ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

'Dehumanizing': Actress' arrest highlights abuse, torture in Iranian prisons

By Somayeh Malekian
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eW9QJ_0jqkxVgE00

Actress Taraneh Alidoosti was arrested over the weekend by the Iranian regime for supporting the ongoing protests , becoming the most prominent person in the country to be targeted.

Alidoosti, who starred in the 2016 film "The Salesman," which won an Academy Award for best foreign language film, had posted a photo of herself without a headscarf to her 8 million Instagram followers. She also held a sign with the revolutionary slogan: "Woman, life freedom."

"Every international organization who is watching this bloodshed and not taking action is a disgrace to humanity," she posted on social media, denouncing the execution of protesters in prison.

The protests began after a 22-year-old woman was detained by the country's morality police for not wearing a headscarf in public. She later died in prison.

Alidoosti's first request was to allow her family to send her medication to prison. That request, observers say, highlights an underreported aspect of the anti-regime protests and the crackdown: the conditions of those arrested in Iranian jails.

"The regime knew that her arrest could track huge international attention. It is why they did not arrest her sooner," Masoud Kazemi, an Istanbul-based Iranian journalist who has been incarcerated in Islamic Republic prisons, told ABC News. "The first and only thing Alidoosti requested was her medication; it drags our attention into prisoners’ situation and to what happens inside prisons."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mCCRX_0jqkxVgE00
Taraneh Alidoosti/Instagram - PHOTO: In this photo posted to Instagram, Taraneh Alidoosti is shown holding a sign that reads Woman Life Freedom in support of the protests in Iran.
MORE: Iran accused of stealing bodies of slain protesters as families rush to reclaim loved ones

Denial of medical care

There are believed to be at least 15,000 people in Iranian prisons on charges related to the protests. The denial of medical care has become a common complaint of prisoners' families, who have posted on social media and talked to various news outlets.

Elham Modaressi, a 32-year-old painter in Karaj, is currently in jail for allegedly taking part in the demonstrations. She has PSC, a genetic liver condition that requires special medical care. Her family is concerned about her situation.

"My sister is under severe risk in Kachouei prison," Nahid Modaressi, Elham’s sister, told ABC News. "Elham needs immediate hospitalization or her liver gets severely damaged. Her life is in danger."

Elham was arrested on Nov. 2 in a security forces raid on her flat where she lives with her ailing mother and brother.

Authorities may restrict prisoners' access to medical care at any time, according to Kazemi.

"As long as they know you won’t die in prison, they decline medical care to force you to cooperate," Kazemi said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=461ZND_0jqkxVgE00
Nahid Modaressi - PHOTO: Elham Modaressi, 32, was arrested on charges related to the current protests in Iran. Her family says she is being tortured to force her to confess she was "leading" the protests, but she denies the accusations.
MORE: Iran executes 2nd man amid protests

Amnesty International has previously condemned the denial of medical care in Iranian prisons, but the sheer influx of protesters in the prison system has thrown the issue into sharper focus, with families expressing widespread concern.

"Medical care denial is a passive torture many times accompanied by different forms of physical and psychological tortures," Shahla, an Iranian activist and protester who did not want to be identified for security reasons, told ABC News. "Tortures reported by prisoners vary from beating and keeping prisoners in extremely cold temperature to humiliation, solitary confinement and incarceration in psychiatric wards."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14n8sz_0jqkxVgE00
AP, FILE - PHOTO: FILE - People block an intersection during a protest to mark 40 days since the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, whose tragedy sparked Iran's biggest antigovernment movement in over a decade, in Tehran, Iran, Oct. 26, 2022.

Physical and psychological torture

According to Nahid Modarresi, her sister has been tortured in an attempt to make her accept the charges, which include "leading riots."

"My sister is innocent and is being humiliated, beaten and not being sent to the hospital and is told nothing changes unless she confesses to something she hasn’t done," she said.

Humiliation happens in different ways, according to Shahla.

"Security officials had made some prisoners stand barefoot on frozen waters in the police station’s yard while being insulted and beaten the whole night," she said. "Or we repeatedly hear the guards ask prisoners to dance for them in the middle of an interrogation."

