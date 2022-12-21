Eva Dell Lunsford, 79, of Orange, Texas, passed away on December 22, 2022, at her home in Orange, Texas. Born in “Fergie Hill” outside of Hemphill, Texas, on December 3, 1943, Eva was the daughter of Willie Samuel Ferguson and Nettie Irene Rogers Ferguson. As the second oldest of 9 children, she was like a parent to her youngest siblings. Passionate about education, Eva was single-minded in her pursuit of the highest grades possible and her goal to attend nursing school in Beaumont. Her hard work paid off, and Eva graduated Valedictorian of her high school and her college where she co-edited the yearbook and developed lifelong friendships.

ORANGE, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO