NHL
Projected Lineup: December 23 vs. Philadelphia
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes could have Sebastian Aho and Brady Skjei back in their lineup Friday as they take on the Philadelphia Flyers. Aho has been out of the lineup since Tuesday, December 6 due to a lower-body injury. The two-time All-Star finished the game that evening in Anaheim but was a surprise absence in the following days at practice when Rod Brind'Amour revealed that he was dealing with something. The head coach said now 16 days ago that it made more sense for him to heal up instead of playing through an injury he didn't have to.
NHL
Recap: Canes Win Seventh Straight & Extend Point Streak To 13
PITTSBURGH, PA. - The Carolina Hurricanes kept their win and point streaks moving forward Thursday, taking a 4-3 overtime win from the Pittsburgh Penguins. After a somewhat sleepy 17 minutes to start the night, the two sides turned the action up to ten for the final 2:32 of the opening frame.
NHL
Rabbi Kaltmann's enthusiasm for Blue Jackets stands out
Annual lighting of the menorah on Jewish Heritage Night features one of the team's biggest fans. Rabbi Areyah Kaltmann brought the enthusiasm while addressing the crowd ahead of the annual Hanukkah menorah lighting Monday night. 02:07 •. It's very clear that Rabbi Areyah Kaltmann is a passionate man. He's passionate...
NHL
Flyers' "kids" on the Nice List this holiday season
Although the Flyers are just now headed into the NHL's Christmas break, their kids spent the last week already finding some presents under the tree. They've come in the form of goals, scoring chances and perhaps most importantly, a sense of confidence - the latter of which may be the most critical for the organization to nurture with a specific group of players whose development hit speed bumps when the COVID pandemic turned the hockey world upside down at all levels.
NHL
Red Wings sign Amadeus Lombardi to entry-level contract
DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today signed center Amadeus Lombardi to a three-year entry-level contract. Lombardi, 19, is currently in his second season with the Ontario Hockey League's Flint Firebirds, where he ranks among the team leaders with 21 goals (1st), 23 assists (1st), 44 points (1st), a plus-10 rating (4th), five power play goals (T1st), one shorthanded goal (T3rd), three game-winning goals (T1st) and 80 shots (T4th) in 31 games. The 5-foot-10, 165-pound center made his major junior debut with the Firebirds in 2021-22, recording 59 points (18-41-59), 24 penalty minutes and a plus-nine rating in 74 appearances. He also tallied 15 points (7-8-15) and six penalty minutes in 19 postseason contests to help the Firebirds reach the Western Conference Final for the first time since the franchise relocated from Plymouth. Lombardi did not see game action in 2020-21 due to the cancelation of the OHL season.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Hurricanes
Playing their final game before the NHL's leaguewide holiday break, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (11-16-7) are in Raleigh on Friday evening to take on Rod Brind'Amour's Carolina Hurricanes (20-6-6). Game time at the PNC Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP+. The radio broadcast is...
NHL
Pacioretty brings ice cream to young fan who dropped his cone
Hurricanes forward comes in with frozen treat assist, brightens kid's day. Max Pacioretty turned one young fan's frown upside down. A young Carolina Hurricanes fan was enjoying a chocolate ice cream cone at his seat when he accidentally dropped it on the floor as he gave a thumbs up for a selfie.
NHL
Smashville Scope: Roman Josi Makes History
The Nashville Predators are riding a three-game point streak (2-0-1) into the holiday break, and they have plenty to celebrate. From record-breaking performances to returns from injury and more, get caught up on all the latest happenings from the past week:. Congrats, Captain. Roman Josi is already a four-time NHL...
NHL
Ovechkin gets 802nd goal for Capitals, passes Howe for 2nd in NHL history
WASHINGTON -- Alex Ovechkin sat in his locker stall with his 2-year-old son Ilya sitting on his left knee, holding the puck from his 801st NHL goal, and 4-year-old son Sergei on his right knee, holding the puck from No. 802. It was an emotional cap to an emotional night...
NHL
SAY WHAT - 'EVERY POINT MATTERS'
What was talked about prior to tonight's road-trip finale in Anaheim. "Give the guys credit. We fought back and got ourselves back in the game and gave ourselves a chance to win. Ultimately, got to find a way to convert in overtime and get the two points." ON CHANCE TO...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Islanders 5, Panthers 1
ELMONT, N.Y. - The Florida Panthers will look to get healthy and hit the rest button during the holiday break after suffering a 5-1 loss to the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Friday. With the loss, Florida fell to 15-16-4 in the standings. "It's going to be huge,"...
NHL
Three Wins = Seven Mustaches
Back when the Penguins were still struggling to consistently win hockey games coming out of their 0-6-1 funk that lasted from the end of October until early November, the coaches made them a deal. Heading into their three-game trip to Minnesota, Winnipeg, and Chicago from November 17-20, they told the...
NHL
Post-Game Instant Analysis: Seattle at Vancouver
Kraken create a lot of positives, but pushed to a shootout, fall 6-5 to Canucks. In the final Kraken game before the holiday's pause play, Seattle traveled to Vancouver in search of their first win over their neighbors to the north. The visitors built a multi-goal lead, but their opponent pushed play to extra innings and in the end, a shootout would decide the outcome with the Kraken falling 6-5.
NHL
MTL@DAL: What you need to know
DALLAS - The Canadiens play their final game before the Christmas break on Friday in Dallas. Here's everything you need to know heading into the matchup. 1. Following games in Arizona and Colorado this week, the Canadiens are in Dallas on Friday with a chance to head home with points from every stop on the first half of their seven-game road trip. The Habs have split a pair of overtime decisions during their current jaunt, besting the Coyotes 3-2 on Monday before falling 2-1 to the Avalanche on Wednesday.
NHL
Stone has 3 points for Golden Knights in win against Coyotes
LAS VEGAS -- Mark Stone became the first player in Vegas Golden Knights history to score a power-play and short-handed goal in the same game in a 5-2 win against the Arizona Coyotes at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday. Each came in the third period, when the Golden Knights scored four...
NHL
POSTGAME 5: Late Surge Falls Short in Carolina, 6-5
The Philadelphia Flyers lost to the Carolina Hurricanes, 6-5, in Raleigh on Friday. For the second straight game, a multi-goal comeback bid by the Flyers fell one goal short. The Flyers head into the leaguewide holiday break with an 11-17-7record. Winners of eight games in a row and taking a new franchise record points in 14 straight games heading into the break, the Hurricanes are 21-6-6.
NHL
Girard, Avalanche rally to defeat Predators in OT for 4th win in row
NASHVILLE -- Samuel Girard scored at 4:17 of overtime, and the Colorado Avalanche rallied to defeat the Nashville Predators 3-2 at Bridgestone Arena on Friday. Girard scored from the left face-off circle on a 2-on-1 after receiving a pass from Evan Rodrigues for his first NHL overtime goal. "We've been...
NHL
Wright 'C' for the Country
Kraken's 2022 top draft choice leads favored host nation Team Canada at IIHF World Junior Championship beginning Monday. Two Kraken 2022 second-rounders on Finland roster. When Kraken forward Shane Wright and Team Canada take the ice Monday for a post-Christmas Day date with Czechia, the 2023 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championship will officially kick into high gear. All of Canada will be tracking the tournament that will be played this holiday season in Halifax, NS, and Moncton, NB.
NHL
Caps Face Sens in Ottawa
The Caps take to the road on Thursday night, heading north of the border for the front end of a set of back-to-back games ahead of the NHL's annual three-day holiday break. Washington takes on the Senators in Ottawa on Thursday, then it returns home to host the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night at Capital One Arena.
