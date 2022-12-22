ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, MS

darkhorsepressnow.com

One dead, four injured in Columbus Christmas Eve shooting

One person is dead and four are wounded after a Christmas Eve shooting in Columbus. Chief Joe Daughtry told WCBI that police were called to the 90 block of Luxapilila Drive around 10:40 p.m. after an argument started at a Christmas Eve party. Two men, ages 22 and 48, pulled out weapons and began shooting, police said. The 48-year-old was killed. Other people inside the home were also shot.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

One person dies at Christmas Eve gathering in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – A Columbus Christmas Eve party turns violent with one person dead and four other people injured in a shooting. Incoming Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry says two people remain in critical condition and two others are stable. “Police were called to the 90 block...
COLUMBUS, MS
WDAM-TV

One dead, four wounded in Mississippi Christmas Eve shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Columbus, Mississippi are investigating a Christmas Eve shooting that left one person dead and four others wounded. It happened before 11 p.m. on Luxapalila Drive, which is near the north side of Propst Park. Incoming Police Chief Joseph Daughtry says officers found a...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Suspect wanted for road rage incident in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Columbus Police are trying to find the person who attacked and stole from another motorist. According to Police, 33-year-old Dimario Barry was involved in a traffic accident on Dec. 15 in the 1700 block of 7th Avenue North. Police claim he got out of his vehicle...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Noxubee County deputies arrest wanted man west of Brooksville

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Noxubee County deputies capture a wanted man. Clint Earvin Sr. was arrested Wednesday evening west of Brooksville. Noxubee County Sheriff Tommy Roby said Earvin was wanted on two counts of grand larceny. The Mississippi Department of Corrections and Brooksville police were also searching for...
NOXUBEE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Local restaurant employee gets surprise gift from customers

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A Sonic employee received a surprise gift from customers he serves. Terrance Webb was working at a Sonic in Columbus on Friday afternoon when someone showed up with a card, which contained $720 cash. Summer Shaw Lewis, a Sonic customer who has been served by Webb,...
COLUMBUS, MS
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Man Who Died After Officer-Involved Shooting Committed Suicide, Autopsy Finds

A man who was shot by police in Tuscaloosa last spring committed suicide before they opened fire, according to an autopsy report released 20 months after his death. The Thread has previously reported extensively on the death of Roderick Inge, who was shot in the woods behind the Los Tarascos Mexican restaurant on Skyland Boulevard on the night of April 15th, 2021.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wtva.com

Family receives special gift from Starkville Police

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The Starkville Police Department held its annual Shop with a Cop on Wednesday. Bettye Logan received a phone call to be at Walmart, not knowing what was going to happen. As she arrived, she was greeted by officers and learned her two children would receive $500...
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Bond set for suspect in fatal shooting in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond has been set for the man charged in a Tuesday night fatal shooting in Lowndes County. Bobby Childs, 21, is charged with murder for the shooting death of Julius L. Wilson, 55. Childs’ bond is set at $500,000. Childs turned himself in Wednesday...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus firefighters respond to early morning house fire

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus firefighters battle the brutal cold and an early morning house fire. The fire happened in the 1300 block of 5th Street South. Fire Chief Duane Hughes said someone does live at the home but they were not there at the time of the fire.
COLUMBUS, MS
WTOK-TV

Brown Family Light Show

PORTERVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - When you turn off Hwy 45 onto Brown Road, you’d never suspect that less than half a mile down the road a family has been building a Christmas light show of epic proportions for over 50 years. “Our brother James. He started it. He used...
PORTERVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Former Starkville city employee charged with misusing city’s gas card

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Starkville city employee is accused of helping himself to some extra gasoline at the city’s expense. Marcus Smith was charged with felony embezzlement, meaning the amount was over $1,000. He worked in the sanitation department. Mayor Lynn Spruill said some irregularities were...
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Local firefighters fighting through the cold

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Temperatures will drop to single digits on Thursday night and while some people are in their warm homes, some local firefighters may not be as lucky. And while some might think that firemen have tons of gear to keep them warm, there is so much more that goes into doing their jobs during the winter months.
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo Lee Humane Society very close to reaching Christmas goal

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Lee Humane Society (TLHS) is coming close to its holiday adoption goal. The TLHS launched its campaign “Home for the Holidays” at the beginning of the month. The facility began the month with the goal to get 20 of its large dogs...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Single-digit temperatures freeze sprinklers in downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – This is what happens when the sprinklers keep going in single-digit temperatures. This area is along Main Street in downtown Columbus. The sprinklers were left on overnight and all that water froze. Most drivers took it slow through that area which was a sheet of...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo Salvation Army helps find warm beds for anyone who needs shelter

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The Tupelo area’s only homeless shelter is making sure no one has to sleep outside. Isaac Smith was in the news earlier this week when he signed his letter of intent to play football at MSU. This morning, the IAHS senior was handing out blankets at the Tupelo Salvation Army.
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

A local church is packing plates once again for the holidays

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) - A local church is packing plates once again for the holidays. Harrisburg Baptist church is hosting their 35th annual Christmas feeding. This is the season to give back and they need your help. They are seeking out volunteers to come help them with deliveries. The places...
TUPELO, MS