Psychological tortures, she added, can take "dangerous and life-threatening turns."

Among the reported methods used to demoralize prisoners at the notorious Evin prison, where Alidoosti is being held, is to transfer them from regular prison blocks to the Amin Abad psychiatric ward where they are subjected to "the same treatment as the severely mentally ill."

"Once a prisoner is sent to a psychiatric ward, no one knows what kind of medication they are forced to receive. They may get chained to the bed and receive injections that mess up with their minds," Kazemi said.

Melika Qaragozlu, a 22-year-old journalism student, was arrested on July 13 after she posted a photo of herself without a hijab. After months in jail, she was sent to Amin Abad on Nov. 16, her lawyer, Mohammad Ali Kamfirouzi, said in a tweet . Qaragozlu was released on bail Tuesday but Ali Kamfirouzi has now himself been arrested, reportedly for his role in trying to represent incarcerated protesters.

"What is happening in Iranian jails is 'dehumanizing' prisoners and they use all tools you might think to 'break' you," Kazemi said.

Comments / 2

Related
New York Post

Video shows Iranian woman admit stabbing hookup as revenge for Qassem Soleimani

Chilling new footage shows the moment an Iranian-born college student calmly admits to stabbing a man she met on a dating app as revenge for the US killing of a top military commander from her home country in 2020. Police body camera footage shows Nika Nikoubin, 22, confessing that she stabbed her Plenty of Fish date in the neck as they had sex in a Las Vegas-area hotel room in March because she wanted to “spill American blood.” “We were drinking a little bit and then — I guess we started to get into it and then I stabbed him,” Nikoubin says in the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Daily Mail

Iranian student faces death penalty after giving away 'chocolates and hugs' during protests - as he is found guilty of 'waging war against God'

An Iranian man who handed out hugs and free chocolate to anti-regime protesters is facing the death penalty after being found guilty of 'waging war against God'. Mohammed Nasiri, 21, was arrested in the city of Qazvin, to the west of Tehran, last month while giving support and snacks to demonstrators along with three others.
The Independent

Danish TV presenter ‘detained by Qatari Police for filming Iranians under attack from pro-government mob’

A Danish reporter covering the World Cup in Qatar said he was detained by police after filming Iranians allegedly being attacked by supporters of the country’s regime.Rasmus Tantholdt, of Danish network TV2, was attending Iran’s final group game against the US on Tuesday when he filmed Iranian fans clashing over the ongoing women’s rights protests in the country at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha.Some football fans who showed up in T-shirts with “Women, Life, Freedom” written on them as a message for support for the ongoing protests, were allegedly beaten up by a group of men after Iran lost...
New York Post

1,200 Iranian students poisoned ahead of mass protests

A group of 1,200 university students in Iran were struck down by food poisoning the night before a wave of anti-regime protests were set to be held throughout the country. Students at Kharazmi and Ark universities experienced vomiting, severe body aches and hallucinations, the national student union claimed Thursday. At least four other universities reported similar outbreaks. Uninfected students are reportedly boycotting the cafeterias in response. While officials are citing water-borne bacteria as the cause of the troubling symptoms, the student union posited that the population was intentionally poisoned. “Our past experiences of similar incidents at the Isfahan university negates the authorities’ reason for...
PopCrush

Ex-CIA Agent Reveals Unsettling Truth About Area 51 on His Deathbed

From his deathbed, a former CIA agent revealed the unsettling alleged truth about Area 51, claiming to have experienced real aliens during his time working for the organization. The anonymous 77-year-old ex-CIA agent, who goes by the nickname "Kewper," worked for the CIA from 1957 to 1960. In an interview...
The Week

7 so-called vices banned by Iran's morality police

Iran's morality police are at the center of ongoing protests raging throughout the country after the suspicious death of a young woman in their custody in September. In a potential "concession to the protest movement," a senior Iranian official allegedly claimed in early December that the country has "abolished" its morality police force, The New York Times writes, though there are conflicting reports suggesting in fact that "no official of the Islamic Republic of Iran has said that the Guidance Patrol has been shut." Regardless, many are skeptical and said, even if true, the government's move was "too little, too late." The morality...
americanmilitarynews.com

A young woman beaten, shot dead, and was forced to make a confession that she was a “military informant,” according to a video circulating on social media

A video clip on social media showed a young woman who was beaten, forced to confess to being a “military informant,” and later shot dead on a pavement spread. The video clip is only more than 3 minutes long and does not include the exact location of the incident but those shared the video clip wrote that the incident took place in Tamu and was done by Tamu PDF (People Defense Forces) No.4 Battalion.
Vice

Student Arrested for Insulting First Lady on Twitter Is Freed From Prison

A student arrested for allegedly insulting Nigeria’s first lady in a tweet has been released from custody, days after activists threatened nationwide protests. Aminu Adamu Muhammed was detained for nearly a month after reportedly tweeting in June that Aisha Buhari had gotten “fatter by eating the masses’ money.” According to Amnesty International, Aminu was tortured after he was picked up on the campus of the Federal University Dutse in the northern state of Jigawa. In a statement, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) also claimed that the student had been “brutalised, beaten, maltreated and humiliated by the Police on the orders of Aisha Buhari.”
americanmilitarynews.com

US air marshals prepared to ‘mutiny’ against Biden plan to leave 99% flights unguarded

Dozens of U.S. Air Marshals are prepared to defy the Biden administration’s latest border security plan, which entails leaving about 99 percent of commercial flights unprotected to instead back up overwhelmed U.S. Border Patrol agents. A career air marshal said plans to defy the Biden administration’s orders are approaching a “mutiny” by federal agents.
WASHINGTON STATE
HOLAUSA

Royal family to move to US in 2023: Report

Prince Joachim and Princess Marie of Denmark are reportedly moving to the United States next year. B.T. reported on Nov. 29 that Queen Margrethe II ’s youngest son, 53, has landed a new job in the “defense industry” in Washington, D.C. RELATED: Crown Prince supports mother’s...
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

Former Fox News Regular Arrested for Extorting Her Mom

Cathy Areu, a former Fox News regular dubbed the “Liberal Sherpa,” was arrested in Miami on Friday for allegedly kidnapping and financially extorting her mother. Investigators allege she stole more than $224,000 from her elderly mother, including proceeds from her reverse mortgage, and opened credit cards in her name. A warrant for her arrest went out in June, but authorities believe she had been evading arrest, even sneaking off to Mexico, according to a Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office press release. She’s also accused of involuntarily placing her mother in an assisted living facility “in an attempt to gain control over her mother’s financial assets,” according to the press release. Areu was a regular unpaid guest on Fox News; a bio still up on the network’s site says she provides “liberal analysis” and hosts the podcast “Liberal Sherpa.” She sued the network in 2020 over harassment claims, which a judge later dismissed.Read it at Miami Herald
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

Moment China official left speechless after he’s questioned over Covid lockdown protests

A Chinese official was silent after he was asked whether the country was planning to put an end to its zero-Covid policy recent anti-lockdown protests.Rare mass protests have broken out across China over the strict rules.Foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian was left speechless after a reporter asked if China would be reconsidering the policy in light of the demonstrations.Mr Zhao then quietly asked if the question could be repeated.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Bouquet-holding protester dragged away at anti-lockdown rally in ChinaUK Foreign Office minister summons Chinese ambassador over BBC journalist arrestBouquet-holding protester dragged away at anti-lockdown rally in China
The Jewish Press

Blinken Warns Jewish State Not to Allow Prayer

Secretary of State Blinken delivered an address at the annual event for the anti-Israel group, J Street. Secretary of State Blinken took an opening shot at the incoming conservative Israeli government, warning that “We expect the new Israeli Government to continue to work with us to advance our shared values, just as we have previous governments. We’ll continue to express our support for core democratic principles, including respect for the rights of the LGBT community”.
ABC News

ABC News

954K+
Followers
201K+
Post
553M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy