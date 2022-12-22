Read full article on original website
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg had the first public school system in Mississippi
Public education is the foundation of any thriving society. It serves to elevate the populace with a better understanding of the political, economical, and philosophical world around them. An investment in our younger generations will help them succeed in making well-informed contributions to our society with the hope that they will surpass what we, the current generation, are capable of accomplishing. This belief is one of the underlying principles that led Vicksburg in establishing the first public school system in the State of Mississippi.
mississippiscoreboard.com
Pillow Academy’s Durwin Carpenter, JA’s Jan Sojourner, Wayne County’s Gina Skelton Are In Top 10 Active Girls Basketball Coaches In Wins In The Country
Three Mississippi coaches – Pillow Academy’s Durwin Carpenter, Jackson Academy’s Jan Sojourner and Wayne County’s Gina Skelton – are in the top 10 in the active high school girls basketball coaches in the country with victories, according to a list put together by Kevin Askeland of MaxPreps.
wtva.com
A local church is packing plates once again for the holidays
TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) - A local church is packing plates once again for the holidays. Harrisburg Baptist church is hosting their 35th annual Christmas feeding. This is the season to give back and they need your help. They are seeking out volunteers to come help them with deliveries. The places...
Jackson Free Press
Activists Warn Against 'World's Largest Pellet Mill' in Mississippi
LUCEDALE, Miss.—At age 82, Coe Alice Sturgis had never attended a public hearing, nor had she taken part in any environmental activism. Last week, though, the lifelong Lucedale resident testified before her community against plans to build a new wood pellet mill not far from her home in George County.
Golf.com
The 5 best golf courses in Mississippi (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Mississippi. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Mississippi. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
mississippifreepress.org
State District Maps ‘Dilute the Voting Strength of Black Mississippians,’ Lawsuit Alleges
A coalition of voting rights organizations is suing the State of Mississippi in federal court over its state legislative district maps, claiming they “illegally dilute the voting strength of Black Mississippians” when electing representatives for the Mississippi House and Senate. “This is the latest chapter in the ongoing...
Regional power supplier nearing critical stage
The Tennessee Valley Authority is sounding the alarm on power consumption for all customers. What began as 30-minute rolling outages advanced to 15 or 20-minute rolling blackouts Saturday morning. The TVA provides power for dozens of municipal, county, and other power providers in several states, including Mississippi. Statewide power outages had decreased Friday, but the number climbed back to nearly 20,000 outages Saturday morning. Oktibbeha County is reporting nearly one-third of its customers without power, approaching 5,100 customers. Not all statewide outages are due to the TVA blackouts.
wcbi.com
One person dies at Christmas Eve gathering in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – A Columbus Christmas Eve party turns violent with one person dead and four other people injured in a shooting. Incoming Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry says two people remain in critical condition and two others are stable. “Police were called to the 90 block...
wtva.com
Water supplier issues important notice to consumers across north Mississippi
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Northeast Mississippi Regional Water Supply has released an important notice to consumers in several cities. The Northeast MS Regional Water Supply will temporarily change the disinfectant it uses in the water treatment process beginning Friday December 23, 2022 from chloramines to free chlorine. This temporary switch is due an issue with the ammonia feed system used at the plant. The temporary change is expected to last for 6 days resuming chloramine chemistry Thursday, December 29th, 2022. Effected water customers of the Northeast MS Regional Water Supply:
WBBJ
Family pleas for help in search for missing woman
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jolynn Redfearn, from Mississippi, has gone missing in West Tennessee. Redfearn is 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds. Her vehicle is an early 2000s model green Chrysler with a brown convertible top. Donna Riley, Redfearn’s aunt, detailed the last time she spoke to her...
WDAM-TV
One dead, four wounded in Mississippi Christmas Eve shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Columbus, Mississippi are investigating a Christmas Eve shooting that left one person dead and four others wounded. It happened before 11 p.m. on Luxapalila Drive, which is near the north side of Propst Park. Incoming Police Chief Joseph Daughtry says officers found a...
WDAM-TV
Mississippi teacher pregnant with quintuplets
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Shawn and Haylee Ladner got married in 2019 and shortly after, decided to start having a family. “I always wanted a big family,” Haylee said. “I always wanted at least four kids.”. Things haven’t been easy, though. After suffering two miscarriages, the couple...
wtva.com
Local restaurant employee gets surprise gift from customers
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A Sonic employee received a surprise gift from customers he serves. Terrance Webb was working at a Sonic in Columbus on Friday afternoon when someone showed up with a card, which contained $720 cash. Summer Shaw Lewis, a Sonic customer who has been served by Webb,...
WTOK-TV
Mississippi United to End Homelessness works to feed those in need
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One homeless outreach organization is working to help those in need this Christmas. The Mississippi United to End Homelessness gave out meals to some families that were re-homed by the agency on Friday. Allen Tisdale with the organization said he hopes the meals bring the families...
wtva.com
Boil water alert issued for more than 1,700 in Lee, Itawamba, Monroe counties
NETTLETON, Miss. (WTVA) — A broken main water line left more than 1,700 water customers in parts of Lee, Itawamba and Monroe counties with little to no water on Christmas. The Cason Water District said it had crews out at 4 a.m. trying to find the leak. That leak...
Trial delayed for grain company ex-CEO accused of stealing millions from farmers, banks, State of Mississippi
A federal trial has been delayed until May for the former leader of a Mississippi grain storage and processing company who is charged with defrauding farmers, banks and the Mississippi Department of Agriculture of tens of millions of dollars. John R. Coleman of Greenwood, Mississippi, is the former CEO of...
wcbi.com
Single-digit temperatures freeze sprinklers in downtown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – This is what happens when the sprinklers keep going in single-digit temperatures. This area is along Main Street in downtown Columbus. The sprinklers were left on overnight and all that water froze. Most drivers took it slow through that area which was a sheet of...
Recap: Mississippi Father Proudly Watches his 8-Year-Old Son 'Harvest' an Impressive 270-pound 'Trophy' Buck
In a recap from deer season, a highlight was when Chandler Pleasant took his 8-year-old son deer hunting so his son could get his first buck. They see over 40 deer on that day, but his son took down a massive 270-pound buck that "nobody had seen" on trail cameras.
This Mississippi hospital ranks in top 10 percent in nation for surgical care. You might be surprised where it is located.
One Mississippi hospital is ranked in the top 10 percent in the nation when to comes to surgical care for patients. King’s Daughters Medical Center in Brookhaven has been recognized as the No. 1 hospital in the state for Patient Safety for Overall Surgical Care and General Surgery. The CareChex ranking — based on a comprehensive quality scoring system comparing inpatient quality performance across general, acute and non-federal U.S. hospitals — also ranked KDMC in the top 10 percent in the nation.
Mississippi Skies: Thawing to begin today
Parts of Mississippi that haven’t been above freezing for several days will begin to thaw today, kicking off a stretch that will have spring-like weather by the end of the week, including the possibility of storms. Christmas Day will be beautiful for much of the state. The increased temperatures...
