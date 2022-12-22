Two Immaculate Reception Events Cancelled Friday; Steelers Still Intend To Retire Franco Harris’ Jersey Saturday (Update)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday with two games left in the season. Team owner and CEO Greg Penner said he’ll lead the search for a new coach with assistance from GM George Paton, in whom he expressed confidence while announcing Hackett’s dismissal. Firing Hackett with two games left in a lost season allows Penner to begin his search for a replacement immediately. Players were told during a team meeting Monday that senior assistant coach Jerry Rosburg, who was hired by Hackett in September to help him with game operations and clock management, will serve as interim head coach.

DENVER, CO ・ 3 HOURS AGO