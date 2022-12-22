Read full article on original website
Related
Black-ish star Marsai Martin undergoes surgery to remove large ovarian cyst
Marsai Martin is getting candid about her recent health struggles in order to help others. The Black-ish alum recently revealed on social media that she is recovering after having an ovarian cyst removed, reflecting on her yearslong journey to surgery. "If you missed my live, long story short, I had...
Violet Affleck twins with mom Jennifer Garner during rare public appearance
Violet Affleck celebrated her 17th birthday by having dinner at one very special place: 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Alongside mom, Jennifer Garner, the birthday girl -- whose dad is Ben Affleck and currently married to Jennifer Lopez -- stepped out for a mother-daughter date at the White House State Dinner on Dec. 1.
Women's Health
The Sweetest Photos of Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's youngest child has a big name to live up to—known to her family as Lili, her name Lilibet Diana is an homage to both her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth and her grandmother Diana, Princess of Wales—but this low-key little girl doesn't seem to be letting the pressure get to her. She's already mastered the art of looking adorable on camera. Here are some of the sweetest photos we've seen of her as proof.
Palace Claims ‘Harry & Meghan’ Show Includes a Direct Lie
A senior official source at Buckingham Palace has directly refuted a statement made at the outset of the new Netflix show Harry & Meghan suggesting that the royal family was invited to comment on the show. Given that Harry and Meghan’s company Archewell is a co-producer of the show, with a prominent credit at the end, this will be perceived as a direct attack on the couple’s credibility. In the opening credits of the first episode of Harry & Meghan, which dropped Thursday, a statement appeared on screen saying: “Members of the Royal Family declined to comment on the content within this series.” However, a senior source at the palace said that neither Buckingham Palace, nor Kensington Palace nor any members of the royal family were “approached for comment on the content of the series.” Asked to clarify that the statement published by Netflix at the outset of the show was misleading, the source said that was “correct,” reiterating that the palace was “not aware” of any request for comment.
Prince Harry Now Shows ‘Feelings of Physical and Emotional Power’ Says Body Language Expert: ‘The Haunted Gaze Has Gone’
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended the Ripple of Hope Awards ceremony. A body language expert says Prince Harry now shows 'feelings of physical and emotional power.'
TODAY.com
Katherine Schwarzenegger and her two daughters rock the ‘coastal grandma’ look together
Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt and the two daughters she shares with husband Chris Pratt made a family fashion statement on Instagram. In a post she shared Dec. 22, the author established herself as a “cool mom” by showing off the clothes she coordinated with 2-year-old Lyla and 7-month-old Eloise.
Washington Examiner
Meghan and Harry downgrade to Real Housewives of Suburban California in new Netflix reality show
England was first united in 886 A.D. under Alfred the Great, the 32nd great-grandfather of Queen Elizabeth II. Since then, Alfred's successors have turned his kingdom into an effective empire. The current monarch is not just the king of the United Kingdom, the head of the Commonwealth, and the supreme governor of the Church of England, but also the head of a 1,136-year-old family business.
Pete Davidson OFFICIALLY returns to Instagram in a surprising way
Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson, 29, has made his grand return to Instagram, after having largely been off the social media platform since 2018—aside from a week-long stint occurring in February 2022. This time, however, he's not alone. The former SNL star created a joint account with former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning.
Khloe Kardashian turns heads at 2022 People's Choice Awards
The Kardashian-Jenners officially cemented their status as red carpet royalty at the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6. Winning The Reality Show of 2022 for their Hulu series The Kardashians. While in attendance, Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner showed off their unique styles with some of their most fashionable outfits to date at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.
Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper revealed why Hailey Bieber picked her podcast to tell all
Alex Cooper has a very short criteria when it comes to inviting guests onto her podcast, . "All I ask is people just be vulnerable and honest," the 28-year-old told a news publication ahead of the second season premiere of her wildly popular Spotify show, which in addition to the raunchy relationship talk listeners expect features candid sit-downs with the likes of Rachel Bilson, Miley Cyrus and -- in what was cheered as her most revealing interview to date -- Hailey Bieber.
Dream Kardashian, 6, Smiles As She Snuggles Aunt Khloe At Holiday Road With True, 4
It’s almost Christmas, and Khloe Kardashian and her daughter True and niece Dream were all getting into the holiday spirit during a trip to Los Angeles’ Holiday Road on Thursday, December 22. The Good American founder shared tons of adorable photos and videos from their outing on her Instagram Story. Dream, 6, cozied up to her Aunt Khloe, 38, as True, 4, gave her mom a big hug, clearly in the holiday spirit.
SARAH VINE: Forget the Fab Four... we've now got the Magnificent Seven!
SARAH VINE: If I'm honest, it was a relief not to see Harry's scowling face and Meghan's pained smile. And besides, who needs the Fab Four when you can have the Magnificent Seven.
Kendall and Kylie Jenner poke fun at Kathy Hilton's RHOBH tequila drama in epic TikTok
Reality TV royalty just recreated one of the biggest reality TV moments of the year. Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner recreated the infamous Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 moment when Lisa Rinna ordered Kendall's 818 Tequila over Kathy Hilton's brand Casa Del Sol—which ultimately led to their ongoing feud—in a Dec. 11 TikTok.
Pregnant Hilary Swank shows off baby bump in Christmas pic with her fur babies
As Hilary Swank awaits the arrival of her twins with husband Philip Schneider, the actress did some holiday decorating with her other babies, the furry kind. Taking to Instagram on Dec. 17, Hilary shared a festive photo of herself putting the finishing touches on her Christmas tree in her Colorado home as two of her four beloved rescue dogs lay beside her.
Céline Dion revealed she has been diagnosed with rare neurological disorder
Céline Dion is prioritizing her health after a recent diagnosis. In a video message to fans on Dec. 8, the superstar singer, 54, shared that she has stiff-person syndrome, a "very rare" neurological disorder that can cause muscle spasms. "As you know, I've always been an open book," Dion began her Instagram video. "I wasn't ready to say anything before, but I'm ready now. I've been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it's been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I've been going through."
The Solution to ‘Glass Onion’s Mystery Is Hidden In its Opening Sequence
The following post contains SPOILERS for Glass Onion. A good murder mystery can be watched twice: Once to be surprised, and once to see how the movie surprised you. There are clues you missed, red herrings that tricked you, and plot threads you didn’t fully understand until the final solution was revealed. In the case of Glass Onion, it’s only on second viewing that you realize that Rian Johnson essentially spoiled his big structural twist within the movie’s first minutes.
Ryan Reynolds gushes over Blake Lively and daughters during People's Choice Awards speech
Ryan Reynolds was honored with the People's Icon Award at the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6, officially joining the illustrious company of past recipients Halle Berry, Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Aniston, and Melissa McCarthy. Naturally, the notoriously quick-witted actor had the most hilarious yet heartfelt acceptance speech when he took the stage to at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.
American Pie's Jennifer Coolidge sets record straight on sleeping with '200 Men'
One time in an interview, Jennifer Coolidges tried her hand at using hyperbole, claiming she slept with scores of men after playing Stifler's mom in 1999's American Pie. "I did say that jokingly," the actress said in a conversation with Ariana Grande for Entertainment Weekly, "and, God, you really can't make jokes in our town, because I did make the terrible mistake of saying, ‘Thank God for that movie, I got to sleep with 200 men,' or whatever. And look, I would love to say that was true, but I mean, that was sort of an exaggeration."
The Holiday director Nancy Meyers sets record straight on rumored sequel
Nancy Meyers, who wrote and directed the 2006 film The Holiday, reacts to rumors that Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet and more were returning for a sequel. After reports circulated that the cast from the beloved 2006 Christmas movie was reuniting to film a sequel, its writer/director is officially setting the record straight.
Popculture
'I Wanna Dance With Somebody': Critics Reviews Are In for the Whitney Houston Biopic
Whitney Houston's first authorized biopic, I Wanna Dance With Somebody, is finally here. 10 years in the making, the film promises to take a deep look into the icon's carefully crafted career and image, and the ups and downs of her personal life, including her marriage to Bobby Brown and her brief romance with her longtime friend, Robyn Crawford. The reviews are finally in for the Kasi Lemmons from an Anthony McCarten screenplay, Houston's manager/sister-in-law Oat Houston, and longtime mentor Clive Davis, spearheaded the film.
Floor8
New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
It's hard to keep up with ALL the trends, but that's typically what catch-ups with your girlfriends are for! You can always count on your in-the-know posse to provide the scoop on all subjects that you care about. But what about the time in between girl gatherings? Well, that is where Floor8 comes in. We sift through all of the social noise so you don't have to, providing you with the quick-hitting trends across TV/movies, music, celebrities, lifestyle and more! Think of Floor8 as an extension of your informed clique!https://www.floor8.com/
Comments / 0