Press Release: AG Racine Announces Major Legislative Victories That Will Protect Civil Rights, Improve Public Health and Safety

stjohnsource.com
Grant Prompts Look at Public Safety in Light of Racism
How has racism impacted the safety of Black communities, even when they are the majority, not minority communities?. A joint program by two Virgin Islands groups hopes to answer that question. The Caribbean Exploratory Research Center (which is part of the University of the Virgin Islands) and the ARCH Institute...
WMDT.com
Anton’s Law faces first legal challenge in lawsuit filed by Montgomery County FOP, with the potential to impact the law’s scope state wide
MARYLAND- The Maryland Coalition for Justice and Police Accountability (MCJPA) has filed a motion to intervene in a Fraternal Order of Police of Montgomery County case with the potential to limit the scope of state’s law to unseal police records, known as Anton’s Law and is asking the Montgomery court to unseal proceedings and to reject the FOP lawsuit, which they could lead to the law being weakened across the state.
marijuanamoment.net
D.C. Lawmakers Approve Bill To Automatically Expunge Marijuana Records, Sending It To Mayor
Washington, D.C. lawmakers have approved a criminal justice reform bill that contains a newly added amendment to automatically expunge marijuana possession records for offenses that took place before the District enacted a limited cannabis legalization law in 2014. The D.C. Council unanimously passed the Second Chance Amendment Act, including the...
Residents of Former NoMa Public Housing Complex Return to a Long-Awaited New Building
When the city demolished the Temple Courts complex, providing housing vouchers to residents, officials promised residents that a fully rebuilt development would welcome them back. The post Residents of Former NoMa Public Housing Complex Return to a Long-Awaited New Building appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Press Release: AG Racine Announces Major Victory in Eminent Domain Case, Saving District Taxpayers $35 Million
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Attorney General Karl A. Racine today announced the largest eminent domain victory in District history, securing $35 million in savings for the city, which took the property from Jemal’s Buzzards Point to replace the old South Capitol Street Bridge with the new Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge.
DC groups assist unhoused people in downtown
WASHINGTON — As strong winds whipped across Washington D.C., Friday night, some local groups tried to keep tents warm. Dozens of tents for unhoused people are set up on McPherson Square in downtown D.C. On Friday, representatives of the D.C. Department of Human Services came to the downtown federal...
mocoshow.com
Statement from County Executive Marc Elrich Regarding the Passing of Dr. Aquilur Rahman
Per MCPD: It is with great sadness that I note the passing of Dr. Aquilur Rahman. Dr. Rahman was a pillar of the community, including as one of the founders of the Montgomery County Muslim Council and the Montgomery County Muslim Foundation. He was known for his work to support the diversity of our community. He also had a long history of philanthropic work locally, in the United States and in Pakistan. Dr. Rahman also had a distinguished professional career in the area of cancer therapeutics where he made significant contributions with his research and innovation. My condolences to his family and friends. We will miss him but use his dedication to community as inspiration for our work.
Press Release: Norton Secures Funding for New Howard University Hospital and Other Victories in Omnibus Appropriations Bill
WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Today, Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) announced she secured numerous victories for the District of Columbia in the fiscal year (FY) 2023 omnibus appropriations bill, which was released Monday evening, including:. $100 million for the construction of a new Howard University Hospital (HUH project). $296...
bethesdamagazine.com
Montgomery County ‘empowering’ for Jewish community, even in face of antisemitism
Rabbi Barak Bader grew up in Alabama, where there wasn’t a single other Jewish child in his school. But today as an adult living in Montgomery County, Bader said it’s rare he crosses the street without running into another Jew. “When I came here, I instantly felt the...
luxury-houses.net
Listing $9.497M, This Residence Integrates Timeless Elements of Neoclassical Design with a Distinctly Modern Edge in Mc Lean, VA
The Residence in Mc Lean is unquestionably beautiful riverfront estate focusing on quality and sustainability, now available for sale. This home located at 620 Rivercrest Dr, Mc Lean, Virginia; offering 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 12,606 square feet of living spaces. Call Daniel Heider – TTR Sotheby’s International Realty – (Phone: 703.785.7820) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Residence in Mc Lean.
