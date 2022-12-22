Read full article on original website
One dead, four injured in Columbus Christmas Eve shooting
One person is dead and four are wounded after a Christmas Eve shooting in Columbus. Chief Joe Daughtry told WCBI that police were called to the 90 block of Luxapilila Drive around 10:40 p.m. after an argument started at a Christmas Eve party. Two men, ages 22 and 48, pulled out weapons and began shooting, police said. The 48-year-old was killed. Other people inside the home were also shot.
Suspect wanted for road rage incident in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Columbus Police are trying to find the person who attacked and stole from another motorist. According to Police, 33-year-old Dimario Barry was involved in a traffic accident on Dec. 15 in the 1700 block of 7th Avenue North. Police claim he got out of his vehicle...
Noxubee County deputies arrest wanted man west of Brooksville
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Noxubee County deputies capture a wanted man. Clint Earvin Sr. was arrested Wednesday evening west of Brooksville. Noxubee County Sheriff Tommy Roby said Earvin was wanted on two counts of grand larceny. The Mississippi Department of Corrections and Brooksville police were also searching for...
Local restaurant employee gets surprise gift from customers
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A Sonic employee received a surprise gift from customers he serves. Terrance Webb was working at a Sonic in Columbus on Friday afternoon when someone showed up with a card, which contained $720 cash. Summer Shaw Lewis, a Sonic customer who has been served by Webb,...
Tuscaloosa Man Who Died After Officer-Involved Shooting Committed Suicide, Autopsy Finds
A man who was shot by police in Tuscaloosa last spring committed suicide before they opened fire, according to an autopsy report released 20 months after his death. The Thread has previously reported extensively on the death of Roderick Inge, who was shot in the woods behind the Los Tarascos Mexican restaurant on Skyland Boulevard on the night of April 15th, 2021.
Family receives special gift from Starkville Police
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The Starkville Police Department held its annual Shop with a Cop on Wednesday. Bettye Logan received a phone call to be at Walmart, not knowing what was going to happen. As she arrived, she was greeted by officers and learned her two children would receive $500...
Bond set for suspect in fatal shooting in Lowndes County
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond has been set for the man charged in a Tuesday night fatal shooting in Lowndes County. Bobby Childs, 21, is charged with murder for the shooting death of Julius L. Wilson, 55. Childs’ bond is set at $500,000. Childs turned himself in Wednesday...
Columbus firefighters respond to early morning house fire
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus firefighters battle the brutal cold and an early morning house fire. The fire happened in the 1300 block of 5th Street South. Fire Chief Duane Hughes said someone does live at the home but they were not there at the time of the fire.
Brown Family Light Show
PORTERVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - When you turn off Hwy 45 onto Brown Road, you’d never suspect that less than half a mile down the road a family has been building a Christmas light show of epic proportions for over 50 years. “Our brother James. He started it. He used...
Former Starkville city employee charged with misusing city’s gas card
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Starkville city employee is accused of helping himself to some extra gasoline at the city’s expense. Marcus Smith was charged with felony embezzlement, meaning the amount was over $1,000. He worked in the sanitation department. Mayor Lynn Spruill said some irregularities were...
Boil water alert issued for more than 1,700 in Lee, Itawamba, Monroe counties
NETTLETON, Miss. (WTVA) — A broken main water line left more than 1,700 water customers in parts of Lee, Itawamba and Monroe counties with little to no water on Christmas. The Cason Water District said it had crews out at 4 a.m. trying to find the leak. That leak...
Local firefighters fighting through the cold
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Temperatures will drop to single digits on Thursday night and while some people are in their warm homes, some local firefighters may not be as lucky. And while some might think that firemen have tons of gear to keep them warm, there is so much more that goes into doing their jobs during the winter months.
Two arrested after search warrant turns up 9 pounds of marijuauna
Two Mississippi men were arrested when a search warrant turned up more than 9 pounds of marijuana. On Dec. 13, 2022, the Lee County Sheriff’s Department and Agents with the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant in the Verona area of Lee County. Bradley Jaquez Boose; 28,...
Tupelo Lee Humane Society very close to reaching Christmas goal
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Lee Humane Society (TLHS) is coming close to its holiday adoption goal. The TLHS launched its campaign “Home for the Holidays” at the beginning of the month. The facility began the month with the goal to get 20 of its large dogs...
Single-digit temperatures freeze sprinklers in downtown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – This is what happens when the sprinklers keep going in single-digit temperatures. This area is along Main Street in downtown Columbus. The sprinklers were left on overnight and all that water froze. Most drivers took it slow through that area which was a sheet of...
Tupelo Salvation Army helps find warm beds for anyone who needs shelter
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The Tupelo area’s only homeless shelter is making sure no one has to sleep outside. Isaac Smith was in the news earlier this week when he signed his letter of intent to play football at MSU. This morning, the IAHS senior was handing out blankets at the Tupelo Salvation Army.
A local church is packing plates once again for the holidays
TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) - A local church is packing plates once again for the holidays. Harrisburg Baptist church is hosting their 35th annual Christmas feeding. This is the season to give back and they need your help. They are seeking out volunteers to come help them with deliveries. The places...
