Eva Dell Lunsford
Eva Dell Lunsford, 79, of Orange, Texas, passed away on December 22, 2022, at her home in Orange, Texas. Born in “Fergie Hill” outside of Hemphill, Texas, on December 3, 1943, Eva was the daughter of Willie Samuel Ferguson and Nettie Irene Rogers Ferguson. As the second oldest of 9 children, she was like a parent to her youngest siblings. Passionate about education, Eva was single-minded in her pursuit of the highest grades possible and her goal to attend nursing school in Beaumont. Her hard work paid off, and Eva graduated Valedictorian of her high school and her college where she co-edited the yearbook and developed lifelong friendships.
Mary Estelle Fisette
Mary Estelle Fisette, 88, of Bridge City, passed away on December 24, 2022, in Port Arthur, Texas. Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, December 28, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Officiating will be Reverend Jack Comer. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange. Visitation will...
Marlin Leon Ballard
Marlin Leon Ballard, 79, of Orange, went to be with his lord and savior on December 17, 2022. Born in Orange, Texas on May 10, 1943, he was the son of Horace and Dathel Ballard. Marlin retired from Bayer and moved to Toledo Bend Lake, where he loved to hunt, fish and watch the beautiful sunset. He had a green thumb and enjoyed growing vegetables and fruit trees. Marlin made sure to share everything he grew. He enjoyed a good game of dominos and loved playing cards with his friends and family. Marlin was a wonderful man and will be deeply missed.
Bertha Mae Thomas
Bertha Mae Thomas, 89, of Orange, passed away on December 22, 2022, peacefully at home surrounded by family. A private graveside service will be held at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery. Pallbearers will be T.J. Gunter, Clay Thomas, Chad Gilbeaux, Charlie Thomas, and Reece Thomas. Born in Opelousas, Louisiana, on December...
Truck Fire In Orange
A man was driving his pickup truck east on Lutcher Drive near 23rd St when he began to see and smell smoke coming from the back of the truck. He pulled over at the Valero and jumped out before it became engulfed. He told people at the scene he had...
Missing prisoner discovered within the Stiles Unit’s perimeter fence — TDJC
After a routine count at the Stiles Unit in Beaumont, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice investigators found an inmate who had gone missing. Officials reported missing 42-year-old Zachary Myrick on Tuesday morning. He was later discovered, according to TDCJ, inside the surrounding fence. It was unclear at first if...
42-Year-Old Texas Man Was Found Inside the Fence of Stiles Unit in Beaumont
Here’s who to contact if you see a pet left out in the cold
BEAUMONT, Texas — Temperatures in Southeast Texas will turn dangerously low this week as an arctic blast moves through the region starting on Thursday afternoon. The freezing cold temperatures are a good reminder for pet owners to bring pets inside and to be on the lookout for pets left outside by others.
Major problems with the Deep East Texas Electric Co-Op grid
Major problems were occurring overnight in the Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative grid as customers reported brief and sometimes lengthy outages throughout Thursday night and into Friday morning. A statement on the DETEC Facebook page said that the power provider was dealing with problems from wind gusts, and also a...
Man receives severe burns in Christmas Eve house fire
A man is undergoing treatment for burns he received in a Christmas Eve house fire. It happened at about 8:30 on Highway 96 near Buna. Jasper County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said that both the Buna and Evadale Fire Departments responded to the scene, and firefighters suspect the cause was a homemade water heater.
Two car crash at the intersection of US Highways 190 and 96
One person was injured in a two vehicle auto accident that occurred on Sunday evening at the intersection of US Highways 190 and 96 here in Jasper. Police and other emergency crews were dispatched to the location shortly after 6:00, when it was reported that the crash involving a 2008 Ford Crown Victoria and a late model Chevrolet SUV had occurred.
Man Falls From Tree
Monday afternoon a man in West Orange fell out of a tree he was attempting to cut and was air lifted to the hospital in critical condition. First responders believe he was 20+ feet in the air when he fell from a tree at a home in the 2800 block of Stevenson Street.
Man Shot In Orange
Orange Police were called to a home in the 2300 block of Pacific St. Tuesday evening around 5:30pm with the report of a man being shot. Police found one man, 30 year old Rodrick Williams of Orange, shot in the leg but they found multiple shell casings on the street. The victim said he was in the front yard when he was shot. Witnesses said it was someone in a maroon SUV.
Disturbance at home in Orange leaves man shot multiple times early Thursday morning
ORANGE, Texas — Police in Orange are investigating after a man was shot multiple times at a home on the west side of the city early Thursday. Officers were sent to a home in the 3700 block of Hemlock Ln just before 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning to deal with a disturbance according to a news release from the Orange Police Department.
15-year-old, 14-year-old dead after vehicle crashes into RV early Sunday morning near Vidor
VIDOR, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating after an early Sunday morning wreck claimed the lives of two teenage boys from Vidor. The deadly wreck happened shortly before 2 a.m. A 2012 Dodge Journey was driving north on Concord Street just south of Vidor, when the driver lost control and traveled off the roadway, Lt. Chuck Havard told 12News.
Multiple vehicle crash in Lake Charles leaves one man dead
Lake Charles – On December 22, 2022, shortly after 5:15 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a serious injury crash involving three vehicles on the I-210 Bridge in Calcasieu Parish. The crash claimed the life of 32-year-old Michael Lee Soileau Jr. of Vinton. The initial...
Grand Jury meets and hands down indictments
The Jasper County Grand Jury met on Tuesday and after hearing evidence as submitted by District Attorney Anne Pickle and her staff, handed down indictments charging individuals with various crimes. Jimmy Earl Lewis, Jr., 36, of Bronson was charged with four counts of Theft of Property and three counts of...
Beaumont Police asking for help identifying suspect accused of threatening clerk during aggravated robbery
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are asking for help identifying a suspect accused of threatening a clerk during an aggravated robbery. It happened December 11, 2022 at the Shop N Save located at 2675 South 4th Street shortly after 9 p.m. The suspect is accused of using a firearm to threaten a store clerk during the robbery, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.
Crime Stoppers names this week’s Featured Felons
The persons in the attached photo were named as this week’s Featured Felons by the Multi-County Crime Stoppers organization, which serves Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto counties. All persons had active warrants as of Dec. 16, 2022. If you see one of the persons pictured, do not attempt to...
