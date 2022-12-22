ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers News: Latest Injury Report Spells Trouble for Purple and Gold

By Alex Kirschenbaum
AllLakers
AllLakers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Dysd_0jqkvqNT00

Tonight, your 13-17 Los Angeles Lakers will do their darnedest to defeat the Sacramento Kings, who at 16-13 currently occupy the fifth seed in the Western Conference.

L.A. will of course be continue to be without Anthony Davis as the All-NBA center continues to get tests on his meddlesome and mysterious right foot injury. That kinda hurts their chances of nabbing a road win tonight, seeing as how he's their best player and all.

But even beyond that, the NBA's latest injury report paints a dour picture with regard to the rest of the team's health.

In terms of Lakers that will definitively be absent, little-used reserve forward Juan Toscano-Anderson remains out as he continues to recover from his sprained right ankle. Two-way players Scotty Pippen Jr. and Cole Swider are also sidelined. Most importantly among the confirmed absences, Marc Stein reports that Russell Westbrook is out as he continues to deal with the left foot soreness that made him a late scratch in L.A.'s miserable 130-104 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Monday night.

Where things get a bit dicier is the availability of some bigger contributors. Austin Reaves has been listed as doubtful with the right ankle sprain he struggled to play through on Sunday in an eventual 119-117 win over the Washington Wizards. All-Star power forward LeBron James continues to deal with a sore left ankle, but has been listed as probable to suit up tonight.

On the other side, starting power forward Harrison Barnes is questionable with a sore right quad. All-Star center Domantas Sabonis is also questionable with a sore left hand. Young players Keon Ellis and Chima Moneke are both with the Kings' NBA G League affiliate club, the Stockton Kings.

The action tips off at 7 p.m. CT at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, and will be broadcast locally on Spectrum SportsNet.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OK! Magazine

Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
Larry Brown Sports

Russell Westbrook had Christmas dinner with 1 unlikely person

Russell Westbrook pulled off what was nothing short of a Christmas miracle this year. Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley tweeted on Saturday night that he had just shared a highly unlikely Christmas dinner with his first-year teammate Westbrook. “Funny how life works,” wrote Beverley. “Just finished Christmas Eve dinner with @russwest44.” Funny how life... The post Russell Westbrook had Christmas dinner with 1 unlikely person appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Klay Thompson had message for Grizzlies after win

Klay Thompson had a message for the Memphis Grizzlies after getting the win over them on Sunday night. Thompson’s Golden State Warriors beat the Grizzlies 123-109 on Christmas despite playing without Steph Curry (shoulder) and Andrew Wiggins (groin). That was a big win for the Warriors because of the recent history between the teams. The... The post Klay Thompson had message for Grizzlies after win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

Golden State Warriors: 3 bold predictions for Christmas Day vs. Grizzlies

The Golden State Warriors’ long-awaited Christmas matchup with the rival Memphis Grizzlies has lost some luster without Stephen Curry. Rest assured that both sides will be amped for another edition of basketball’s favorite rivalry regardless, ready to prove themselves in a battle between teams who fully believe they have what it takes to win the West come playoff time.
MEMPHIS, TN
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AllLakers

AllLakers

Los Angeles, CA
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

 https://www.si.com/nba/lakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy