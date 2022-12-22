ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bivouac Ciderworks to Introduce New Adventure Lodge

By Jeannine Boisse
What Now San Diego
 4 days ago

Bivouac Ciderworks is preparing to build out and introduce new components of their craft cider brand in North Park . Eater reports the company has taken over the neighboring dance studio to revamp the space into the Bivouac Adventure Lodge .

Led by Co-Founder Lara Worm , Bivouac debuted in 2018 to serve naturally gluten free, handcrafted ciders. Their taproom serves a rotating list of blends like the San Diego Jam Mixed Berry cider and Albright Pear, along with seasonal favorites like Cat’s Paw Pumpkin Spice Cider, cider-infused cocktails, and local beer and wine.

The Bivouac Adventure Lodge will move into the 5,733-square-foot space next door to the original taproom and will be host to a soon-to-launch member’s only tasting club plus a retail shop. The additional space allows Bivouac’s brewing team to enhance their production of experimental and seasonal flavors and build on their adventure-seeking theme with a store focused on outdoor items and popular food items like charcuterie.

Bivouac Ciderworks will continue operations in their taproom separate from the Adventure Lodge, which is expected to open in Fall 2023 . Follow their Instagram for updates and seasonal releases by Bivouac.

Photo: LoopNet


What Now San Diego

