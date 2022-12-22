Dignity Health, Lifepoint Rehabilitation celebrate rehab hospital's opening in Gilbert

Dignity Health and Lifepoint Rehabilitation, a business unit of Lifepoint Health, are celebrating the opening of Dignity Health East Valley Rehabilitation Hospital-Gilbert, a 50,000-square-foot inpatient rehabilitation hospital.

The facility, which is the second of its kind in the East Valley under the joint venture between Dignity Health and Lifepoint Rehabilitation, will help meet the growing need for inpatient rehabilitation services in the community. It had its ribbon-cutting ceremony Dec. 13.

Located at 1850 S. Santan Village Parkway, Gilbert, the two-story, 40-bed rehabilitation hospital features all private rooms. Its personalized inpatient care models focus on acute rehabilitation and recovery for patients who suffer from stroke, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, complex neurological disorders, orthopedic conditions, multiple traumas, amputation and other injuries or disorders.

Additionally, the facility also houses multidisciplinary therapy gymnasiums, which are outfitted with the latest therapeutic technologies including augmented reality balance training, therapy bionics and a full-body exoskeleton. The hospital also includes a therapeutic courtyard with exterior amenities designed to promote patient ambulation and activity.

“We’ve experienced tremendous growth in complex care at Mercy Gilbert Medical Center, including orthopedic and neurosurgery patients who may require acute, hospital-based rehabilitation services. Dignity Health East Valley Rehabilitation Hospital-Gilbert will be the much-needed resource for those in our community who have suffered from serious illness and injury,” Mark Slyter, president and CEO of Dignity Health Chandler Regional and Mercy Gilbert Medical Centers, said in a press release. “We are proud to partner with Lifepoint Rehabilitation to provide care and services close to home that will help people resume engaging in the activities that they enjoy, and to live life to the fullest.”

The continued partnership between Dignity Health and Lifepoint Rehabilitation, which was formerly known as Kindred Hospital Rehabilitation Services, emphasizes both organizations’ strong commitment to provide the East Valley community with the highest quality of care balanced with compassion and humankindness, according to the companies.

“This state-of-the-art facility is fully dedicated to helping those in the community who have experienced the debilitating effects of a serious injury or illness receive the compassionate, excellent care that they need,” Russ Bailey, president of Lifepoint Rehabilitation, said in the release. “We are proud to advance our partnership with Dignity Health to increase access to these much-needed rehabilitation services in the East Valley and beyond.”

Under the terms of the joint venture creating Dignity Health East Valley Rehabilitation Hospital, both Lifepoint Rehabilitation and Dignity Health are stakeholders.

The new facility is the second Dignity Health freestanding rehabilitation hospital in the East Valley and the latest in a series of major partnerships for the organization. Dignity Health in Arizona began primarily with acute care hospitals, which include Arizona General Hospital Laveen, Arizona General Hospital Mesa, Chandler Regional Medical Center, Mercy Gilbert Medical Center, St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center, and St. Joseph’s Westgate Medical Center and Yavapai Regional Medical Center.

From this foundation, Dignity Health has expanded rapidly in Arizona in recent years and grown into a comprehensive health-care system, which includes imaging centers, clinics, specialty hospitals, physician groups, urgent cares, insurance providers and other clinical partnerships.

In addition to the newest Gilbert facility, Lifepoint Rehabilitation operates more than 30 freestanding inpatient rehabilitation facilities, or IRFs, across 18 states, including Dignity Health East Valley Rehabilitation in Chandler. Through its IRFs and more than 100 acute rehabilitation units, Lifepoint Rehabilitation brings proven rehabilitation management and services expertise to help patients recover and return home quickly, according to the company.