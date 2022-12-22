Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Local ‘23 DL William ‘Woo’ Spencer Includes Louisville in Top Schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Even on Christmas Day, recruiting doesn’t stop for the Louisville football program. Class of 2023 defensive lineman William “Woo” Spencer, who plays just across the river from Louisville at New Albany (Ind.) Senior, announced his list of top four schools on Wednesday with the Cardinals still in the running. Kentucky, Michigan State and Mississippi State also made the cut.
Who's In, Who's Out and Who's Back for Louisville Football in 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Ever since the 2022 season ended for the Louisville football program, it has been a whirlwind of roster upheaval. Between players declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft, transfers coming in and out, as well as new recruits joining the fold, at times it has been hard to track which scholarship players are joining, leaving and staying for another year.
WLKY.com
Gabe Sisk returns to Ballard for senior season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gabe Sisk is back at Ballard. The senior guard originally intended to use his final year of high school eligibility at a California prep school, but decided to return home to rejoin the Bruins. "Feels great to be back with my family and friends," Sisk said....
Louisville bb recruiting: 2025 4-Star needs ACC scholarship
Head Basketball Coach Kenny Payne needs to take a page out of Head Football Coach Jeff Brohm’s playbook in regards to his area of expertise in the recruiting department. Coach Brohm, during his time at Purdue, was known for his excellence in recruiting talent within the state and surrounding states.
wdrb.com
BOZICH | My AP college basketball weekly ballot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Ballots for the Associated Press college basketball Top 25 poll are typically due on Monday mornings at 10 a.m. EST. There is no reason to wait. With the holiday break here, all results are in. All of the upsets — losses by Virginia, Duke, Mississippi State, Arizona State and Illinois — have been filed.
Florida WR William Fowles can be a 'spectacular player' for Louisville
University of Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm so far has added two high school wide receivers and two transfers at that position in the Class of 2023. Brohm said there could be more coming to join up with the guys already in that wide receiver room. "We do want to...
Golf.com
The 5 best golf courses in Kentucky (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Kentucky. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Kentucky. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
WKYT 27
Over 41,000 Kentucky homes without power according to Governor Beshear
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - 41,000 Kentucky homes are without power, according to Governor Beshear. Most of downtown Lexington is without power. We are also aware of an outage in Richmond. We cannot confirm that the outages are weather-related at this time. This story is developing.
Beshear: Three Kentuckians dead due to arctic blast
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As of Friday morning, Gov. Andy Beshear says three Kentuckians have died due to the arctic blast. He said one person died in a car accident in western Kentucky, one person died from a car accident at an unknown location in Kentucky and one person died from exposure to the cold in Louisville. No other details were available.
WLKY.com
16,000 Meals delivered to Louisville, southern Indiana families in need by 'Boxes of Love'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 1,6o0 families across Louisville and southern Indiana will be receiving a Christmas dinner this holiday season via Boxes of Love. The Greater Louisville Labor Union partnered with several other community organizations to collect, bag and box thousands of packages filled with food. "This is...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
Photo byPhoto by Alex Munsell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky and you are looking to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
Wave 3
Body found in Bashford Manor neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The body was found in the Bashford Manor neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. Louisville Metro police officers responded to a report in the 200 block of Trafalgar Square around 4 p.m., according to LMPD. Officers arrived and found the body with no signs of physical trauma. LMPD...
Yahoo Sports
Live updates: More than 150 car crashes as a result of slick, icy roads in Louisville
Bundle up, Louisville. A frigid Thursday night is set to lead to a dangerously cold weekend. Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency Wednesday in anticipation of plummeting temperatures expected in Kentucky and throughout the region heading into the holiday weekend — and amid a series of days that are among the busiest in the country on the roadways.
WLKY.com
LMPD: Woman killed in crash near University of Louisville campus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman has been killed in a crash near the University of Louisville's campus, according to Louisville Metro Police. It happened early Monday morning, around 2:30 a.m., at the intersection of Floyd Street and Byrne Avenue. That's where Lynn Stadium is located. Police say a driver...
wdrb.com
$1 million Mega Million ticket sold in Louisville on Tuesday night
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Mega Millions ticket sold in Louisville for last night's drawing is worth $1 million. In a release, the Kentucky Lottery said the winning Mega Millions numbers from Tuesday's drawing are: 3-4-33-36-52 with a Mega Ball of 17. The ticket sold in Louisville matches all five white ball numbers but not the Mega Ball, so the ticket wins the game's second prize of $1 million.
leoweekly.com
They Were Arrested While Homeless. They Died In Louisville’s Jail.
When people die in the custody of Louisville’s jail, the city eventually tells the public a few things: A name, an age, a sex, what charges the person was held on and, sometimes, a manner of death. Between Nov. 29, 2021 and Oct. 3, 2022, the span of less...
fox56news.com
Anders Nelson leaving UK volleyball staff for Vanderbilt
Anders Nelson leaving UK volleyball staff for Vanderbilt. Dec. 23: Self-care, Dunkin Donuts, and Australia …. Here are five things you need to know before you go to bed on Dec. 23, 2022. Madison County women want say in alcohol sales. Women haven't had a say in the status of...
WLKY.com
'Please stay home': Beshear says at least 3 Kentuckians dead from winter storm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The snow may be over, but the dangerous conditions linger. Snow covered roads across Kentucky last night and the extremely frigid temperatures are keeping it there. The wild wind chills are also making it dangerous for anyone to be outside, with frostbite possible after just 15 minutes.
Kentucky’s Biggest Snow Ever Was Recorded in the 1990s-Do You Remember It?
Are you dreaming of White Christmas in Kentucky? Does anyone even remember when the last true White Christmas happened in the Tri-State? Here's what we know. When I think of a White Christmas I think of all our homes and streets covered in winter white snow. I think of barely being able to see the street lights and sitting inside watching giant magical snowflakes fall as they glisten in beams of light.
Comments / 1