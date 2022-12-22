ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vladimir Putin Announces Plans To Deploy Deadly Warship With 'Unstoppable' Hypersonic Missiles Against Ukraine

By Connor Surmonte
 5 days ago
Vladimir Putin has announced his plans to deploy a new deadly warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles against Ukraine come the new year, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The 70-year-old Russian leader made the startling announcement on Wednesday while addressing his defense chiefs during an end-of-year meeting to assess the Kremlin’s ongoing war against Ukraine .

According to Daily Star , Putin vowed to fulfill his military goals in Ukraine and also promised to provide his troops with everything they need to successfully take the neighboring nation.

Included in his plan is the deployment of the Admiral Gorshkov-class frigate, the Russian warship set to be launched next month and fitted with Zircon “hypersonic” missiles.

The Zircon missiles have reportedly been in development for at least four years and are able to strike a target 620 miles away at speeds of 7,000 MPH.

Putin also claimed the soon-to-be-deployed missiles can travel “five times faster” than the missiles being developed in the United States, and the Zircon missiles are also capable of nuclear destruction.

"This is not just a hypersonic, this is an intercontinental missile,” the Russian leader said during a missile test earlier this year. "This is a much more serious weapon, and they are already on alert in Russia.”

"Weapons with a speed of Mach 3 or more are being developed in the United States,” he claimed. “Our systems fly at a speed of over Mach 20."

Putin also announced on Wednesday that another hypersonic missile – dubbed the Satan-2 – will be ready for deployment against Ukraine in the coming weeks.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Putin first showcased the Satan-2 missiles in April via a missile test just weeks after first invading Ukraine on February 24.

The missile launch of the Satan-2 weapons was seemingly meant to be a threat, a message and "food for thought for those who try to threaten Russia."

"The new complex has the highest tactical and technical characteristics and is capable of overcoming all modern means of anti-missile defense,” Putin said at the time, claiming the Satan-2 ballistic missile "has no analogs in the world and won't have for a long time to come."

"This truly unique weapon will strengthen the combat potential of our armed forces, reliably ensure Russia's security from external threats and provide food for thought for those who, in the heat of frenzied aggressive rhetoric, try to threaten our country,” he added.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Putin’s vow to deploy a new warship, hypersonic missiles and the Satan-2 missiles against Ukraine comes just weeks after Russia failed to successfully fire a “doomsday” nuclear-powered torpedo during a test launch in November.

Comments / 777

David Benson
4d ago

Meanwhile, the dim-witted thug continues to march his soilders into a meat grinder daily. The mighty Russian war machine dismantled by a nation smaller than Texas.

Reply(33)
181
Roll Tide!!!!
4d ago

Meanwhile while Russia is telling the world of the weapons he has and what they can do which has so far been Bull 💩 the US is laughing because they already developed that technology 40 years ago and have even more secret weapons that they still want tell the world about until the time arises that it needs to. You keep your hand hidden and play the cards as you need them hoping you never have to reveal your best to the enemy. Think about the US defense budget ever since WW2,it's been 10-15x higher than anyone else in the world every single year since WW2 80 years ago and that's the just the budget we know about. Now these weapons aren't made in mass but the plans are in place for mass production as we need them. Notice how we always atleast 2 steps ahead of all known weapons.

Reply(27)
77
Thomas Kranz
4d ago

This isn't going to happen, the eye in the sky has been essential in this unnecessary fighting in a time that we should be learning how to focus on are earth and working towards positive goals. Please stop and look at hearts of the Ukrainians. Mr. Putin you certainly aren't making logical decisions, put yourself in the Ukrainians shoe's. And then tell your people that you've made a mistake. And help them rebuild what you've destroyed. It's not to late to change your foolish decisions towards the Ukrainians and you own people as well. May GOD shine on your heart and sole. Above all things have fervent love for one another for love will cover a multitude of SINS.

Reply(1)
27
