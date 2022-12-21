RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes could have Sebastian Aho and Brady Skjei back in their lineup Friday as they take on the Philadelphia Flyers. Aho has been out of the lineup since Tuesday, December 6 due to a lower-body injury. The two-time All-Star finished the game that evening in Anaheim but was a surprise absence in the following days at practice when Rod Brind'Amour revealed that he was dealing with something. The head coach said now 16 days ago that it made more sense for him to heal up instead of playing through an injury he didn't have to.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO