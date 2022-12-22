Vladimir Putin Announces Plans To Deploy Deadly Warship With 'Unstoppable' Hypersonic Missiles Against Ukraine

Mega

Vladimir Putin has announced his plans to deploy a new deadly warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles against Ukraine come the new year, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The 70-year-old Russian leader made the startling announcement on Wednesday while addressing his defense chiefs during an end-of-year meeting to assess the Kremlin’s ongoing war against Ukraine .

According to Daily Star , Putin vowed to fulfill his military goals in Ukraine and also promised to provide his troops with everything they need to successfully take the neighboring nation.

Included in his plan is the deployment of the Admiral Gorshkov-class frigate, the Russian warship set to be launched next month and fitted with Zircon “hypersonic” missiles.

The Zircon missiles have reportedly been in development for at least four years and are able to strike a target 620 miles away at speeds of 7,000 MPH.

Putin also claimed the soon-to-be-deployed missiles can travel “five times faster” than the missiles being developed in the United States, and the Zircon missiles are also capable of nuclear destruction.

"This is not just a hypersonic, this is an intercontinental missile,” the Russian leader said during a missile test earlier this year. "This is a much more serious weapon, and they are already on alert in Russia.”

"Weapons with a speed of Mach 3 or more are being developed in the United States,” he claimed. “Our systems fly at a speed of over Mach 20."

Putin also announced on Wednesday that another hypersonic missile – dubbed the Satan-2 – will be ready for deployment against Ukraine in the coming weeks.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Putin first showcased the Satan-2 missiles in April via a missile test just weeks after first invading Ukraine on February 24.

The missile launch of the Satan-2 weapons was seemingly meant to be a threat, a message and "food for thought for those who try to threaten Russia."

"The new complex has the highest tactical and technical characteristics and is capable of overcoming all modern means of anti-missile defense,” Putin said at the time, claiming the Satan-2 ballistic missile "has no analogs in the world and won't have for a long time to come."

"This truly unique weapon will strengthen the combat potential of our armed forces, reliably ensure Russia's security from external threats and provide food for thought for those who, in the heat of frenzied aggressive rhetoric, try to threaten our country,” he added.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Putin’s vow to deploy a new warship, hypersonic missiles and the Satan-2 missiles against Ukraine comes just weeks after Russia failed to successfully fire a “doomsday” nuclear-powered torpedo during a test launch in November.