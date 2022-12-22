Read full article on original website
Aspen Daily News
Classic Aspen ski tale: Local boy ends up managing hometown hill
Travis Benson’s decision to get out of trading commodities and get into snowcat driving for Aspen Skiing Co. in 2006 paid dividends that he considers priceless. What was intended to be a short break from the hustle and bustle of an intense daytime job transformed into a career in the ski industry. It’s even sweeter that he’s been able to manage two of the mountains that he skied growing up in Aspen and as a young adult.
Aspen Times
Richards: Lots of Aspen memories
Thank you for posting my letter. It was an honor to see my thoughts about Ed Pfab in The Aspen Times. There is one important fact that I forgot to add that would help to identify who I am. I am the author of the book Ski Pioneers: Ernie Blake, His Friends and the Making of Taos Ski Valley. This is pertinent because, although Ski Pioneers centers around Ernie Blake and Taos Ski Valley, there are many references to and interviews in Ski Pioneers with some of the main characters that made up Aspen’s beginnings and skiing in the West, in general.
Aspen Daily News
Christmas and NYE parties coming to Aspen, Snowmass
A lineup of holiday events coming to Aspen and Snowmass kicked off Thursday and will keep spirits high all season long. Viewline Resort Snowmass, Autograph Collection, launched new culinary programming Thursday including après ski parties with Moët & Chandon and more, according to a press release. The parties will feature complimentary seasonal treats in the lobby and holiday offerings at the hotel’s restaurant, Stark’s Alpine Grill. The resort is set on becoming an après-ski destination on Snowmass Mountain this winter, according to the release.
Living with the lions: In winter especially, mountain lions are all around us, even if we can’t see them
As snow blankets the Vail Valley, evidence of all four-legged residents is captured in soft footprints across the white landscape. Hooves of many shapes and sizes appear, sometimes in abundant swirls, indicating the presence of entire herds of deer and elk. Where such activity is visible, the proximity of another four-legged neighbor is inevitable. Mostly invisible, mountain lions are sometimes lurking just a couple dozen yards away. Most of the time, we never know it.
Aspen Times
One man’s trash is another man’s treasure
This week’s hidden gem isn’t a gem. It’s a gold mine. Last week, my friend Shawn told me he was up at the landfill disposing of some used motor oil. He said when he went to pay, he was given a coupon book that reduced the cost to dispose of his oil.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
‘An extremely rare event’: Safety board says chair twisted coming into Breckenridge lift terminal due to wind, leading to fall
Blustery winds whipped, making it hard to see or hear much of anything as Brynne Goldberg ascended Peak 8 alone on a chair on the SuperConnect lift at Breckenridge Ski Resort, Thursday, Dec. 22. But, suddenly, as Goldberg neared the top, she noticed the chair in front of her detach...
Colorado's private luxury ski resort will blow your mind
Unless you're highly aware of the happenings in Colorado's ski community, there's a good chance that Cimarron Mountain Club has flown under your radar. A private ski ranch located between Telluride and Crested Butte, in the San Juan Mountain's Cimarron Range, this destination spans 1,750 acres of pristine terrain. There's only one catch – it's access is limited to 13 ranch owner families and their guests.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Cold front unlikely to keep skiers and riders off the mountain
The National Weather Service (NWS) reports that a strong cold front is moving through Colorado from Wednesday evening to Friday morning, but it is not expected to affect operations at Aspen’s ski resorts. In Aspen, temperature lows are forecast around 1 degree Farenheit in the evening and a 14...
LIVE UPDATES: Flights canceled at DIA, I-70 open through Summit County, coldest on record since 1990, snow totals
Editor's note: We're tracking developments as an arctic mass moves across the U.S., plunging communities into dangerously sub-zero conditions. 11:45 a.m.: Several northeastern Colorado highways still remain closed CO-14 from Ault to Sterling. CO-61 between Sterling and Otis, CO-59 between County Road 2 near Haxtun and Wilson Street and I-76, US-6 between Sterling and County Road 1 near Haxtun, and US-385 between CO-23 and County Road 32 in Julesberg. Expect...
VIDEO: Chair falls off Breckenridge ski lift with person on it amid high winds
Video footage posted online shows that a chair fell off the Breckenridge Peak 8 SuperConnect chair lift on Thursday amid high winds. A person was on the chair at the time and is okay. The chair that can be seen on the ground appears to have disconnected near the top of the lift. The cause of the disconnection remains under investigation.
Aspen Daily News
Guest Commentary: What’s the deal with APCHA?
Everyone in Aspen loves talking about the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority. But what are they talking about?. For 40 years, APCHA has provided affordable rental and ownership housing to workers (and some retired workers) in Aspen and Pitkin County. Funded by the city of Aspen and Pitkin County, APCHA gives people from all walks of life an opportunity to live, work and contribute to the Aspen community, helping to drive our year-round economy. There are over 1,600 privately owned homes under the APCHA umbrella and over 1,300 rental units.
Summit Daily News
Developer unveils 24 multimillion-dollar Keystone townhomes — with a majority already sold
A new development in the River Run Village base area of Keystone Resort has netted more than $58 million after a majority of its units sold months before construction is expected to begin. The Alcove Residencies at River Run — situated at the southern edge of the base village at...
soprissun.com
Have you seen the Ghost of Marble Past?
On a gray winter day, you can hear the eerie wind whistle down the long corridors which stretch out almost as long as a football field. It is the skeleton of the 200-room Marble Ski Area base lodge. (The actual size is debatable, but it is very large!) The sprawling...
WATCH: Video captures long line of traffic on Colorado's I-70 due to major closure
Traffic stacked up on I-70 on Thursday after a semi-truck spun near Silverthorne amid icy conditions. A video posted by Colorado State Patrol has since gone viral, capturing standstill traffic near the Eisenhower Tunnel in eastbound lanes. Watch it below:. The closure was announced at about 9:30 AM, with traffic...
-60° windchill: Temperature in Colorado to drop 30° per hour, National Guard activated
"We promise [this is] not an exaggeration," wrote the National Weather Service about their forecast that predicts Thursday will likely be the coldest day in Denver in 32 years. According to the weather service, a "life threatening wind chill as cold as -60°" could occur in the Eastern Plains region,...
Aspen Times
Bayens: TDRs make for an ironic culprit
In civil society, we choose to live by a set of rules — requirements that should be applied consistently and free of any special consideration. The alternative creates the appearance of impropriety, can suggest a personal agenda, and even reveal hypocrisy. Public comments made by Pitkin County commissioners this...