Press Release: Norton Says Lack of Statehood Cost D.C. Tens to Hundreds of Millions of Dollars in Earmarks in Final Fiscal Year 2023 Appropriations Bills
WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) today said the District of Columbia was shortchanged tens to hundreds of millions of dollars in earmarks in the final fiscal year (FY) 2023 appropriations bills because D.C. has no senators. An earmark is funding requested by members of the House and Senate for local governments and nonprofits to carry out specific projects in members’ respective districts and states.
Press Release: Norton Secures Victories in Final Fiscal Year 2023 D.C. Appropriations Bill, Disappointed D.C. Abortion and Marijuana Riders Remain and DCTAG Awards Not Increased
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) said the final fiscal year (FY) 2023 District of Columbia Appropriations bill, which was released Monday evening, contains many victories for D.C., but also significant disappointments. “I am very pleased the D.C. Appropriations bill provides funding for critical D.C. priorities, but...
Bay Journal
Maryland community wins round in fight to curb industrial activity
Some rural Maryland residents complaining of being overburdened with polluting industrial activity in their midst recently won a skirmish in their fight for relief. But their struggle is far from over. On Dec. 6, an Anne Arundel County hearing officer rescinded a special zoning exception granted 55 years ago for...
fox5dc.com
Metro online tools affected after burst pipe at data center: WMATA
WASHINGTON - Metro says trip planning data may see outages or incorrect data after a pipe burst at a Metro data center. On Dec. 24, Metro was alerted late that a pipe in their former headquarters burst, threatening to damage network equipment. Metro says they conducted a partial shutdown of power to mitigate damage.
Press Release: Council Passes Legislation by Councilmember Lewis George Requiring Major Traffic Safety Upgrades Around DC Schools
WASHINGTON, DC – On Tuesday, December 20, the DC Council unanimously passed the second and final vote on the Safe Routes to School Act, which would require sweeping traffic safety improvements around both DCPS and public charter schools in the District. Traffic Safety Infrastructure Around Public Schools. The bill...
Press Release: Modified District Government Services for Christmas Day
(WASHINGTON, DC) – On Monday, December 26, the District Government will observe Christmas Day. While some services will be affected, many District employees will continue serving to maintain essential District operations. . WHAT’S OPEN ON MONDAY, DECEMBER 26: . Access to...
WJLA
DC DHS offering warming shelters, other resources for dangerously cold weekend
WASHINGTON (7News) — The D.C. Department of Human Services will be operating warming shelters over the weekend, as temperatures are expected to dip to dangerous - and even deadly - levels for the Christmas weekend. City leaders are urging anyone stuck out in the cold to go to these...
Press Release: Norton Federal Law Enforcement Nominating Commission Accepting Applications for Upcoming Vacancy on the U.S. District Court for D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The office of Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) today announced that Norton’s Federal Law Enforcement Nominating Commission (Commission) is accepting applications for an upcoming vacancy on the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. Judge Amy Berman Jackson, whom Norton recommended to President Obama, is taking senior status as of May 1, 2023. Applications are due by 5:00 p.m. on January 4, 2023. The application is available on Norton’s website and must be submitted to DCFLENC@afslaw.com.
For role in Jan. 6 insurrection, Mass. man Vincent Gillespie found guilty
A Massachusetts man was found guilty of assault in federal court Friday For his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection after evidence showed him attacking police with a shield and pulling an officer toward the violent mob that laid siege to the U.S. Capitol Building, according to authorities. Following...
Press Release: Norton Secures Over $21 Million for D.C. Organizations in Final Fiscal Year 2023 Appropriations Bills
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) announced today she secured over $21 million in Community Project Funding, formerly known as earmarks, for District of Columbia organizations in the final fiscal year 2023 appropriations bills, which were released last night. “Fighting for D.C. in Congress is my highest...
