units.
ASPEN, CO
soprissun.com

Have you seen the Ghost of Marble Past?

On a gray winter day, you can hear the eerie wind whistle down the long corridors which stretch out almost as long as a football field. It is the skeleton of the 200-room Marble Ski Area base lodge. (The actual size is debatable, but it is very large!) The sprawling...
MARBLE, CO
Aspen Times

Bayens: TDRs make for an ironic culprit

In civil society, we choose to live by a set of rules — requirements that should be applied consistently and free of any special consideration. The alternative creates the appearance of impropriety, can suggest a personal agenda, and even reveal hypocrisy. Public comments made by Pitkin County commissioners this...
PITKIN COUNTY, CO

